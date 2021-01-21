Meet a Musician: Josh King used time during the pandemic to learn about recording his music

In Josh King’s backyard sits a shed that was once a woodworking shop.
When he first moved into his house, he used it primarily for storage, but after about a year, he threw away a good bit of stuff he didn’t need, and decided to spruce it up, maybe turn it into a mancave.
“It was meant to be a place to get away for a second,” he said. “I put in drywall, crown molding, baseboards and carpet.”
He also moved in some speakers and a 24-track board for mixing.
A black-and-white picture of the building appears on the cover of his latest album, “The Shed,” which was released Nov. 20.
The album, recorded in the shed, features collaborations with more than a dozen local musicians, including Jack Foster, Joel Kiser and Julian Sizemore.
In a recent interview, King spoke about making the album, his family’s musical background and the time a couple of NFL players showed up at one of his shows.
How did you get your start in music?
I was born in Mobile, Ala., and we moved quite a bit, lived in New Jersey and Germany. We landed in North Carolina, where I spent middle school and high school. I went to Southwest Guilford High School in High Point.
I started playing music when I was in high school with some friends. We started a garage band. And bands just kept on happening after that.
I grew up in a very musical family. With my grandparents, we’d sit around, play piano, sing together. Before I was born, my mother was in a band. She was a singer in a traveling band. My dad also did the same thing. It’s just kind of embedded in me.
Once I figured out how to write and finish a song, I didn’t want to stop doing it.
Who are some of your inspirations?
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. I love Elliot Smith. There’s a band called Travis from the UK that I absolutely love. If you could put those three in a blender that’s kind of what I’m going for.
How would you describe your music?
Starts off as very singer-songwritery, folk-rockish. But it depends on what the project is. I write most of my stuff on either the acoustic guitar or the piano. But when you take it into the studio, you can mix it up and turn it into something totally different.
What is your creative process like?
I normally start off with a melody. I don’t know where it comes from, and I try not to question it very much because I’m scared that if I find out, it will stop coming. But I’ll get a melody stuck in my head, maybe from something I heard before, or maybe I’ll wake up in the middle of the night with a melody in my head.
Then I’ll grab my guitar and figure out the chord progression that suits the melody the best. Once I figure out the chords, I’ll start singing out loud. Sometimes I just come up with some words, and sometimes I’ll make those words mean something.
Once I’m done writing, I’ll go in and do a demo, whether it’s on my phone or in the studio. Then, I’ll listen and kind of pick it apart, either add to it, or take away.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
For someone who’s alive, Travis. Their music, right now, is speaking to me the most. They put out an album over the summer, and it’s right up my alley. My writing is heavily influenced by them. They don’t come to the United States very much, and I’ve never been able to see them. So, not only would I love to open up for them, but I’d love to sit down and watch them afterwards.
What makes “The Shed” unique from what you’ve done before?
I wrote a few of the songs after the stay-at-home order. This was my first recording that I did myself. I finished the shed before the pandemic actually hit. Before that, I never recorded myself. I always had friends, always had other studios, people who are way more talented than I am when it comes to producing and engineering.
But the pandemic hit, and it gave me the time I needed to learn to do some stuff with recording.
Also, I wrote everything and then sent the song out to several different people. There’s about 12 to 15 different musicians on those songs. Every song has a different guitar player, a different bass player. That was recorded remotely. All the musicians, I told them, “Hey, I’m kind of going for this vibe.” And everybody’s style really shines through.
Normally, when you’re writing something in the same room or recording something in the same room, there’s always opinions. But, when you sit down by yourself, even with the vocals, you didn’t have anybody saying, “No, that shouldn’t be there.” Everybody was able to do exactly what they wanted to do. This was really more of a collaboration than a solo effort, because everyone’s personality shows through.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I haven’t done karaoke since I was 21 and first started drinking in bars. I do love watching people sing karaoke, though. It’s one of those things I can’t turn away from.
In the shower, I normally sing whatever that melody is that I want to write next.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
One time in about 2005 or 2006, we were in Houston, Texas, playing a show, opening up for our friends, He Is Legend (a rock band from Wilmington). It was a pretty packed place, and it was still daylight outside. The sun was coming through the window. Most of the people there were younger. And some of the guys from the Houston Texans showed up to watch the show. We were in the middle of our set when they walked in, and it was like watching gladiators walk into a room full of ants.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
It would be hard to pick one of my own. But, I love playing “Room at the Top” by Tom Petty. I feel that’s the one cover song I can play over and over again and never get tired of. I love the lyrics. It’s just a beautifully written song. It’s off of “Echo,” which is considered his breakup album, and he’s basically saying that he’s not going to let it get him down.
What’s next for you?
I’ve started my third solo album. I’m halfway through tracking that.
I put out an album called “Into the Blue” in 2017, and I had four songs from that recording session that didn’t make it. And I hope to put that out as a digital release called “Into the B-Sides.”
But my main plan is to write, record and release. Music has never been more of a passion project.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com