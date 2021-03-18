Meet a Musician: Kenny Wavinson coined the term 'lakewater rock' to describe his music

Being a vinyl enthusiast, how do you go about hunting for records?

I love going to Hippo Records and Edward McKay’s. But if I’m out of town, and I see someplace that looks like it sells records, I’ll stop by there and browse.

I say I buy more used vinyl. I listen to a lot of oldies, a lot of classic records. But if there is something more modern I want, I’ll go to Hippo, because they have a very wide selection. Edward McKay’s is very random, but that’s what I enjoy, the hunt for something interesting.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Probably Mac DeMarco. His music is very simple, very laid back. And it’s very nostalgic. He’s a modern artist, but he sounds like someone who could have made music in the ‘70s. And he records on analog tape. His music has a lo-fi feel to it, like my music, especially his earlier works, like his album, “Salad Days.” His music is what really inspired me to do what I do.

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?