Meet a Musician: Larry Wayne Slaton says all genres of music inform his own songwriting and performances

Using the GarageBand app on his iPhone, Larry Wayne Slaton recorded a couple of demos a few years ago, while writing some songs for Old Heavy Hands, the Greensboro group for which he plays guitar.
The pieces eventually took on what he calls a “dreamy” sound, and from there was born a new project, The Golden Shine.
Slaton released The Golden Shine’s debut album last year, “Twice as Bright as Gold,” and just recently put out an EP, “Common Misconceptions.”
“The Golden Shine sound is atmospheric but is still also singer-songwriter driven,” he said. “You can maybe say there’s elements of Heartland rock in it, elements of New Wave, some synth-driven parts.”
In a recent interview, Slaton spoke about coming up through Chicago’s punk scene, writing for his wife and what happened when he played a skate park in Missouri.
How did you get interested in music?
I grew up on the Southwest side of Chicago, Ill., in the late ‘90s going to punk rock shows, indie rock shows, all that good stuff. I also grew up loving hip-hop. Eventually, me and my good buddy Nate Hall started a band Old Heavy Hands, which I still play in.
My parents were also very much into music. They were hippies, and they loved everything from Led Zeppelin to John Prine, Motown, all the good ol’ country music. They got me interested at a young age, and I loved classic rock and country rock. And once I heard punk rock, that really changed the way I looked at music. Growing up in the Chicago punk scene really directed a lot of my energy.
Who are some of your influences?
I love The Rolling Stones. As far as songwriters go, John Prine, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen are probably my three favorites. But, I also really love Outkast, The Clash, The Replacements. But, really I just love good music of every genre.
What’s your creative process like?
When we write Old Heavy Hands songs, we get together as a band. One of us may bring in an idea, and then we hash it out as a group.
What I do in The Golden Shine is I’ll start off with a beat and build other instruments on top of that. A lot of times, I’ll build sounds up until I have some type of song there, and try to put a structure together for it, sometimes before I even write lyrics.
What would you say makes “Common Misconceptions” unique from what you’ve done before?
My wife, Laura Murphy, sings backup, though I wouldn’t even call it backup. She sings with me on the majority of the songs. She even sings lead on one of the songs, so that’s something new. I’d never written songs for other people to sing, so it was different for me to write something I knew she was going to sing.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I would go with Old Heavy Hands opening for The Clash. I would have loved to have seen the energy The Clash was bringing about in the late ‘70s. That would be supercool. But, if we were to open a show for anybody right now, it would be Run the Jewels, because I think that would be the most fun you could have.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I’ve done karaoke a handful of times. One time was a bad version of Guns N’ Roses. That was back in my drinking days.
The best time, though, was when me and my brother did “California Love” by Dr. Dre and Tupac at a country bar in Tennessee.
What would you say is the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I was probably about 20 years old, and we were playing at a skate park in Missouri. They set us up on one of the ramps, and while we were playing, everybody was shooting off fireworks inside the building and breaking beer bottles. And everybody was skateboarding around us. It was quite the wild time.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
When I’m with Old Heavy Hands, I really like playing our song, “Human Garbage,” which is a really high energy song, and the crowd really seems to get into it every time.
What’s next for you?
The Golden Shine is about to release a cover. It’s the first cover I’ve ever recorded. I’ll keep it a secret for now, but it would be out in a couple of weeks or months, and it’s going to be awesome.
Old Heavy Hands is getting together to write a new record right now, also.
And my wife, Laura, just opened up a tattoo shop in Gibsonville called Frozen Pines.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
