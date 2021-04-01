Meet a Musician: Lorena Guillén ties together stories of Argentina and the U.S.

How did “The Other Side of My Heart” come about?

My husband Alejandro Rutty (who also plays bass in her tango ensemble) and I had been musical collaborators for many years. And a few years prior to “The Other Side of My Heart,” we had collaborated on another project. I’m the conductor of the Jewish Chorale in Durham, and I happened to know, through some of the members of the chorale, that there was a huge archive of interviews and stories of various Jewish immigrants who had come to this region, telling their stories of migration, and their experiences once they settled here. We did a piece based on those materials. Alejandro composed the music, and during the piece you can hear the interviews.

So, after that experience, I wanted to use the same approach to tell the story of women from Latin America. I went out into the community to meet different women, and talk to them about sharing their stories, and about how their voices could be amplified through music.

We also had them meet with a photographer, who got pictures of objects important to them. And that visual component is part of the piece when it’s performed live.

Can you tell about some of the research you’ve done on the links between tango and Jewish culture?