Meet a Musician: Kyle Kostenko working to bring attention to Romanian music

I would say that as a performer, I see myself as a storyteller. Before I wanted to be a musician, I wanted to be a writer. I really start to understand a piece when I understand the plotline, the characters, the morality of the piece. Sometimes it’s serious, sometimes it’s uplifting, sometimes it’s humorous, and sometimes it’s a bit more chaotic. But for me, that’s key to being a performer, trying to understand the story of the piece.

What’s your creative process like?

I like to conceptualize my shows around an idea. In Catchfire Collective, one of the things that we’re really passionate about is creating shows with a concept. The show I’m curating right now is “I am a shadow ... the true self.” It really started with one specific piece ... I began to think about all the ways this program could take shape. I began thinking about light and dark, and maybe no light, just dark. It then became an idea of this confrontation with our shadow self, the self that is our negative version that we don’t really want to see, but is integral to our true selves.