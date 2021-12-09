Meet a Musician: Joey Recchio wakes up with a song in his head every morning

Probably whoever could get us in front of the biggest audience, whoever has the biggest crowd.

And the weirder the better. I like an odd pairing. It’s fun to walk onstage and have people think, “What are these guys doing here?”

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

Never karaoke. But, like I said, every morning when I get up, I got something running through my head. Even if my lips aren’t moving, I’m singing all freaking day. I’m always singing internally and externally. Externally onstage, and internally the other 23 hours of the day.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened during one of your shows?

That could be a whole other article. But, probably, for me, about six years ago, we had just gotten a GoPro camera for fun. And we had been putting it on our instruments and filming what our hands do.