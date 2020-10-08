Meet a Musician: Julian Sizemore started with classical piano and moved into funk, rock, jazz and soul

Julian Sizemore sits down at his keyboard to create, and imagines a painter trying to get a certain mix of colors on their palette.
“I just kind of start forming from there, and I record everything I’m playing while I’m coming up with ideas,” he says.
It’s a way of thinking he tries to impart on students. In addition to serving as a keyboardist for Greensboro group The Mantras, he also works as a piano instructor, teaching about 30 children, which he said has served as sort of a guiding light for him.
In a recent interview, he spoke about teaching during COVID, the big Baldwin piano he had in his house growing up and writing wedding music.
What got you into music?
I had a friend growing up who lived down the street from me who was a drummer. I used to go up and just sit in his drum room. We were only about 8 years old, but we would just sit and hang out.
And then pretty soon after that, my dad got my mom a piano for her birthday — a D.H. Baldwin grand piano. I remember there were these enormous guys that brought the piano, and I thought the whole process was pretty cool.
About a year after that, my parents got me piano lessons at what was then Guilford Music Academy. My teacher there got a job at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church to be their organist and pianist and also helped start a little church music school that they called Holy Trinity Music School. And I studied with him over the next few years, and he gave me a great foundation of classical music to build on later.
When I was 18, I had to go into a rehabilitation program, and they had a piano, and I started playing piano again. We would be having meetings, and I would go over and play the piano for an hour. And that kind of started moving me back into wanting to be an actual musician.
Who are some of your inspirations?
A big one is Bruce Hornsby. He had a big hit the year I was born, “The Way It Is.” And he played with the Grateful Dead. He did a piano bluegrass album with Ricky Skaggs. I’m also a big Allman Brothers fan. I also really like Billie Eilish. And more and more, I’ve been getting into composers like Maurice Ravel and pianists like Frederic Chopin.
How would you describe your music?
Funk rock, also jazz and soul. But, I don’t limit myself. I work professionally in other kinds of genres. I also do a lot of composing that I send to a friend, Eric Moran. We have a little company called SIP Sound — Shared Intellectual Property. And we’ll do two minutes of a classical piece to be sold to a publishing website or a minute-and-a-half of funk.
But one thing I love about music is trying to understand different kinds of music, and no matter the circumstances be able to sit down and be able to speak clearly and support whatever genre I am sitting down to play, whether it be jazz or funk or metal.
When I teach, I teach kids music from a fundamental place. I teach them how to read music. I teach what the beat is, how measures break down inside of time signatures.
What’s your creative process like?
Sometimes, I’ll have guidelines, like when I’m doing the publishing. Clients might tell me that it needs to have two parts and come to an abrupt end at one minute, 30 seconds.
And then sometimes, songs will come clearly. They will just pop into my head. I know the lyrics, the chord changes and I can just hear it. I sit down, and they come out. It’s hard for me to tie my process down to one thing. The process changes depending on what I’m doing and what I’m trying to get out of it.
One thing that’s been really fun is I’ve started being commissioned to write wedding songs for brides walking down the aisle. And, I get a little information from them, and it’s fun to kind of pick out a person and craft a melody specific to them.
What goes into writing a good wedding song?
I think for me, it’s something that can be walked to. You need something that’s clear, but also flowing in terms of the meter and the beat. There’s one part that’s the main melody that has a sweetness in the emotive feel of it. And then, I like going through parts that have kind of a “through the storm” feel that make one think about trials and tribulations, but how if we remain together, it will all be OK.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
One of my heroes is Bernie Worrell of Parliament-Funkadelic. At one festival, we actually got Bernie to come down and play a set with the Mantras. And that was amazing.
But, since I’ve already played with Bernie, I would also love to play a show with Bruce Hornsby. He’s my Elvis.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so what songs do you sing?
No, I don’t really sing in the shower. I don’t sing karaoke. But, I like going out and seeing other people do karaoke, or at least did in the times before COVID.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
So many things that are inappropriate, nothing that I want to say on the record.
What do you enjoy most about teaching?
When you present these concepts to kids, some are abstract, and some are very real and focused ideas that are hard to grasp, something like counting of beats, but playing finger numbers. And at first, kids are like, “I can’t do this. I have to say one while I play two.” But, with a little bit of focused work, they realize that they can do it. And you see the neurons working, and they’re forming this ability to use their memories to call up fine motor skills and do an action. And there is something incredibly exciting about that.
Teaching is really inspiring me. I’ve been swept up by teaching, which has forced me to do more study on theory. I bought an Essex, which is a Steinway design piano for my studio, so they can learn proper technique on a real piano. And that’s been, really, my guiding light, especially through COVID. I’ve learned to get people comfortable with doing video lessons, and was able to hold on to a fair amount of business.
What’s next for you?
Well, I just asked my girlfriend, Eva, to marry me, and I’m super-excited about that.
And, I want to continue to create, continue to teach and just see how I can grow both of those things at the same time in support of each other.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
