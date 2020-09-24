Meet a Musician: Justin Harrington, aka Demeanor, uses his banjo to combine hip-hop and folk music

What are some of the commonalities that are often overlooked between hip-hop and other types of folk music?

When you’re outside of rap, all you may really know is what’s on the radio, but that doesn’t really represent all of hip-hop.

Hip-hop is a place for storytelling, and a place for poetry. It’s coded messaging about trying to overcome oppression, same as in a lot of folk tunes.

I think one of the commonalities also is that it’s not music that you go to Julliard to learn. It’s music that you play to the rhythm of your heartbeat. It’s music that was handed down from your great-great-grandparents. It’s music they were playing 200 years ago, and you’re trying to find a new voice in it.

What is your creative process like?

I’m one of those people who try not to force a song. If I have something in the back of my head, and I can’t quite put my finger on it, I’ll leave it alone, I’ll let it be. I like to respond to inspiration rather than to try to force inspiration.