Meet a Musician: Michael 'Blind-Dog' Gatewood opens himself to the universe for songwriting inspiration

You played a guitar made from a Chevy valve cover at the N.C. Cigar Box Guitar Festival in 2019. What’s it like playing a guitar like that?

That was a (Greensboro guitar artisan) Greg Musgrove invention. That was a four-string using, I believe, a 283 Chevy valve cover. There is an original at Bandcamp, where I play that in a soundtrack kind of format with other instruments around it.

It’s its own identity. The biggest idea about having a three- or four-string instrument is that when you have less strings you can do more with the strings. For example, on a regular guitar, you have six, seven or 12 strings. You have a lot of strings.

But, when you have a three- or four-string guitar, you’re able to strum up and down and hit things that you can’t do when you have all the other strings in the way. It simplifies in some ways, but it enhances in other ways.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

There would be an awful lot. But, off the top of my head, I would have to say Larkin Poe, a young female duo that does blues-based music. They’re not exactly the same as what I do, but the genre is similar.