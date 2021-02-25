Meet a Musician: Matt Walsh creates a variety show for his music and others

But, when I was 9, I went out and saw Prince with my mom and I had a big realization. From then on, I knew I wanted to be a musician. It just spoke to me. Something told me that there was no other choice for me, this was going to happen at some point in my life.

So, I picked up a guitar when I was 12 years old, and messed around with it, and could never get the hang of it, other than just playing along with the radio. Never learned any chords.

But, when I was 16, I got really big into films, and I would make up these characters, and with my friends put together little film crews and make short movies about my characters. I thought I was going to go to film school, but when I graduated, I went to art school. Did that for six months. When I came back I was about 19, and I picked up the guitar again after my uncle passed away. He really had put me on the right musical path when I was 12. I was thinking about him, started learning chords and got pretty good at it. I was just having fun in my living room until I met a guy who played live music, and he invited me to go play music with him.

Who are your inspirations?

The first to really inspire me was Prince. When I was 9, I wanted to be Prince.