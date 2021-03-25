Meet a Musician: Kasey Horton can take her viola into any genre

Kasey Horton likes being able to “surprise people with their own abilities.”

Best known in the area for her viola playing, and her work with groups such as Amelia’s Mechanics, she’s also a music instructor, has taught in Guilford County Schools and hopes to one day open a school of her own.

“I hear people of all ages, all the time, say, ‘Man, I don’t know that I could do that. I don’t know that I could even carry a tune,’” she said. “But you can learn. Anybody can learn. It is hard stuff because there are so many different components to it, like theory and practicing your skills on your instruments. But, I love being able to show people that they can learn that. Music is a universal language.”

In a recent interview, she spoke about her teaching experience, what she does when a tune pops into her head, and fans trying to take selfies with her while she’s playing.

How did you get interested in music?