Meet a Musician: Kelsey Hurley's musical philosophy is 'never get song-stressed'

In her music, Kelsey Hurley delves into some serious issues, digs into some dark places

But she also has a saying that reminds her not to get overwhelmed.

“Never get song-stressed,” she said. “Just keep it light. In this profession, it’s easy to get a little too self-critical. But you also have to have fun.”

In a recent interview, she spoke about finding her way into music while working at a restaurant in Asheboro, about finding inspiration while sitting on her front porch, and about performing “Baby Got Back” on guitar.

How did you get your start in music?

I’m from Asheboro. And had a bit of a tumultuous upbringing. Went to high school, dropped out my sophomore year ... I got my GED at RCC (Randolph Community College).

I found karaoke at Lucky’s Burger-N-Tap in Asheboro, and that turned into open-mic, and now we’re playing tunes (she still does the music booking there).

I always knew this was what I wanted to do. It was always reliable and cathartic.

Who are some of your musical influences?

Paramore was a big one. I was really into them for a long time, still am. Celine Dion. I bounce all over the map. I was a metalhead for a while. I listened to Latin music. Just whatever strikes my fancy at the moment.

How would you describe your music?

Honest. I would say honest. Right now, it’s all acoustic. But, I dig into deeper topics. I talk a lot about child abuse, alcoholism, things of that nature. It’s a little dark.

What is your creative process like?

Usually, I make a cup of tea or coffee — I’m trying to quit smoking cigarettes. I live in Seagrove now and have a covered porch, and I’ll sit out there and just pick around until I find something that sounds just right and get whatever’s in there out.

How have you been able to put yourself out over the past two years with the pandemic going on?

We just did the best we could, all of us who are on the scene. Because, obviously everything got canceled for a long period of time. It was slow, but we waited for it to come back to normal.

What do you want people to take away from listening to your music?

That even if things are not always great in life, there are ways to cope and make things better.

What do you like to sing when you do karaoke?

My go-to is Jessie J, “Do It Like a Dude.” It’s aggressive and in your face. People don’t always expect it, so it’s fun.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?

I would probably stick with Paramore on that one. Their music is fantastic.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

It really depends on my mood. I’m not great at picking favorites. But one song that’s fun is I’ve tried “Baby Got Back” on guitar a couple of times. It wasn’t my best work, but it was funny, and it was worth it.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that’s happened at one of your shows?

I don’t know that this is the weirdest because weird stuff happens all of the time, but this man came up to me, and I had a poster, and he asked if I could sign it, and I was like, “Yeah, cool. I have bad handwriting, but whatever.”

So I signed it, was like, “Here you go.” And he said, “No, it’s for you.” It just confused me. It was just a poster of me playing guitar with a date on it, and he wanted me to sign it for myself. I didn’t see that coming.

What’s next for you?

I just started playing in Virginia, and I play all over North Carolina now. I’m probably, next fall, going to take some time off, and get an album out of original music. That’s my game plan. I’ve got an Instagram account, also my Facebook.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com