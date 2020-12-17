Meet a Musician: Mark Dillon comes from a long line of musicians

For me, the creative process is more about deadlines than it is inspiration. I’m more interested in writing if somebody gives me a challenge or a deadline. I love doing that. People will say, “This is what we need, can you do it?” A lot of times, even if I’m not sure I can do it, I’ll say yes.

I’ve just been reading (Wilco lead singer) Jeff Tweedy’s book about songwriting. I teach songwriting at UNCG, so I’m always looking for ways to get students thinking about songwriting. And Tweedy talks about self-imposed deadlines. And I really like working with deadlines.

What goes into writing a song for the theater?

I think the biggest part of it is you can’t be thin-skinned because the writing doesn’t necessarily come from your space. It comes often from the space of the production. So, right off the bat, you have to be very flexible, you have to be willing to listen to other people. You also have to be willing to step back and say, “OK, this isn’t working for the show, so we need to change it or get rid of it.” Even if it’s great music, you have to be willing to make changes.

So you need flexibility and a thick skin. Also, a bottle of Scotch.