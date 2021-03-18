Meet a Musician: Kenny Wavinson coined the term 'lakewater rock' to describe his music

Kenny Wavinson finds comfort in analog.
On his Instagram account he has several videos featuring old reel-to-reel tape machines. In one, strips of tape whirl around in a “tape tornado,” as the reels are being rewound.
It’s not the easiest of media to work with, but it’s one on which he still likes to record.
“I love the warmth, the tones, which are very, very therapeutic to my ears,” he said. “I like listening to a lot of music from the ‘60s to about the ‘80s, music that was recorded on tape. I feel it makes the music sound more earthy, makes it sound more real, more human. If you’re recording on tape, it doesn’t sound necessarily perfect. But it doesn’t sound bad. You can get a really clear, clean sound, or a really lo-fi muggy sound. I enjoy the process.”
In a recent interview he spoke about what he calls “lakewater rock,” about shopping for vinyl and about using a digital festival to put out a live album.
How did you get your start in music?
My mother used to sing in church choir, and she would make me and my siblings sing, also. But my parents really loved music, loved listening to music.
My mom’s now-husband had a studio, and I used to work in that studio, and by the time I reached high school, I was learning how to record myself.
I also loved collecting and listening to vinyl records.
But music was always around me, and I couldn’t really escape it.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
Mac DeMarco for sure. Also Jimi Hendrix. Those are my main sources of inspiration. I also love the Grateful Dead.
How would you describe your music?
I call my music my own genre. I call it “lakewater rock.” I would describe it as very vulnerable and genuine, very, very simple. It’s a universal feel and sound, so anyone can listen to it, kids, adults. It’s honest, feelgood music.
I call it lakewater rock, because of the beauty and simplicity, and the vibe it gives off.
What’s your creative process like?
On my records, I produce everything myself. I play every instrument.
I start off with the guitar, and work my way to the drums and fill in with the bass. Most of it comes from me jamming around by myself in the studio that I have, and if something sticks with me, I’ll go to my looper pedal, and I’ll lay out all the guitar parts, and then I’ll get on my drummer kit and play the drums with the looper pedal going. And if it’s something that I like, that I can get down with, I’ll start recording and all that jazz.
Being a vinyl enthusiast, how do you go about hunting for records?
I love going to Hippo Records and Edward McKay’s. But if I’m out of town, and I see someplace that looks like it sells records, I’ll stop by there and browse.
I say I buy more used vinyl. I listen to a lot of oldies, a lot of classic records. But if there is something more modern I want, I’ll go to Hippo, because they have a very wide selection. Edward McKay’s is very random, but that’s what I enjoy, the hunt for something interesting.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Probably Mac DeMarco. His music is very simple, very laid back. And it’s very nostalgic. He’s a modern artist, but he sounds like someone who could have made music in the ‘70s. And he records on analog tape. His music has a lo-fi feel to it, like my music, especially his earlier works, like his album, “Salad Days.” His music is what really inspired me to do what I do.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
Anything like that, I’ll be singing some Curtis Mayfield or Sly Stone or Al Green. I love ‘70s soul music and R&B, so definitely something like that.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Almost missing my set after puking from too many drinks.
What are some of the ways you’ve tried to put yourself out there with the pandemic going on?
I had to play for this festival, a digital festival, so instead of just playing and shooting a video, I had a professional camera crew come in and record it, so it looked really good. I then released that as a live album.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I love performing my song, “Krooked,” especially live. It’s not necessarily a fast song, but it is a good live song.
Also, I always close out my sets with my song “Stay!,” which is a really fun song to play.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on my third studio album. I’m almost finished with it. It’s going to be called “Daze in Blue.” It should be coming out in May. And I’m planning on a couple of other special releases, and trying to collaborate with other artists in the studio.
And possibly, there may be a couple of more live albums, with some footage.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com