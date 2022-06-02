Meet a Musician: Megan Doss ready to go from covers to her own creations

Megan Doss and her band don’t typically have a set list.

Rather, they get to a venue, get a sense of its vibe and “see who’s there.” They’re also a request-friendly band.

“We want to make sure that we’re playing songs for people who show up,” she said. “Some nights, it might be all country people, and we do country music all night. But sometimes, there may be people who show up and want Bryan Adams or Adele. We try to adapt to whatever crowd we have. So, whoever shows up, we kind of go on the fly with that.”

In a recent interview, Doss spoke about her most popular requests, about her songwriting efforts and about putting together a band that clicked.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m originally from Caswell County, born and raised there. My parents still live there. I went to Bartlett Yancey High School in Yanceyville. And my interest in music started in church.

Some of my family was in a singing group that went to Southern Baptist churches. And I got into that pretty young. I think I was 7 the first time I sang in church. So that was definitely my start.

Who are some of your influences?

I’m a really big Stevie Nicks fan. Dolly Parton for sure. Also, Linda Ronstadt.

How would you describe what you do?

I mainly sing covers at the moment. I have songs written, but I haven’t really put them out there yet, mainly out of insecurity.

We do all kinds of music in my band, but it tends to sound a little country, just because that’s what I sound like.

What are some of the more popular requests you’re getting these days?

A lot of people ask for Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks is No. 1 for sure, Dolly Parton No. 2, and Miranda Lambert No. 3. I love all of them, and I’m happy to do their songs.

What have you written about in your songs?

I have probably 30 halfway-written songs. And it’s so many different things. But a lot of it is what it’s like being in this line of work. I don’t have another job. This is what I do. I did 274 shows last year.

Sometimes I write about love, sometimes about getting hurt. A lot of what I’m trying to write is about how different my brain works, based on what I do for a living, and how different it is to be on a stage and putting yourself out there.

How did your band come together?

My bass player (Josh Moss) and my drummer (Jesse Finney) have been childhood best friends. They played in marching band together. And my guitarist (Matt Crowder), along with the rest of the band, they all live in Danville, and I met them just being on the musical circuit. They all joined at different times.

My drummer has been with me the longest, and then we added his best friend, the bass player, when I had the opening. And the guitar player came last. I had played with him before. He was originally supposed to be a temporary spot filler, until I filled the position. But they all clicked. I never really had a band align the way these guys did. We’ve been together eight years at this point.

How do you pick up new songs?

If I hear someone request something more than four times, I usually go ahead and try to learn it. But my band, the guys that I play with, are so talented. Very often, if someone requests a song, and I know it well enough, they will look up the chords and will play a song they’ve never even heard before if I know how it goes. So I’m really lucky in that aspect.

Someone will come up and ask for something, and 70% of the time we’re able to give it a shot. It might not be perfect, and the bridge is an issue usually, but they’re really good about trying to get through a song they’re not familiar with.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I do. Karaoke is what got me started in this line of work. I actually owned a dance studio, opened it a couple of years after I graduated from high school. I had to close it, though, because it wasn’t profitable, and I was crying my sorrows away at a bar that had karaoke, and I hadn’t sang in so long. But I got up to sing, and the reaction of the DJ and the people there is kind of what got me going.

As far as in the shower, I typically sing songs that I know need some work, because they tend to sound better in the shower.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Miranda Lambert. She’s probably my favorite current artist. I follow her on social media, and the way that she wants to save animals and find them homes, I just feel her heart is super pure and genuine. And her music, I feel, aligns with who I am as an artist.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I would say I never get tired of singing (the Stevie Nicks-penned song) “Landslide.” I feel that it’s a song that just takes people back. That song has meaning to a lot of people. Sometimes, it’s the one part of the night where everybody kind of gets quiet and they just listen. It’s a song that makes a lot of people feel something. It also brings a soothing, comforting feeling to me personally.

What’s next for you?

I’m actually about to add an additional member (keyboardist William Adkins) to our band. We have been just guitar, bass, drums and me — a four-piece — for a while. So I’m really excited. He’s moving here from Nashville to be close to family. I’m also trying to get with a management company in Charlotte to do a little more of the business, so I can be a little bit more creative and finish some of these songs that I’m working on.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com

