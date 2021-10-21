Meet a Musician: Lacy Green fights for songwriters to get their due

But a big part of what they do is they represent songwriters to Congress and go to bat for things like intellectual property.

Most people who love music know that streaming has represented a huge shift in the way that we consume music. And there are things about that which I totally love. But, there are things about that which we still need to address, and we need to make sure that the progress we make in the technological realm gets reflected in our laws, so that the creators are still being protected and compensated.

Have you spoken before Congress?

What I’ve done is go up and have a few days of individual meetings with senators and representatives, and say, “Here are the issues that we are facing, here’s the legislation that is currently on deck, and we would love to get your support for that.”

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Patty Griffin is one of my favorites of all time. I would love to open for her. Would definitely want to go first. I wouldn’t want to follow her.