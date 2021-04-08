Meet a Musician: Larry Wayne Slaton says all genres of music inform his own songwriting and performances

I would go with Old Heavy Hands opening for The Clash. I would have loved to have seen the energy The Clash was bringing about in the late ‘70s. That would be supercool. But, if we were to open a show for anybody right now, it would be Run the Jewels, because I think that would be the most fun you could have.

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I’ve done karaoke a handful of times. One time was a bad version of Guns N’ Roses. That was back in my drinking days.

The best time, though, was when me and my brother did “California Love” by Dr. Dre and Tupac at a country bar in Tennessee.

What would you say is the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

I was probably about 20 years old, and we were playing at a skate park in Missouri. They set us up on one of the ramps, and while we were playing, everybody was shooting off fireworks inside the building and breaking beer bottles. And everybody was skateboarding around us. It was quite the wild time.

What’s your favorite song to perform?