Meet a Musician: Julian Sizemore started with classical piano and moved into funk, rock, jazz and soul

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

One of my heroes is Bernie Worrell of Parliament-Funkadelic. At one festival, we actually got Bernie to come down and play a set with the Mantras. And that was amazing.

But, since I’ve already played with Bernie, I would also love to play a show with Bruce Hornsby. He’s my Elvis.

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so what songs do you sing?

No, I don’t really sing in the shower. I don’t sing karaoke. But, I like going out and seeing other people do karaoke, or at least did in the times before COVID.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

So many things that are inappropriate, nothing that I want to say on the record.

What do you enjoy most about teaching?