Meet a Musician: Maia Kamil moved to Greensboro and found musical, social connections

Maia Kamil grew up shuttling between Israel and New Jersey. And for her, music was a passport.

“That was my way of finding community, through music,” she said. “Any new environment I was in, I was able to use music. I went to a bunch of different schools and was one of those kids that struggled, and we would always look for alternative learning communities. And eventually, I went to Bard College in upstate New York and studied ethnomusicology.”

Kamil is still using music to make connections, and two years ago helped form Haus of Lacks, a collective to promote equity and empower artists from a diverse set of backgrounds.

In a recent interview, Kamil spoke about recording her first album, about trying to be in a “healthy place” while writing music, and about what happened when a crowd at one of her shows requested Eagles songs.

How did you get your start in music?

I am originally from New Jersey. My dad is Israeli, and my mom is from New York, but we moved back and forth between living in Israel, in Jerusalem, and New Jersey.

When I got to college, I studied music, but didn’t perform it. But after college, I was thinking, “What do I do now?”

I am family friends with (Greensboro artist) Charlie Hunter. I was talking to him in our living room one day, and he said, “If you really want to do music, you need to come down to Greensboro. It’s got an incredible music scene. It’s a really good place to gig, to start doing what you want to do.”

So, I packed up the car and moved.

Who are some of your musical influences?

I love Yebba so much. But anybody who I’ve listened to has influenced me I think. I listen to Aretha Franklin, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu. I listen to a lot of Israeli music, a lot of Mexican music.

How would you describe your music?

It really depends on the song and the way you perceive it, I think. But neo-soul, kind of acoustic soul, with flairs of folk.

How would you describe your creative process?

First of all, I think I have to be in a healthy place. I have to be taking care of myself, my mental health and my physical body. I think songs come to me when I’m doing well. Songs come when I’m struggling as well, but it’s a little more difficult.

There’s this song I just wrote, called “Send It to Me Better Than I Could Ever Imagine.” My aunt had been saying that phrase to me for a long time. So I’ve had in mind that I’m going to write a song with that as my chorus. And then a few years ago, the chorus melody came to me, and I started singing that to myself. And I decided that I’d wait a bit and let the rest come to me. And it came to me, maybe a few weeks ago. And now I have a song. I let patience do some of the work. When I force it, it doesn’t really feel the same.

How did you get involved with the Haus of Lacks collective?

I was part of a musical, artistic community and we were out everyday, every night at the marches (protesting the murder of George Floyd) in 2020. And we felt that this needed to outlive that moment. So we set a meeting regularly, once things kind of died down, and decided to form a collective. In the past year, I’ve kind of stepped back from that, to focus on my music journey, but I still support it.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I have done karaoke, and I do love it. And I always do “Titanium” by David Guetta. But I do find it embarrassing to be a good singer and do karaoke. I feel it should be reserved for people who can’t sing.

As far as singing in the shower, I honestly don’t. I use the shower to forget about music for a little bit.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

(R&B group) Durand Jones & The Indications. I feel it would be so fun because maybe we could do a song together. They’ve got such a good vibe.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I love playing “Once in a Dream.” I wrote it with my parents when I was about 14, maybe even younger.

I wrote the melody, and we wrote the lyrics together. And it has taken on so many different lives. Every time I play it, I wonder where are we going to go with it this time.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

Me and my friend Taylor Williams, we play together at different places, we were playing at this hotel, probably shouldn’t say the name, but there were a lot of drunk people, and they kept asking us to do Eagles covers or Tom Petty. And we were like, “Well, that’s not really our thing. Maybe next time we can do it.”

And then we tried to sing one of our songs, and one lady tripped over a cord that plugged into our amps and everything. So we just went dead silent in the middle of the song, and me and Taylor looked at each other like, “OK, I guess that song’s over.” And the lady just kept on walking like nothing happened.

What’s next for you?

I’m in the process of recording an album right now. It’ll be my first fully put-together album. There will be a lot of cool artists involved in that. Victoria, Victoria will be on it, maybe a few other exciting artists.

I got a grant for the album from ArtsGSO (ArtsGreensboro).

And I’m hoping to do more shows, and bigger shows, getting more of a following, and possibly going outside of North Carolina. Like my song says, send it to me better than I could ever imagine. Whatever happens will be way better than I can imagine.

