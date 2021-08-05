Meet a Musician: Mark Mazzatenta

Let’s say Joni Mitchell. She’s one of my heroes. I like the tone of her voice, and the jazz harmonies she uses in her compositions. It’s pretty rare to get that in a famous pop singer.

It’d be cool jazz that I would play for her.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

I had a wedding gig in a courthouse in a city I had never been in before. So I found the courthouse easily on a map of the city, and I went there and noticed there were some pretty large metal security doors everywhere, and it seemed like everything was behind locked doors.

I told somebody that I was there to play the wedding, and they looked at me a little confused. So they sent me to somebody else, the main guy there. I told him I was there to play the wedding and he said, “Well, I don’t think we have any weddings scheduled today. Maybe, it’s at the other courthouse.” And I said, “There’s two?” He said there was another historical, restored courthouse that does events. I was in the wrong place, so we rushed to the other one. It was this beautiful, historical place, where you would expect to have a wedding. And luckily we got there in time.

What’s your favorite song to play?