Meet a Musician: Matt Reid listens to jazz masters for ideas for his own compositions

When I got to Greensboro, I was going to do something in the medical field, like a physician’s assistant, but I started playing with some jazz students, and through that just developed a real interest in doing it as a career. And as I progressed through that, I got very interested in the education aspect of it, and that led me to be an adjunct professor at Guilford College and at N.C. A&T.

Who are some of your musical influences?

A lot of people stay with the jazz headliners. But, I teach my students to find other musicians and find out who their band members are, and find recordings of those folks. So, I like a lot of side people, men and women who may not be very well known in the mainstream. So I listen to and do a lot of transcribing of folks like Mulgrew Miller or Bill Charlap. But, I do listen to some of the big cats, which would be Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum ... If I were to list who I listen to and my favorites, though, we would be here all day long, because everybody brings something to the table.

How would you describe your music?

It would definitely be jazz, straight-ahead and swing, basically what would be known from the ‘20s to about the ‘60s.

How would you describe your creative process?