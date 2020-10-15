Meet a Musician: Matty Sheets finds his musical home in blues and post-folk

Definitely not karaoke. I really don’t like karaoke. Everybody has this sort of cocky attitude, because they just sang on a microphone, which is a rush. I get that that feels good. But most of the musicians I know are overwhelmingly nice people. They’re not cocky, they’re not like “Hey, did you just see me?”

As for singing in the shower, I’m sure I have. But, these days, I have a balance problem, so I pay attention while I’m showering.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

Back in the day, I was out of town with my band, Eating the Invaders. We were playing Raleigh, and we’re playing outside this sandwich shop. The sun’s going down, and the people had apparently been drinking for a while. There was one dude who had his head down on the table in front of a slice of pizza, and he’s reaching for it with his mouth.

So, anyway, we’re having a good time, it’s like a party. Then this other guy, he just lost it. And a fight is happening right there in front of me. Seriously, there’s only 12 people out where we are, and two of them are fighting, and everyone else is trying to get out of the way.