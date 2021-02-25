Meet a Musician: Matt Walsh creates a variety show for his music and others

About two weeks after the country began shutting down last March, Matt Walsh realized that music venues weren’t going to open back up anytime soon.
He got away from music for a while, but then he began thinking back to when he was 5 years old, singing through a vacuum cleaner hose. Then he began having visions of all the variety and late night shows he used to watch as a child.
“Everything from David Letterman to Arsenio Hall to ‘Hee Haw,’” he said. “I decided to have one of my own, and that it would center around North Carolina singer/songwriters, people who do original music.”
Thus was born “The Friday Nite Gamble.” The show, which Walsh produces in his attic, livestreams on his Facebook page at 7 p.m. every Friday, and features musical performances, skits and occasionally a werewolf busting a move.
Walsh is also a musician himself, and in September, he put out his latest album, “Burnt Out Soul.”
In a recent interview, he spoke about that album, about producing “The Friday Nite Gamble” and recording with a vintage console used by rock legends.
How did you get your start in music?
I’m from Statesville, and when I was 5, I saw the band Sha Na Na on TV, and from there on, I just performed all the time for my family, whether it was singing into a vacuum cleaner hose, or playing a tennis racket like a guitar, or making up skits and acting them out.
But, when I was 9, I went out and saw Prince with my mom and I had a big realization. From then on, I knew I wanted to be a musician. It just spoke to me. Something told me that there was no other choice for me, this was going to happen at some point in my life.
So, I picked up a guitar when I was 12 years old, and messed around with it, and could never get the hang of it, other than just playing along with the radio. Never learned any chords.
But, when I was 16, I got really big into films, and I would make up these characters, and with my friends put together little film crews and make short movies about my characters. I thought I was going to go to film school, but when I graduated, I went to art school. Did that for six months. When I came back I was about 19, and I picked up the guitar again after my uncle passed away. He really had put me on the right musical path when I was 12. I was thinking about him, started learning chords and got pretty good at it. I was just having fun in my living room until I met a guy who played live music, and he invited me to go play music with him.
Who are your inspirations?
The first to really inspire me was Prince. When I was 9, I wanted to be Prince.
As I got older, I got into a lot of the early Chicago blues and electric blues music from Memphis and Arkansas — Delta blues, guys like Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Robert Nighthawk. My guitar playing was really influenced by their tone, and the visceral attack that they had. Not that I play blues anymore, but that’s still part of my music and that tone is definitely still part of my guitar playing.
How would you describe your music?
People would describe it as Americana. You can’t really put it in a box. I play country music. I play rock ‘n’ roll. I play things that sound like the rock ‘n’ roll blues and other things put together. I never start out trying to write a country song or a rock ‘n’ roll song. They just happen like they happen. And whatever muse comes to me, I just basically go with it and follow it.
How did “The Friday Nite Gamble” get its start?
I saw so many people doing livestreams, but I didn’t want to do that. I didn’t want to just get on and play my music, just like you would at a show. So, I moved away from music for about a month and made two short movies.
One was a documentary about a guy named Buddy Hardwood, and another was about a character of mine called Cowboy. And I was shocked at how well-received they were by music fans. And I don’t know who it was, but one fan messaged me one day, and said, “You know Matt, when it gets down to it, you’re just an entertainer.” And it brought me full circle, took me back to singing in a vacuum cleaner, made me realize that I like doing all kinds of things.
So, I started revamping what I could do as a livestream and started thinking about what I could do differently that could set me apart, and I started thinking about variety shows.
I wanted to run it like a real TV show from start to finish. And it just really took off. It gets about 1,000 views per episode during each stream. And I’ve had so many musicians say it’s nice to have a stage to play. And a lot of people have told me the show has become a go-to for them to find new musicians. It’s very cool it’s turned out that way.
On one episode, someone is dancing around in a wolf mask. What is that about?
That is Michael Simmons Jr., and he plays a variety of characters on the show. For his newest character, which started in the first part of January, he decided he would like to bring a game show segment. So he came up with this game show, “High Rollers,” where he plays a character named Richie Cash, and we actually give away $25 each week. And Mike is just fantastic. He plays the dancing werewolf. He plays my co-host. He used to play Terry Baker, who was never on camera but was a technician-stoner-hippie guy. And he has more characters in his back pocket.
What’s your creative process like?
I don’t set out to intentionally make an album or a film or write a song. So I would sum up my creative process in two words — “not trying.” Most of the stuff just comes to me, while I’m walking my dog down to the park or watching a movie. Or sometimes a song inspires an idea for a film. I would say I’m just an open receptor for stuff to come through.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?
I think I would have to say Marty Stuart. I think the main reason why is I’ve been completely fascinated by him for the past two years, almost to a stalker degree. He’s just a fantastic showman, his band is incredibly tight and their showmanship is fantastic, too. He’s sort of the ambassador of keeping the flame of country music artifacts and photos alive. And I think he really understands what it is to be an entertainer.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I don’t sing in the shower, but the shower is kind of my planning place. I start going through what I have to do music-wise or film-wise today.
I’ve never sang karaoke, but I would love to go in as one of my characters and crash a karaoke contest. That’s something I might have to put on my bucket list.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
I played somewhere in Oklahoma once on a Friday night, and found out later that Lee Rocker, the bass player for the Stray Cats was there with his band watching my whole set. And then the next night I played in Wichita, Kan., at a big club, and about halfway through my first set, I saw Wee Man from “Jackass” run on to the dance floor with about four or five beautiful women, and they cut the rug for about 10 minutes, and we never saw them again.
So, how those two things happened back to back, I have no idea.
What makes “Burnt Out Soul” unique from what you’ve done before?
A couple of things. One was I took a deliberate step back from the guitar. I only played a guitar solo if the song really called for one. And I made a conscious effort to let the songs dictate more of what the instrumentation would be.
On the technical side of it, the studio where we recorded, Columbia Records Studio A, housed millions of dollars worth of vintage microphones in the basement. We had a reverb chamber in the basement, tape machines we could use for tape delay. The console was an old 1970s API console that I think had been used by Percy Mayfield, The Rolling Stones. It was a huge part of the sonics. You can record anywhere these days, but these kinds of consoles, they produce that warmth you hear when you put on an old record. It’s definitely my best sounding record.
What’s next for you?
I want to go back to Nashville this year to record another record. And, I put out a music video for every single song on “Burnt Out Soul,” except two. So I’m going to do two more music videos and release them in the coming months. I’m also working on a feature-length film that I hope to have done this year.
