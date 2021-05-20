Meet a Musician: Kyle Kostenko working to bring attention to Romanian music

Kyle J. Kostenko is looking to perform in spaces where people wouldn’t typically expect to hear classical music.
“I think there are more people out there who are willing to hear something new than a lot of classical music lovers believe,” he said. “It’s really about how you reach them or what you offer them ... I think there are people like me who could listen to whatever is top 40 on the radio, but also love going to hear this crazy contemporary art music piece.”
Kostenko, who plays clarinet and is a member of local ensemble Catchfire Collective, sees music as a social activity. One of his most memorable shows with the group took place in a brewery where people started dancing. He also sees classical music as a vehicle for social change, one that should be seeking new voices, asking questions about what it is that makes “a good sound.” He has done a good bit of research, as well, on music in the LGBTQ community.
In a recent interview, he spoke about storytelling, about studying Romanian classical music and about how singer and drag performer RuPaul inspired him in his musicology studies.
How did you get interested in music?
I’m originally from the suburbs of Detroit, and I went to Bowling Green in Ohio for my undergrad degree. I moved to Greensboro in August 2017 to start on my master’s at UNCG.
I got going in music when I was 11 or 12. I realized at the age of 14 or 15, that that’s what I wanted to do. I was your typical high achieving student with math and science. But music was the first thing in my life that I really struggled with. I had to work at it. For that reason, it became the thing I wanted to do. It’s something I had to put effort into, but I also reaped some real rewards.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I take inspiration from a lot of different places. (Romanian composer) Doina Rotaru’s music is really powerful to me. I also like her daughter, Diana Rotaru.
I also take a lot of inspiration from pop music and alternative music. I try to bring all the music I’ve heard in my life into what I’m doing. Right now, I’m really inspired by the music of Mitski. I really like Of Montreal. I really like Carly Rae Jepsen and Aly & AJ.
And of course, there are my teachers going all the way back to high school.
How would you describe your music?
I definitely shy away from a technical spectacle, lean more toward music that’s more expressive. I’m really drawn to mystery, to things that carry this kind of ugly duty, that are beautiful, even if at first glance they kind of repulse you.
I would say that as a performer, I see myself as a storyteller. Before I wanted to be a musician, I wanted to be a writer. I really start to understand a piece when I understand the plotline, the characters, the morality of the piece. Sometimes it’s serious, sometimes it’s uplifting, sometimes it’s humorous, and sometimes it’s a bit more chaotic. But for me, that’s key to being a performer, trying to understand the story of the piece.
What’s your creative process like?
I like to conceptualize my shows around an idea. In Catchfire Collective, one of the things that we’re really passionate about is creating shows with a concept. The show I’m curating right now is “I am a shadow ... the true self.” It really started with one specific piece ... I began to think about all the ways this program could take shape. I began thinking about light and dark, and maybe no light, just dark. It then became an idea of this confrontation with our shadow self, the self that is our negative version that we don’t really want to see, but is integral to our true selves.
As a performer, I’m more of an experimenter, rather than just playing what’s on the page, exactly as written. I try to figure out what’s the meaning of this phrase here, what’s the story I’m trying to tell. Sometimes, it’s not something very obvious, sometimes I’m throwing everything at a wall, and seeing what works. It keeps it more alive.
There are a lot of classical musicians, who try to go out there and execute the same way every time. But, I find it’s more engaging if you treat every performance as part of an evolving relationship with the piece, as part of an evolving story. I’m the kind of person that likes to go back and revise, revise, revise all the time.
What drew you to Romanian music?
I think it began in kind of an induced panic, in between the first and second years of my master’s degree, realizing the real world was coming for me.
I had played a piece by (Romanian composer) Tiberiu Olah, that I fell in love with. Very few people had heard of it before. And in my research, I went down the rabbit hole, and started learning about Romanian music, and listening more, and thought, “Wow, all this music is really awesome.” But, little scholarship had been done outside of Romania.
So, I devised this project to create this survey, this database, of works by Romanian composers for clarinet, and it gradually evolved from being this hyper-specific project to being a much more general look at Romanian art music. Even 30 years after the fall of the Iron Curtain, they’re still having this conflict over how to get their music out there. It’s a divide between the people who composed during that era and the younger composers.
But, what drew me to it, is first the music is brilliant. It’s so evocative and so powerful. There’s also this idea that people don’t know this music, and they’re missing out on something amazing. I wanted to direct people to something new to experience.
What kind of research have you done on queer musicology?
What kind of got me going with that is in graduate school we were given complete creative license to write whatever paper we wanted, so long as it was on a topic related to music. As I was going through topics, I was joking with a friend that I kind of want to write my paper on RuPaul. And then about five seconds later I thought, “Wait, this could really be something.”
In my musicology research, I like to divide between two different things — queer interpretations of music and music in queer spaces. I’ve done a lot of research into what the soundscape in a queer nightclub is and contrasting that between different queer nightclubs, and how people in that space use it to construct their identity or deconstruct their identity, and how identities come into conflict.
I’ve also done a lot of research into RuPaul, not only this cultural figure, but this musical figure, and how his music can be read to offer this very sly critique of drag being commercialized. It’s an important facet to consider in terms of RuPaul’s legacy and celebrity.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
There are so many people I would want to open a show for. But, Hayley Williams of Paramore would be the first artist. When I was 11, Paramore was one the bands that formed my musical identity. I don’t know that it would be the right music for me to open a show for, but it would be a dream come true.
What’s your favorite song or piece to perform?
I think my go-to these days is “Fum” by Doina Rotaru. It’s a Romanian piece for solo clarinet. It translates into “smoke,” and gets into how smoke is used in ritual — it’s a sign of danger, a sign of mystery. It creates this evocative, ethereal environment. Every time I play it, I’ve gotten to express something different in that environment. It’s a piece that I think really captures my ethos.
What’s next for you?
My big focus right now is Catchfire Collective. We’ve got seven shows planned for Greensboro. I think our first show will be at the end of September.
As far as my solo career, I’m doing a few recording projects and a few concerts this summer. But, I also plan on disseminating my research, creating some blogs and resources for people who want to get into Romanian music.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com