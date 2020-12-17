Meet a Musician: Mark Dillon comes from a long line of musicians

Most of Mark Dillon’s early memories involve music. His grandfather was a musician. His great uncle was a musician. Music was at all his family gatherings. He often heard tales of country music legends such as Hank Williams and George Jones. Outings to music festivals were plenty. And when he was little, he sat on Dolly Parton’s lap.
“So, I came by music honestly,” he said. “You could say I was doomed from the very beginning because that was really the only thing I ever wanted to do.”
Since then, he has made a career writing music for theater companies, has taught at UNCG and GTCC, and has released a few solo albums. In a recent interview, he spoke about his musical upbringing, writing on deadline and playing banjo with Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
How did you get your start in music?
I’m from Rolling Prairie, which is middle-of-nowhere in Northwest Indiana. My early life was just built around music. School was strange for me, because I was a horrible student, but somebody told me I could go to college for music. So I went to college for music, and I had a good enough year to survive. I then went to school for guitar building. And somehow, I ended up teaching high school music. I went back for a master’s degree and then a Ph.D. in music.
Do you remember much of the meeting with Dolly Parton when you were little?
That was backstage at one of my great-uncle’s radio shows. He and my grandparents were in southern Louisiana, so we’d go down there about twice a year. And we were backstage, and there were all these people back there. It wasn’t anything extraordinary or profound. I was a toddler. But it was sort of interesting to sit and be backstage when musicians are going back and forth. And to me, they were just people, not stage stars.
Who are some of your inspirations?
Obviously, my immediate family would probably be the biggest ones.
Then, there’s also Richard Thompson. There’s an acoustic guitar player named Martin Simpson. Songwriting-wise, probably Tracy Chapman. There’s a woman named Michelle Shocked.
How would you describe your music?
I think it’s pretty utilitarian. I write and play a lot of music for occasions where I’m not necessarily expressing my emotions, if that makes sense.
I write for theater quite a bit. I write for deadlines quite a bit. And I like that.
I really admire great jazz artists, and stuff I write tends to be more in the jazz vein than anything else. But, it’s not bebop. I’m never going to be John Coltrane.
What’s your creative process like?
For me, the creative process is more about deadlines than it is inspiration. I’m more interested in writing if somebody gives me a challenge or a deadline. I love doing that. People will say, “This is what we need, can you do it?” A lot of times, even if I’m not sure I can do it, I’ll say yes.
I’ve just been reading (Wilco lead singer) Jeff Tweedy’s book about songwriting. I teach songwriting at UNCG, so I’m always looking for ways to get students thinking about songwriting. And Tweedy talks about self-imposed deadlines. And I really like working with deadlines.
What goes into writing a song for the theater?
I think the biggest part of it is you can’t be thin-skinned because the writing doesn’t necessarily come from your space. It comes often from the space of the production. So, right off the bat, you have to be very flexible, you have to be willing to listen to other people. You also have to be willing to step back and say, “OK, this isn’t working for the show, so we need to change it or get rid of it.” Even if it’s great music, you have to be willing to make changes.
So you need flexibility and a thick skin. Also, a bottle of Scotch.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I would be much happier to play a jam session in a bar with a bunch of songs that I really just love and people singing, than professionally opening for somebody else. My favorite gigs are the ones where you show up in a bar, and the people love hearing you play. And there may be 10 people there, but I am so OK with that.
But, if I had to open professionally for somebody else, I’d say Wilco. I would make that work.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what songs do you sing?
I’ve only sung karaoke once or twice. And singing in the shower, not at all.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
There’s a song called “Cold Missouri Waters,” about the Mann Gulch fire in Montana, (which killed a dozen smokejumpers in 1949). It’s an utterly, perfectly written song. It tells an entire story within about four or five verses. I’ve always admired songwriters like that, who can take so few words and tell a whole story.
It’s by James Keelaghan, who is a phenomenal songwriter, but also one of those guys you’re more likely to see in a coffee shop than on a large stage.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I was a guest soloist for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. And, the only reason I got that job was because I was a banjo player who could read music. They had hired another banjo player, but he couldn’t read music. So, the night before the dress rehearsal, I get a call from a friend of mine who is working with the Symphony Orchestra, asking if I could come up for this gig.
The banjo I was playing then wasn’t even put together. I had traded a Toyota carburetor for it. But, I said, fax me the music, and I put the banjo together. They had cut off part of the music, though.
So, I got to the rehearsal, and all these Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians are sitting there, and I’m playing a damn banjo. It was “Porgy and Bess.” We get to the section where the banjo solo starts, and I start at totally the wrong point. I’d never been so humiliated. It was that turning-red feeling.
But, I also remember thinking, while driving back, “Well, if this is the most humiliated you’re ever going to be, it’s not end-of-the-world bad. You’re still stopping at Subway for dinner. You’ll survive.”
But, I got home, had the actual sheet music and practiced it. I went to the next rehearsal, and it went fine.
The funniest part was that they didn’t even want me to play the part that was written in the music. The conductor had this idea of how he wanted the solo to sound, and it wasn’t related to what was in the sheet music.
But it turned out great. I went in a suit that I had bought at Goodwill the day before, and it went smoothly.
It’s the only pay stub I have framed on my wall.
What’s next for you?
One of the bands I play with recorded an album last year. That’s all finished and mixed. I need to get the graphics and art finished on that.
In my free time, I’ve been recording a finger-style guitar album.
When my grandfather and great-uncle passed away, I was the recipient for all of their letters and communications and contracts dating back to the 1920s. I think I’m going to do an album of songs inspired by all those materials. And I think I may also do a songwriting project, maybe once a month post letters and photographs and ask if anyone wants to write songs based on this.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
