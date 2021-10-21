Meet a Musician: Lacy Green fights for songwriters to get their due

Lacy Green and her band the Wonderful Nobodies were inspired recently by a road trip through Tennessee and the Tom Petty album “Full Moon Fever.”
What resulted was their latest single, “You Wonder,” which Green describes as a nostalgic roots rock number. It’s also the second song from an album that they hope to release in 2022.
“We’re releasing songs through the end of the year, but this is one of my favorite songs,” she said. “They always say that songs are like your kids. You like the most recent one the best because they don’t have as long to get on your nerves. But it’s one of my favorite things that we’ve ever made.”
Green, who grew up in the Triad but now lives in Nashville, also writes for other artists, and as a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association has pushed for intellectual property reform.
In a recent interview she spoke about recording during COVID-19, about advocating for artists in the halls of Congress, and about how she once thought everybody’s parents hosted jam sessions in their homes.
How did you get your start in music?
I grew up in Pilot Mountain, and my folks are in Winston now. But, I grew up in a musical family. There was always music at church or at school or just around the house. My dad played guitar and sang locally in different bands. It was a very organic natural process.
Around the time I turned 13, I learned how to play guitar and started writing my own songs, started playing out at bars, restaurants, little festivals. I did that through high school and college, put out a couple of little homemade projects. I went to UNC-Chapel Hill, and once I graduated, I went out to Nashville and sort of took things from there.
When you were little, did you go out with your parents to their gigs?
I did. My dad might be playing in some local restaurant or festival, and I was always side stage wherever that was, hanging out. We’d also have a lot of jams around the house. I always thought, “This must be what everybody does.” But, as I got older, I realized that it was maybe a little bit less common than I thought.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
Growing up in North Carolina, I love classic singer-songwriter folk and country, all manner of roots music, really, is how I would sum it up. I love James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt and Alison Krauss, Darrell Scott. The thread of songwriting was a really big part of what I was drawn to.
How would you describe your music?
It’s in that roots music, Americana umbrella. I love Tom Petty and the Eagles, and all that sort of classic genre-bending music that goes between acoustic music and pop and rock.
What’s your creative process like?
I would describe it as a balance of discipline and total chaos. I’m the sort of creative person that some boundaries help me. I write a certain number of times a week. I make sure to sit down and be working on something. Sometimes inspiration comes along, but the longer I’ve done it, the more I’ve found that it’s like something somebody told me once — if you’re trying to catch lightning in a bottle, you should get a bottle and go stand out in the rain. I always thought that was a really good description. So, the lightning doesn’t always show up, but I make a point to get my bottle and go be in the rain pretty regularly.
As far as songwriting, sometimes it’s a lyric first. Sometimes it’s a title. Sometimes it’s a chord progression. Sometimes I’ll sit down and pick up an instrument that I don’t really play and try to confuse myself. It can kind of start from anywhere.
How did you get involved in advocacy for intellectual property and copyright reform?
There’s a group here in Nashville, it’s called the Nashville Songwriters Association. They’ve been around about 50 years or so. They serve to represent all songwriters here in Nashville and around the world. And I’ve done some work with them kind of as a mentor. I do sessions for other upcoming writers, like doing feedback and things like that.
But a big part of what they do is they represent songwriters to Congress and go to bat for things like intellectual property.
Most people who love music know that streaming has represented a huge shift in the way that we consume music. And there are things about that which I totally love. But, there are things about that which we still need to address, and we need to make sure that the progress we make in the technological realm gets reflected in our laws, so that the creators are still being protected and compensated.
Have you spoken before Congress?
What I’ve done is go up and have a few days of individual meetings with senators and representatives, and say, “Here are the issues that we are facing, here’s the legislation that is currently on deck, and we would love to get your support for that.”
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Patty Griffin is one of my favorites of all time. I would love to open for her. Would definitely want to go first. I wouldn’t want to follow her.
Her singing is really powerful; she’s so emotive. I think she’s one of the greatest. She’s had an incredible career as a songwriter, too. She’s done a lot as an artist in her own right, but she’s also written a lot of big hits for other artists like Miranda Lambert. I admire the trajectory of her career, and the way she’s been able to balance writing for other people and also putting out stuff on her own that’s really interesting.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
Yes, I love karaoke. I love singing in the shower. Singing in the car is probably where I do my most dramatic performances. I’m sure somewhere there’s a TikTok of me that someone has filmed of me wailing in my car.
But, I don’t know if I have any guilty pleasure music because I have no shame about songs that I love. In those realms, I like those big pop diva ballad kind of songs, the Whitney Houston songs, which are not things you would see in my show. But, I like to fantasize.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I have a song called “Something Worth Singing About,” that is one of my favorites. It was on my last record that I put out with my band, The Wonderful Nobodies. It’s a song about celebrating the everyday, the mundane things. With all the things that have happened in the past year, that one really has comforted me and has sort of been what I need to hear.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
The weirdest show I ever played was at a furniture store in Georgia. I got hired through one of these online platforms where you can book artists, and they hired me for what they called a corporate gig. And I was like, “OK, that’s cool.”
Anyway, it was during the middle of the day, from like 11 to 3, and they set me up in between a bunch of recliners, and no one who was shopping at 11 a.m. was there to request a song. It was just kind of awkward for everyone. That was definitely one of those “paying your dues” and being humbled moments. But, I’ll always look back on that one kind of fondly.
I also did a proposal once. Someone proposed at one of my shows. That was the funnest thing that I’ve ever done at a show. They got to the show early, and the guy told me right before showtime what he was doing.
How has the recording process gone for your upcoming album?
This band, we’ve sort of been on a journey with all the music we’ve put out since COVID-19 started. So, we recorded everything at home, we’ve mixed and mastered it all ourselves, we wrote it all ourselves. It’s been a great learning experience, and a really cool way to make music in a bubble. I look forward to making music not in a bubble. But in the sort of weird time that we’ve been in, it’s been really fun.
What’s next?
The next big thing is we’re finishing up this record. We’re going to have that out early next year. We’ve been playing some shows this fall, and we have a couple left on the books. We’ve been doing a couple of house concerts around North Carolina, which has been really fun. But, we’re not all the way back to where we were before COVID-19.
Mostly, though, we’re just finishing up the record. We’re going to do a music video for “You Wonder.” That’s going to come out in a couple of more weeks. And I’m always just kind of writing here in town. I write for other people and their projects, too.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,