Meet a Musician: Lindsey Cole's music career includes Disney and his dad

Lindsey Cole’s great-grandfather had a traveling bluegrass band. His grandfather was a guitarist in that band. And his father played guitar as well.

He was named after Lindsey Buckingham, lead singer of Fleetwood Mac.

“So, I didn’t really have much of a choice but to get drawn into being a musician,” Cole said. “It was natural that music became a focal point of my life.”

In his career, he has dabbled in a number of genres, from Disney covers to straightforward rock. In a recent interview, he spoke about trying to challenge himself in middle school, about performing in a band called Community Service with his father and about his terror at seeing multiple romantic interests interacting during a show.

How did you get interested in music?

I was born and raised in Winston-Salem, went to school at North Forsyth and later on Appalachian State and Methodist University.

I’d always had a guitar but wasn’t very interested in playing when I was a kid. I played baseball. But I ended up going to a different middle school and didn’t have a lot in common with any of the kids at this school. So I took band. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to learn to play alto saxophone. And I caught on pretty quick.

But I realized it didn’t matter how quickly I caught on. You’re in this big class with a bunch of other kids who are just learning their instruments. And if they’re not catching on quick, you’re still going to be playing “Mary Had a Little Lamb” for three months. So I had trouble because I was not being challenged.

On Fridays, we kind of had this free day where we were allowed to hang out and do whatever we wanted. This kid — Sam Robinson — who’s now in a very good local band by the name of Marvelous Funkshun, brought his guitar in. I told him I also had a guitar. And Sam without having heard me play signed us up for a talent show six weeks later. We played The Beatles “Twist and Shout” and got a great reaction. That was the moment when I was like, “This is what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Who are some of your influences?

I’m very wide-ranging in what I do myself, stylistically. But going back to that first time I played in front of people, The Beatles have always been a big one for me.

I’m a big Jason Isbell fan. That guy, I think he’s one of the greatest songwriters of this generation. I love him.

As far as guitar players, Zakk Wylde is probably my No. 1. I love how he can walk the line of bluesy, emotional guitar, but he still knows how to turn on the afterburner when necessary and get a little dirty.

How would you describe your music?

Genre-wise I’m all over the place, but the two consistent ways I would describe my music is raw and accessible. I write what I’m feeling, and I know what I’m feeling is going to connect with things that somebody has felt at some point. And I like tapping into the human experience in that way. I also like writing things that are going to be digestible. As much as I love progressive and complex compositions, I like writing catchy, straightforward music, be it rock ‘n’ roll, be it country. That’s kind of my M.O.

What’s your creative process like?

Generally, when I’m writing, I kind of start with the musical composition first. Pretty much always, 99% of the time. If I’m practicing or trying to get better, I’ll come across a little melodic phrase or something that just resonates with me, and then I’ll sit down and figure out a main chord progression, and the basic structure. Once I get to that point, I try to kind of feel. I try to paint an emotional landscape that I can then go on top of and add some character.

And at that point, I spend a lot of time singing gibberish over those chords trying to let the melody find itself. But once the melody has found itself, that’s when I get to the lyrical part of the process. I try to write the lyrics to fit the motif of the song, and the cadence of the melody. What people connect to in music are the lyrics, and it’s important to make sure that those lyrics are tailor-fit to the composition.

How did your Disney covers come about?

I spent a little bit of time down in Orlando working as a photographer for Disney theme parks. I had a few people reach out and say it would be fun to do a Disney song cover. I think I did “A Whole New World” first. And that kind of turned into people throwing more Disney suggestions at me. Something about those Disney songs really resonated with people, so I responded by taking the opportunity to reimagine them a little bit.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I’ve been known to do karaoke, and I’m 100% a shower singer. My No. 1 go-to is Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name.” Occasionally, I’ll do Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.”

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

My favorite at the moment is one I wrote and recorded with a band called Idol Threat, called “Life Finds a Way.” It’s just a fun straightforward rock ‘n’ roll song. And it means a lot to me. The whole idea is that no matter what sort of adversity you’ve been dealt, what’s been thrown at you, you’re still standing. No matter what, we find a way to make it through. Plus, it’s a nice little nod to “Jurassic Park,” which is always fun.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

One time, years and years ago, I had two girls that I was talking to come to the same show. They were having a conversation together. You’ve never known fear until you’ve seen two women you’re romantically invested in just casually having a conversation when you’re 30 feet away and unable to intervene. That was a learning experience for me not to do stuff like that.

What’s next for you?

The band Community Service, we’re going to be in the studio getting ready to record another single. One of the exciting things about Community Service is that the other guitarist in that band is my dad. We went in the studio a couple of years ago and recorded two tracks together. But we haven’t really played together live or done any of that stuff. So I’m excited to consistently be sharing the stage with my dad.

And then, I’m also working on some new music with Kyle Henson, who is the other guitarist that I formed the band Idol Threat with. We’re going to be working just on some good pop rock, power pop music. We’re hoping to get a couple of tracks out before the end of the year.