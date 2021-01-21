Meet a Musician: Josh King used time during the pandemic to learn about recording his music

Then I’ll grab my guitar and figure out the chord progression that suits the melody the best. Once I figure out the chords, I’ll start singing out loud. Sometimes I just come up with some words, and sometimes I’ll make those words mean something.

Once I’m done writing, I’ll go in and do a demo, whether it’s on my phone or in the studio. Then, I’ll listen and kind of pick it apart, either add to it, or take away.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

For someone who’s alive, Travis. Their music, right now, is speaking to me the most. They put out an album over the summer, and it’s right up my alley. My writing is heavily influenced by them. They don’t come to the United States very much, and I’ve never been able to see them. So, not only would I love to open up for them, but I’d love to sit down and watch them afterwards.

What makes “The Shed” unique from what you’ve done before?