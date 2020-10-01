Meet a Musician: Laura Jane Vincent started on piano but felt the guitar calling to her

Many of Laura Jane Vincent’s friends are musicians. But she doesn’t get to see them play often, because they’re usually playing gigs at separate venues on the same nights.
“So, I started talking with some people, and thought, ‘What if we just did something at the house on the weekend, us playing for each other, maybe invite some neighbors?’” she said. “And it would give us an excuse to catch up with one another.”
Out of that discussion was born Glendonfest.
The annual gathering at a farm that Vincent and her husband own in Moore County began in 2015, and last year drew about 30 acts.
Vincent had to do this year’s festival virtually. The singer/songwriter, who is based out of Greensboro, has also been looking to collaborate more with other musicians, and is hoping to tour again next year.
In a recent interview, she spoke about how this year’s festival came together, about collaboration, and about why she likes road stories.
What got you into music?
I grew up in southeastern rural North Carolina and moved through several different music scenes in my 20s. I’ve definitely had other day jobs along the way, but music has been my first and foremost career and moneymaker most of my life.
I always sang when I was young, even when I was a little girl. My mom would hear me singing myself to sleep when I was 3 or 4. I started paying more attention to the radio when I was 12 or 13, and started noticing the guitar. I’d been taking piano lessons, but I desperately wanted to learn to play the guitar. I thought it was very cool, I thought I could write more easily for it, and that I could match my poetry with it.
So I started playing, and around that time my mother started dating the man who would become my stepfather, Al Simmons, and he’s been a huge monumental influence. And he introduced me to a plethora of songwriters and musicians and music I’d never even heard before.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I feel like I’ve been constantly inspired by people I actually know in the music scene I came up in. But, as far as bigger acts, there’s an artist named Gillian Welch, who really speaks to me. There’s a Canadian artist Sarah Harmer, who’s been a big influence.
A lot of country female artists in the ‘90s influenced me as well, because a lot of them were writing their own songs. And, then later on as I got more into guitar, I started getting into things that had a little more of an electronic feel like Radiohead.
How would you describe your music?
I feel like I fall into a folk-indie-rock kind of area. I like to say I write songs about people who should know better but really couldn’t help themselves. That’s where a lot of my characters fall, and that includes myself.
What is your creative process like?
I really spend a lot of time every day journaling, writing down thoughts and ideas, and later on I go back to those notes.
Music kind of happens very organically for me. I’ll be practicing on the guitar, and I find a new chord that I love or I find a new riff I can do that I couldn’t do before. And sometimes, I even build a whole song around that, because I’m so proud of that accomplishment.
Sometimes, I have to work hard at it, if I’m telling a specific story. I have a song on my new record that is a retelling of a crime that occurred in Texas, and it was a real tragic story, and I took time to really display it properly.
If you could open a show for any artist who would it be and why?
I think right now, (folk rocker) Phoebe Bridgers. I love her band and her sound overall. I don’t necessarily know that it would be a good match, but I know that it would be a great opportunity. She’s someone who is doing great things, re-inventing herself in great ways, while staying true to herself as an artist. Her new album is phenomenal, and it’s been stuck with me since June.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?
I sing in the shower a lot, because I love to push my voice when no one else is hearing it. So, it’s a safe place for me to practice technique. I’m trying out notes, seeing how high or how low I can get, so my cats and my husband are probably quite scared when I’m in there.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Road stories are always the best, and they tend to be more fun than show stories. I feel like traveling in general, you always meet the craziest fun people. You can also meet other bands.
One of my favorite stories is we ended up somehow on the same route as this hardcore metal band. And that may seem intimidating to a folk artist, but everybody is a musician, so we’re all good.
We would see each other at almost all the same spots. We were on a similar regional tour, and they would maybe be playing the same venues the day before or the day after. And we ran into each other at Taco Bell one day, and both of us were almost ashamed we saw each other there. It’s like, “No, what are we doing?” My husband and I try to eat healthy on the road, but sometimes it’s hard. It just cracks me up.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
It’s this song called “Deep River,” off my new album “All These Machines.” It’s the song that has the most musicians on it. There’s 11 different people on this one track. When I perform it live, I try to recreate that, even if I’m performing solo or with my guitarist. It’s one people really respond to, and it makes me think about all my friends from when we made the record.
How were you able to do Glendonfest this year?
In the past, this had turned into something out of my wildest dreams, seeing 30 different bands hanging out on my lawn.
But this year was a challenge. We wanted to do it for nostalgia’s sake and to be able to say we did it. Me and my producer, we had to do some crash courses in videography, photography, sound work with streaming services. It turned out beautifully.
We had 10 acts that came out. We chose to do it with our core group, family members and local people who are musicians. We kept it small and tighter. Kept the musicians separate from what we were doing. We had a lot of help from (Greensboro studio) Black Rabbit Audio, who did a lot of the sound and videography and the virtual side.
What’s next for you?
We have a lot coming up. I’m hopefully going to record a new album by the end of this year. I’m still learning a lot about videography, and I’d like to release a series of videos soon. I am hoping to tour a little bit next year, as things are opening up and there are some safer opportunities.
I feel like we set a great bar with “All These Machines,” and I just want to go up from there and keep trying to collaborate with different musicians. Collaboration used to be a little scary for me. I used to be a little bit of a control freak, and not be able to let myself go with other musicians. Now that I feel way more comfortable with collaboration, I think the sky’s the limit as far as what I’m able to do, and what these other people I’m working with are able to push me towards.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
