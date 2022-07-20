Meet a Musician: Marta Richardson describes her violin music as improvisational, ethereal

Marta Richardson has partnered with poets and with painters, “like-souled” people who, as she describes it, are wired similarly to her.

“They can have a whole different genre, a whole different art form,” she said. “But when we collaborate, we really connect.”

The violinist is a veteran of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and has worked as a music instructor with Guilford County Schools.

In a recent interview, Richardson spoke about playing electric violin, about a favorite song of hers called “Travail,” and about incorporating kindness into her sound.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m a Greensboro native. I went to Lindley Elementary, Lindley Junior High and Grimsley, then went to UNCG and studied at the School of Music.

I played in the Youth Orchestra, played in the Greensboro Symphony for 20 years.

My first musical experience, we had a kindergarten teacher at the Lutheran church I went to, and she would let me come in early, and she would let me play the piano in the fellowship hall. I had no vocabulary whatsoever for musical terms, like release and tension and harmony. But, I would sit at that piano, and I think that’s where my love of sound began, and I would do harmonies. And the sunlight would come through, and I would feel really close to God.

As a teenager, I was invited to go to another church, where they had hippies playing guitars and drums and keyboards. And somebody said, “Marta bring your violin.” That was the coolest thing, and that’s where I began to learn how to improvise and how to play by ear, and that’s where I learned to play in the moment. At the time, people didn’t know what to do with a violinist in a band. We were kind of an oddity in the ‘70s.

Who are some of your musical influences?

I love listening to Jean Luc-Ponty, the jazz violinist. I wanted to be in the jazz ensemble at UNCG. But, it was all guys, there were no women back then, and I was too chicken to try out. I’m still kicking myself for not trying.

I love Joni Mitchell. I think Joni’s music helped a lot of young women embrace their womanhood, especially if you’re walking into a male dominated culture with conductors and professors and studio guys. You need to know how to handle all that. She helped me figure some things out.

And I like the music of Phil Keaggy. He’s known more in Christian circles. But he’s an instrumentalist, and he did a lot with loop stations, before most people knew what a loop station was, and that’s kind of my thing now, working with loop stations.

How would you describe your music?

That depends who I’m playing with. I’m pretty flexible. My personal style, though, is more improvisational. People have described it as ethereal, evocative.

It’s not so abstract that people can’t enjoy it. I’m looking for a sound that’s beautiful, that people like, and that I can go in lots of directions with. And I like to play with painters and singer-songwriters and poets.

What is your creative process like?

When I’m playing spontaneously, I do pray for the sound. Sound can change the atmosphere of the room. It can change the condition of the human heart. I want some kindness in my sound. With (poet) Josephus Thompson, I played some pretty hard core stuff about people going through some hard, traumatic things. And when you get to play with a person, who’s uncovering their soul and their wounds, it’s a complete and total honor.

Can you tell me about the electric violin you play?

My acoustic violin came from my grandfather in Germany. I only got to go one time, and he told me if I could play the violin, I could take it home. It’s kind of beat up, but it got me through college.

But I started having neck issues, and it’s hard to do two-and-half hours, several nights in a row if you have neck issues. So somebody suggested I consider an electric violin. I went to a shop in Durham and fell in love with one behind a glass door.

I came home, told my husband, “I found my dream violin.” And he was like, “No way, that’s more than our car.” So I applied for a regional artist grant, and while I was waiting for that, I went to a church in High Point, and this woman comes up to me and asks, “Do you have your own CD?”

I said, “No, not yet. I’m saving up for this instrument. I’m waiting to hear about a grant.” And she said, “Whatever the grant doesn’t pay, I’ll pay the rest.”

I didn’t actually get the one behind the glass door, though, because there were certain things I had to have, and it had to be light. But I got one made by John Jordan, it’s got maple veneers, it’s made of Royal Paulownia wood, which makes it light. It’s got five strings, instead of four.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I don’t know who would want just a violinist by herself, but if Peter Gabriel or David Gilmore called me, I would probably mortgage the house to go play for free.

Do you have a favorite song or number you like to play?

I like to improvise. I love working on my loop station. I can do that for hours and hours and hours. There is one song that I kind of self-composed. It’s called “Travail.” This was back when I was in a band called Songs of Water, and when we went to record it, all of a sudden there was this thunderstorm and rain, and that is not what you want when you’re recording.

So, in my heart, “Travail” was about how God’s heart is for people who feel far away from him. And they took the microphones and put them under the porch, and captured the sound, and as soon as we finished recording the storm lifted. It’s just a little two-minute piece, but I like to play it and tell the story of it.

What’s the most unusual thing that’s ever happened at one of your performances?

One unusual thing that happened in the studio. I was working with Tom Rowan at Sound Lab. He was in the control booth, setting levels, and I was in the recording space, and I wondered what was taking him so long. I was warming up and getting a feel for the room. After a few minutes, he came out and said, “You couldn’t hear any of that, could you?” I said, “Hear any of what?” He said, “I’ve been playing, thinking you could hear what I was playing, and everything you played fit the rhythm, the sound, the key, everything.”

What’s next for you?

I did a podcast with a friend of mine, and I would like to archive that. We’re also going to do some workshops at Sawtooth in Winston-Salem. Also, I plan on going to church for the first time in three years, the Gate City Vineyard.

I like playing vineyards and art galleries, and I hope more of those will open up (as COVID-19 recedes).

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com