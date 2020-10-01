Meet a Musician: Laura Jane Vincent started on piano but felt the guitar calling to her

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?

I sing in the shower a lot, because I love to push my voice when no one else is hearing it. So, it’s a safe place for me to practice technique. I’m trying out notes, seeing how high or how low I can get, so my cats and my husband are probably quite scared when I’m in there.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

Road stories are always the best, and they tend to be more fun than show stories. I feel like traveling in general, you always meet the craziest fun people. You can also meet other bands.

One of my favorite stories is we ended up somehow on the same route as this hardcore metal band. And that may seem intimidating to a folk artist, but everybody is a musician, so we’re all good.