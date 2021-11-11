Meet a Musician: Juliet Gervasi uses classical guitar to create her own takes on songs

Juliet Gervasi has worked at Moore Music Company in Greensboro, teaching guitar, for seven years. And she often finds that her students impart as much knowledge on her as she does on them.
“One of my biggest inspirations is definitely being a teacher,” she said. “Each student in my studio is a huge growth opportunity. I’ve taught age ranges from 4 to 84, and all different cultures and backgrounds and religions, and I’ve learned so much from figuring out their individual wants and needs and how they best learn. I come home from teaching feeling inspired and that my cup is full.”
In a recent interview, Gervasi spoke about what she’s learned from her students, her background as a classical guitarist and honoring a fellow musician with a rendition of “I’ll Fly Away.”
How did you get interested in music?
It came from my parents. Neither of them are musicians, but they both deeply respect and love music, and they raised me with a reverence for music. Every night they would sing me lullabies, and they were always playing amazing music in the background.
Also, my dad had this old beaten-up guitar. And if I had been really good that day, my treat would be that I could play with it. I remember feeling like it was the most magical thing in the world. So I begged for guitar lessons, and my wonderful supportive parents, they got me the best teacher. He was amazing. He was my teacher for several years until I went to Weaver Academy for the Performing and Visual Arts. I was in their guitar program.
For undergrad, I went to Guilford College, and got my master’s at the (University of North Carolina) School of the Arts. I was a graduate teaching assistant there. That was a great experience.
Who are some of your musical influences?
I think it was Ralph Waldo Emerson who said, “I cannot remember the books I’ve read, any more than the meals I have eaten. Even so, they have made me.”
As a musician, I’m an amalgamation of all the music I’ve ever heard, every conversation I’ve had, every place I’ve traveled, my personal reflections and reactions to all that.
How would you describe your music?
I’m at a really exciting place with my music. I’ve spent a long time exclusively focused on being a classical guitarist, but in the past couple of years, I’ve really come into my own as a singer as well, and I get the most positive feedback from audiences when I blend those two aspects of myself and play a classical arrangement on a guitar while singing at the same time.
It takes so much coordination and concentration. I’m sure if you measure my brain activity in a lab while I was doing this, my entire brain would be lit up like the Fourth of July. And that’s what makes it so much fun.
I’ve been told what I do isn’t super common, so it’s nice to get to present something that they (the audience) may not have seen before, whether I’m doing a song from the Renaissance or something by The Beatles.
How would you describe your creative process?
It’s unusual for my ideas to come completely out of nowhere, though sometimes, I’ll be driving or walking my dogs, and something will just come to me. But those ideas are like little pieces of a puzzle. There are tons of little voice memos on my phone that I haven’t figured out how to put together yet.
But, my best and most fully-formed creative moments come from the perfect blend of necessity, inspiration and connection. The most recent example that comes to mind is actually a funeral I performed at last week. The departed was also a classical guitarist and a teacher. His mother requested a classical guitar version of the song, “I’ll Fly Away.” And I couldn’t find anything that I felt would do him justice, so I created my own arrangement. This wasn’t just a job to me. I was incredibly moved, and I wanted to really honor this man and his family. So, the arrangement came together organically and smoothly.
So, I think that for such a personal medium, the creative process has to be personal somehow. The speech you write for a PowerPoint presentation will never be as moving as the toast you write for your best friend’s wedding, and music isn’t any different.
What did you study in Italy?What are some of the lessons you’ve learned from your students?
One of the more powerful examples that comes to mind is I have this student who is originally from Puerto Rico, and 50 years ago, he was listening to classical guitar on LPs, and he dreamed of being able to play these pieces. And he just always assumed it was something he couldn’t do.
Three years ago, he walked into my studio, and now he’s playing those pieces. He told me that this is a lifelong dream for him, and being able to help someone accomplish that is the most incredible feeling, and that really just inspires me to pursue my own goals, and to realize that there’s no time frame on a lifelong dream.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
Asking me to nail down a favorite anything is a hard enterprise. Maybe “The Wind” by Cat Stevens, or “Tango en Skai” by Roland Dyens.
On “The Wind,” I do an arrangement that’s more of a classical style on the guitar technique, but I get to sing. And as someone who used to be that kid playing air guitar and singing into a hairbrush, it is really exciting to perform for live audiences and get paid to play an actual guitar and sing into a microphone.
And “Tango en Skai” is unabashedly effervescent and tongue-in-cheek. I saw a master class that Roland Dyens did where a student played “Tango en Skai” for him, and he said the biggest mistake people make playing this piece is taking it, and by extension themselves, too seriously. You have to play it as a joke. And I absolutely love that.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?
At one of my earlier gigs, I played at the High Point Furniture Market. I was providing the background music for a banquet. There are all these people walking around making business deals, and I started realizing that when I played slow gentle music, they would start talking slower and quieter, and when I played fast, uptempo, loud music, they would talk faster and louder. And I realized that music is such a powerful thing. I wasn’t just playing my instrument, I was playing the energy of the entire room. That was a big moment for me as a performer, when I realized the responsibility of it, really.
What’s next for you?
Well, the pandemic was a good opportunity for me to catch my breath and refocus as a teacher and a performer. I’m growing my lesson studio. I’m happy to get to offer in-person group classes and private lessons, as well as online. I’m communicating with different businesses about establishing a residency somewhere in downtown Greensboro. I’ve got some original songs I’m working on and have plans to collaborate with other artists. I’m feeling a lot more inspired than I have in a long time.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com