Meet a Musician: Kieran Anderson performs under the name Hey, I'm a Girl

Performing under the name, Hey, I’m a Girl, Kieran Anderson sits in an upholstered chair and begins strumming a guitar. A stack of books sits to her right. Another guitar and a banjo hang on the wall above her. Sometimes she’ll don a scary-looking mask.
She describes her performances, which stream online, as “bedroom pop.”
“People just kind of stumble upon it and find something that they like,” Anderson, 29, said. “Some bands that I love so much have kind of found their way to me. In these times, it’s so important to feel connected, feel solidarity ... If it can resonate with someone on even the most microscopic level, I’ll say I feel accomplished. I’m just processing things by recording songs in my tiny little room.”
In a recent interview, Anderson spoke about performing at home, watching people crowd-surf in someone’s kitchen, and why it’s a bad idea to drop the mic at karaoke.
What got you interested in music?
Music has played a pretty big role for me as far back as I can remember. I have very fond memories of listening to “Led Zeppelin IV” on cassette with my older brother and splashing around in a kiddie pool.
But as far as playing music, I was a little sister, through and through. Basically anything my older brother got into, I kind of followed suit, and that included playing guitar. My dad plays music as well, and he’s the one who actually taught me my first few songs after I swiped his old classical guitar. He taught me how to play “Down by the River” by Neil Young, “House of the Rising Sun” and “Pale Blue Eyes” by the Velvet Underground. Once I had those chord progressions under my belt, it was just off to the races. I started to learn a little bit more, and it didn’t take too long before I started writing.
When I moved to D.C. a few years back, I used the name Southern Gothic, which in retrospect I realize is pretty pretentious, because it’s a whole literary genre. But, I hustled a bit more, played a lot of shows in the D.C. area, and then I played shows in Charlotte when I moved there. And coming back to Greensboro, I’ve started up my newer project, which is Hey, I’m a Girl.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I’d have to say the (indie rock) band Eisley. They were my first real concert. I saw them in Carrboro. And the way the DuPree sisters in the band craft their melodies, and the way their voices sound was unlike anything I had listened to up to that point.
As far as the music I record, some other direct influences would have to be Lady Lamb and Jessica Lea Mayfield. Daniel Johnston, I’d say, was also a real big influence, because he really made me feel comfortable tossing my music out into the world. One thing he achieves really well in his music, and something I strive for, is connecting on some level with people. The heart behind it all really shines through.
How would you describe your music?
DIY to the max, for sure, bedroom pop. I think what really got me started recording again, under the Hey, I’m a Girl name, was seeing (punk singer) Kathleen Hanna talking about starting up (her project) the Julie Ruin, and she had a great quote about how a girl’s bedroom is a haven of sorts for creativity. It’s free of judgment, inhibitions. And that’s something that really stuck with me, and I tried to maintain a similar ethos when it came to recording the music I’m recording now.
But, I just want my music to make people feel like they’re hanging out with me, goofy middle-school slumber party style.
What’s your creative process like?
Oof, a mess. Have you ever seen the movie “Twister"? Basically, I make up new songs whenever I can. It’s hard for me to find anything that holds my focus. But, when it comes to recording, I am just locked in. So usually, I have to wait until I feel like that gust of creative energy comes through. I’ll come up with little bits and pieces, here and there, and they’ll kind of collect over time.
Once I have a good amount of things that I’m considering, I’ll power through and record non-stop day and night for a good day or two until I finish up. I pretty much write and record all of the instruments myself. I try to get all my instrumentals recorded and locked in. As far as lyrics go, sometimes I’ll just have a word or phrase jotted down somewhere and I’ll build off that. And other times, I’ll be in my feelings so much, that the words and music will pour out like a glass of spilled milk.
If you could open for any artist, who would it be and why?
I think probably (folk duo) Shovels & Rope. I’ve seen them live a few times, and they always deliver and radiate so much great energy. I think something I really appreciate about them is that they’ve really stretched their capabilities as performers just between the two of them. They kind of limit themselves as far as not having a backing band. It’s just about what those two can create.
Also, Dolly Parton, because I think she’s about the best human the world has to offer right now.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?
I love karaoke. I always do the same Alanis Morissette song over and over again, “You Oughta Know.” I can’t help myself. Don’t ever do a mic drop at karaoke, though. I did it once. I really got into it, and forgot it wasn’t my mic to drop, and the DJ was not very happy about that.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I did do a show with (indie pop project) Free Cake For Every Creature while I lived in D.C., and cake was actually served to everyone, which was pretty cool.
In Greensboro back in the day, I played a lot of house shows with different bands that were coming through. And, I don’t think you’ve lived until you’ve seen someone dive off a refrigerator and proceed to crowd-surf through a kitchen.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
One of the first songs I ever wrote, back in the day, was called “High and Mighty.” And I wrote that around the time that gay marriage was about to be legalized, and it was more of a hot-button topic. That’s a song that I’m really proud of now. As someone who is out and has been ministered and witnessed to countless times by random folks while I’m doing my grocery shopping, it really encapsulates everything I feel in those moments when I’ve been handed a “You’re going to hell” pamphlet.
Is there a certain technique that works well for home recording?
I’m not super tech-savvy. I don’t have pro tools or anything fancy. I just have an interface that I use through GarageBand. I have tons of random instruments. I just go to work and do guitar, bass, drums, keyboard. I do appreciate the lower quality aspects of some music. Definitely, more polished music I think is wonderful. But, there’s a little more intimacy when you can hear mistakes or hear something in the background. It’s like a house show kind of vibe.
What’s next for you?
I think I’m doing the same thing as everyone else right now, just kind of holing up and holding my breath to see what the rest of 2020 is going to look like. I definitely would like to go out and play more shows once we’re all able to safely do so. But, in the meantime, I’ll probably be puttering around and working on new songs to put out — and watching terrible horror movies.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
