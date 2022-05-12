Meet a Musician: Lockdown on concerts brought time for more online work for Julius Tunstall

One of the best gifts Julius Tunstall ever received was the karaoke machine his parents gave him when he was a kid.

He spent a good deal of time belting out other people’s songs. But, it also gave him an appreciation for the songwriting process.

“I felt like I learned a lot about why songwriting is done in a certain way,” he said. “As you’re looking at the words go across the screen, you’re thinking, ‘Oh, this is the way a song is written.’”

These days, he also works as a producer, and helps break down the creative process in a Patreon series called “Story Time!” Patreon is a website and membership platform where creatives can share their talents and get paid.

In a recent interview, he spoke about making his own karaoke tapes, about wanting to convey a sense of honesty in his music, and about what happened when someone wanted to sing “Wagon Wheel” in Elon.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m from Burlington and went to Williams High School. I did chorus in high school. I was super into music. Always have been. My dad is a DJ. He’s always been supportive of me exploring different types of music. So, growing up, I had an ear for making interesting stuff.

As a kid, I used to make tapes all the time, karaoke tapes. I would play with my karaoke machine and use it as a studio of sorts.

Who are some of your influences?

Right now, I would say Anderson .Paak is a huge influence. Everyone loves Frank Ocean of course. But also Bon Iver has had a big influence on me. Also, Musiq Soulchild.

How would you describe your music?

My music is kind of a mix of all the things I grew up listening to, whether it be R&B or indie rock, some folky stuff, some country sprinkled in there, because I am from the South.

I try not to box myself in too much as a musician.

How would you describe your creative process?

My creative process is leaning into what’s happening around me, whether it’s something I see on TV or a conversation I’ve had with somebody. It all kind of stems from life experience.

So usually, whatever happens or whatever I see, I’ll say it into a voice memo on my phone. I’ll talk about what happened. Then I’ll get into the studio and get some chords down and start singing something.

What’s going on with the “Story Time!” series?

I’m working on trying to do more “Story Times!” for my music and trying to do “Story Times!” on my experiences with other songs I’ve listened to, as kind of a Patreon Exclusive thing. I’m really wanting to grow that community more and more. It helps me have more time to create when people are supporting me that way.

How did “Story Time!” come about?

I’ve always really enjoyed podcasts that break down music. I’ve always felt so drawn to the creation of music or what the artist was feeling when they were creating something. I didn’t know if people would dig it, but I thought it would be kind of cool to break down where I was coming from and maybe play some demos or influences from when I was writing the song, and then expand to other songs, like the feeling I had hearing a certain song.

Do you still sing karaoke, and, if so, what do you sing?

I actually haven’t done karaoke in a long time, but I would like to do it more, just because it’s fun.

I usually sing an Usher song, but I would like to branch out and do some weird stuff, maybe songs from the ‘90s that people don’t think about so much.

I haven’t done karaoke in so long, just because of the pandemic, but I’m at a place now where I hope I can get out with some friends and be silly and sing some karaoke.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I think Bon Iver. I just saw Dijon, another artist that I love, open for Bon Iver. And Dijon and I are on similar wavelengths in the way we think about music. And I really would love to learn from (Bon Iver frontman) Justin Vernon, because he’s so diverse in his sounds. He has so many different bands besides Bon Iver.

What’s your favorite song to perform?

When it comes to my own songs, I have a song called “That’s Life,” which hasn’t been released yet, but I’ve been performing it for years at this point. Just has a special place in my heart. I feel we’ve got it down as a band as well. And one day, it’s going to be released.

What do you want people to walk away with after listening to your music?

I want people to think, “This guy is honest.” I have some songs where I want people to feel heard and seen and not alone. And I have songs that are somewhat fictional. They’re about characters I’m writing. But there’s still truth in those, and I want people to see the truth in those songs and have it speak to them, and maybe even laugh at the tongue-in-cheek of it all.

But I want people to feel I’m being 100% myself and that they can be 100% themselves as well.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

One time, when I was 19, I let this drunk guy get onstage with me and sing “Wagon Wheel” at Fat Frogg in Elon. And he didn’t sing any of the words. He just started cussing and saying all this weird stuff into the mic, and I couldn’t get him off stage. So I was just screaming over him and singing. And I bust out laughing after he got off stage. I looked out at the crowd, and was like, “Well, that happened.”

What’s next for you?

I’m producing a lot of other artists. I’m excited for all those songs to come out. And honestly, I’m at a place where I do feel like I can get some kind of EP out this summer, and I’m going to be singing and playing more shows, because I have a little bit more time on my hands. I’m a little bit more confident in myself to be able to get out and promote myself as Julius Tunstall the artist, and not just a producer.

And hopefully, I can keep getting the content out for people to keep diving into me as an individual and creative, more Patreon posts, more Medium writing posts, and hopefully getting some music out this summer.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com