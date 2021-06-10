Meet a Musician: Josh Watson found the name of his band in a Waylon Jennings song

So, people will often give you the ideas for songs. But, I typically begin by banging out a riff or a chord progression on an instrument, and start with that, and I usually don’t know where I’m going to go, which is fun and difficult at the same time.

Emily and I started playing together in Our Horse Jethro, and we wanted to do other things, and started a band called the Grand Ole Uproar. We recorded an EP. It had a little bit of the banjo but had the influence of Waylon Jennings. He had a line, “Hear the grand ole uproar from Nashville, Tennessee.” I thought that was a great band name.

And, it’s sort of been a collective. (Bassist) Dan Bayer and (lap steel guitarist) Wake Clinard have played in the band for six-and-a-half years, and have been all over the southeast with us. But, at times, it’s been three drummers, or three bass players. Whoever could do the gig would do the gig. They would know my songs and the pool of songs that we pull from. That’s how they used to do it in Austin, back in the ‘70s. Jerry Jeff Walker’s bass player would play with Doug Sahm one night, and then Doug Sahm’s pedal steel player would play with Willie Nelson. So, it hasn’t necessarily been this group of people who set out to be a rock band. It’s been a bunch of different people who believed in these songs and what we were up to.