Meet a Musician: Matt Reid listens to jazz masters for ideas for his own compositions

Matt Reid encourages people to immerse themselves in music. In his case, if he’s crafting an arrangement, he might spend a good deal of time listening to some jazz greats.
“If someone is trying to learn swing style, it would be helpful to listen and study Duke Ellington, or if they’re trying to learn bebop, they would really benefit from listening to Charlie Parker,” he said. “You’re giving yourself exposure to the folks that actually created the music.”
The jazz pianist plays with the Will Ledbetter Trio and local ensemble, The Gate City Ramblers, and teaches at N.C. A&T University and Guilford College. In a recent interview, he touched on what he enjoys about teaching, how he decided on a career in music over one in the medical field, and how he would have loved to have opened for Duke Ellington.
How did you get your start in music?
I’m from Asheville, and moved here to do my undergraduate degree at Guilford College, then I went to N.C. Central University in Durham, where I did my master’s in jazz studies. And through my connections at those schools, and various relationships with musicians, I started playing much more in town and getting my name out there. That’s how I got my start here in the jazz scene.
The basics were just taking lessons as a kid and playing in church. But, I didn’t seriously study music until I went to college.
When I got to Greensboro, I was going to do something in the medical field, like a physician’s assistant, but I started playing with some jazz students, and through that just developed a real interest in doing it as a career. And as I progressed through that, I got very interested in the education aspect of it, and that led me to be an adjunct professor at Guilford College and at N.C. A&T.
Who are some of your musical influences?
A lot of people stay with the jazz headliners. But, I teach my students to find other musicians and find out who their band members are, and find recordings of those folks. So, I like a lot of side people, men and women who may not be very well known in the mainstream. So I listen to and do a lot of transcribing of folks like Mulgrew Miller or Bill Charlap. But, I do listen to some of the big cats, which would be Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum ... If I were to list who I listen to and my favorites, though, we would be here all day long, because everybody brings something to the table.
How would you describe your music?
It would definitely be jazz, straight-ahead and swing, basically what would be known from the ‘20s to about the ‘60s.
How would you describe your creative process?
It really depends on what the project is, or what I’m trying to achieve. If it’s an arrangement that I’m trying to do of a song that’s best known in a swing period, then I would listen to several different arrangements of that, get some background, see what I like, what I don’t like, go to a drawing board, lay those things out, see what fits, what doesn’t fit. There’s a process to arranging a program, and a process to arranging a song. Those methods usually work out well. It’s just a process of planning and staging the things that you want.
What do you enjoy most about teaching?
There’s nothing like being able to talk about music for an hour or two hours and demonstrate things.
You see the students respond to the information that you’re sharing. You see the proverbial light come on with hard topics and with theory. It’s challenging, and it’s a responsibility to teach the material correctly.
Jazz has a very, very rich history, and there are many social issues that were present throughout the history that were not always good, and it’s really important for folks today to understand how that has kind of developed the way we look at music and the way we look at things in society.
I enjoy the responsibility of being able to relay that information to folks who may not be aware of that.
With everything going on over the past year, how have you gone about teaching?
As you can imagine, it’s been very challenging. For a period, it was all virtual. You can’t really have your finger on everything, like you can in the classroom. I’ve noticed a challenge with people trying to manage their time and be motivated. So, overall, it’s been a learning experience for everyone. No one was prepared up front to switch every single aspect to virtual experience.
The good news is during this whole period, we’ve all learned to make it work.
If you could open a show for anyone, who would it be, and why?
I would have loved to have opened a show for Duke Ellington. That would be the dream. I have a real interest in arranging big band charts and ensemble charts, so that would have been supercool.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
No, I wouldn’t put anybody through that.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I love lots of tunes, but my favorites are “Misty” by Erroll Garner, especially with a vocalist. And I love “Take the A Train.”
Erroll Garner was one of the big influential players of bebop, developed styles that a lot of people use now. His composition “Misty” is kind of a love song, it flows nicely, it has some great chord changes. And if a singer really knows the tune, it’s just very nice to play with them.
With “Take the A Train” by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, that’s just a really snappy tune. It’s mostly played as an instrumental, but it does have lyrics, so it’s fun to have a singer with it.
And, both of these songs, you can play them slow, or you can play them kind of fast. It just depends on what kind of mood folks are in. They’re very versatile.
What’s next for you?
I love the teaching part of it. It’s very much on my radar to earn a Ph.D or D.M.A. (doctorate of musical arts) at some point and just keep playing and performing. I enjoy arranging, would like to do that more. Also, I direct the Greensboro Big Band, and I’ve got some things that I hope we can start working on for next year, that we hadn’t been able to do because of COVID. I’m grateful and blessed that I have these opportunities and I want to continue with those.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,