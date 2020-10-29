Meet a Musician: Kieran Anderson performs under the name Hey, I'm a Girl

But, I just want my music to make people feel like they’re hanging out with me, goofy middle-school slumber party style.

What’s your creative process like?

Oof, a mess. Have you ever seen the movie “Twister"? Basically, I make up new songs whenever I can. It’s hard for me to find anything that holds my focus. But, when it comes to recording, I am just locked in. So usually, I have to wait until I feel like that gust of creative energy comes through. I’ll come up with little bits and pieces, here and there, and they’ll kind of collect over time.

Once I have a good amount of things that I’m considering, I’ll power through and record non-stop day and night for a good day or two until I finish up. I pretty much write and record all of the instruments myself. I try to get all my instrumentals recorded and locked in. As far as lyrics go, sometimes I’ll just have a word or phrase jotted down somewhere and I’ll build off that. And other times, I’ll be in my feelings so much, that the words and music will pour out like a glass of spilled milk.

If you could open for any artist, who would it be and why?