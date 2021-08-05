Meet a Musician: Mark Mazzatenta

What Mark Mazzatenta likes about the guitar is its versatility.
He has a background as a classical and jazz guitarist, which means he can play weddings and play with a pops orchestra. He can play acoustic guitar in a praise band. He can also improvise on electric guitar. He describes his own music as jazz fusion.
“If you want to make money with music, you have to do more than one thing,” he said. “You have to piece together as many musical skills as you can. And that’s the great thing about the guitar, you can do so many different styles.”
Mazzatenta, who teaches at High Point University and the Music Academy of North Carolina in Greensboro, spoke in a recent interview about finding inspiration in the likes of Chick Corea and Joni Mitchell, about lessons he’s learned from his students, and about trying to play a wedding gig at a courthouse.
How did you get your start in music?
I grew up in Warren, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. When I was growing up, pop culture had a lot of guitar in it. I was seeing it on TV. I was seeing neighborhood kids taking lessons, so I wanted to try it. Thankfully, I had some good teachers in the area, and our music programs in junior high and high school were really good. I was able to play in high school jazz bands and bands in the neighborhood. I took to it pretty quickly.
Then, I went to college for music at UNCG, then Florida State for a graduate degree in music performance.
I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to have a career doing this.
Who are some of your influences?
I gravitated toward jazz fusion in the 1970s, so I was listening to people like Chick Corea and Herbie Hancock and John McLaughlin. I was into the improvising aspect.
How would you describe your creative process?
When I’m composing, I’m thinking about who I want to be playing with me ... I model it after people I love to listen to, and then you infuse it with your own twists.
I relate it to being pregnant and giving birth. Sometimes, you’re thinking of it for months and nurturing it and letting it develop in your mind. Sometimes it’s quicker than that. Sometimes, it’s like a crossword puzzle. You’re going back and forth on certain things, melody, harmony.
What do you enjoy most about teaching?
The guitar can do so many styles, every student who comes in can do something new and different. The age span is also quite big. I might teach an 8-year-old, then teach a 58-year-old. So things stay fresh.
What have you learned from your students?
I would say the technology part. I now have a YouTube channel. Sometimes, they’ll come in and say, “Here’s this app, where you can get backing tracks or scale knowledge.” They keep me up to date on that.
What were some of the big challenges of trying to teach during the pandemic?
We switched over to virtual lessons. For the most part it worked, but some instruments work better than others with virtual lessons. The frustration was not being able to play together, since there’s a delay (with videoconferencing). You had one person who would play, and then another would start playing and that would cancel out the sounds from the other person. So those formats didn’t work great for playing together.
As far as the content of the instruction, though, that was fine.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I’ve not done karaoke. I’m not a singer. I don’t sing in a band or anything. But when I do sing, it might be in the shower, and probably just improvising, not any particular song.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Let’s say Joni Mitchell. She’s one of my heroes. I like the tone of her voice, and the jazz harmonies she uses in her compositions. It’s pretty rare to get that in a famous pop singer.
It’d be cool jazz that I would play for her.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I had a wedding gig in a courthouse in a city I had never been in before. So I found the courthouse easily on a map of the city, and I went there and noticed there were some pretty large metal security doors everywhere, and it seemed like everything was behind locked doors.
I told somebody that I was there to play the wedding, and they looked at me a little confused. So they sent me to somebody else, the main guy there. I told him I was there to play the wedding and he said, “Well, I don’t think we have any weddings scheduled today. Maybe, it’s at the other courthouse.” And I said, “There’s two?” He said there was another historical, restored courthouse that does events. I was in the wrong place, so we rushed to the other one. It was this beautiful, historical place, where you would expect to have a wedding. And luckily we got there in time.
What’s your favorite song to play?
Not any one particular song, but I like to play jazz standards. It’s a good work out, keeps your skills at a high level. There’s a lot of brain power involved. “Autumn Leaves,” “All the Things You Are,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” all these standard tunes that make up the American songbook.
What’s next for you?
I just hope the gigs come back from the pandemic, and (I) hope to play as much as possible. I have a few recording sessions coming up from people I know. I’ll come in and lay down the guitar parts.
I’m also already hearing about Christmas. I have a couple of Christmas gigs lined up already, which is great.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com