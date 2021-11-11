Meet a Musician: Juliet Gervasi uses classical guitar to create her own takes on songs

Juliet Gervasi has worked at Moore Music Company in Greensboro, teaching guitar, for seven years. And she often finds that her students impart as much knowledge on her as she does on them.

“One of my biggest inspirations is definitely being a teacher,” she said. “Each student in my studio is a huge growth opportunity. I’ve taught age ranges from 4 to 84, and all different cultures and backgrounds and religions, and I’ve learned so much from figuring out their individual wants and needs and how they best learn. I come home from teaching feeling inspired and that my cup is full.”

In a recent interview, Gervasi spoke about what she’s learned from her students, her background as a classical guitarist and honoring a fellow musician with a rendition of “I’ll Fly Away.”

How did you get interested in music?

It came from my parents. Neither of them are musicians, but they both deeply respect and love music, and they raised me with a reverence for music. Every night they would sing me lullabies, and they were always playing amazing music in the background.