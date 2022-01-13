Meet a Musician: Michael 'Blind-Dog' Gatewood opens himself to the universe for songwriting inspiration

For blues artist Michael “Blind-Dog” Gatewood songwriting is an exercise in “channeling the universe.” He doesn’t go looking for inspiration, and the creative process, he said, is often spontaneous.
“When it comes to my originals, they fall from the universe,” he said. “I don’t have any control of when they’re going to come. One day, I might just sit down and write an entire song, with just the words. Sometimes, I get in the studio, start with a drum track and add things to it.”
In his five-decade career, Gatewood has taught, crafted commercials and movie soundtracks, and performed across the United States.
In a recent interview, he spoke about discovering a blues jam in Greensboro after helping some people move, about teaching during his early days, and about playing a guitar made from an old Chevy valve cover.
How did you get interested in music?
I got my start in music by accident. When I was 16 years old, I was offered a teaching job at a local music store where I had taken a few lessons. Then, by the time I was 17, I had gotten a job in a wedding band. And by the time I had gotten out of high school in 1972, I had already been playing full time and teaching full time in an area outside Detroit. So I just kept on going from there.
How did you wind up in North Carolina?
I was living in Greenville, S.C., where I had a duo, and some people in the apartment complex where we were staying wanted me to drive a moving truck up to Greensboro. I came up to Greensboro and went to a blues jam. Several people from the (Piedmont Blues Preservation Society) said, “Why don’t you go into a competition here?” I did and I won. That was in 2015, and I decided to just stay. There were so many different music things and great art going on in this area.
Who are some of your influences?
In the early days, it was The Doors. And I put John Hammond way up there as a blues artist.
With guitar players, I used to like Ted Nugent quite a bit.
How would you describe your music?
I’m known primarily as a solo blues artist, but I do everything. I play every type of style, even classical guitar. I’ve done movie soundtracks. I also like playing electric guitar with a full band.
What’s your creative process like?
For me, it’s channeling the universe. It comes to me. When I do commercial productions, I have a basis to start with, like if I’m writing jingles. I follow whatever is in front of me and work from that. But when it comes to my originals, they come down from the universe.
You played a guitar made from a Chevy valve cover at the N.C. Cigar Box Guitar Festival in 2019. What’s it like playing a guitar like that?
That was a (Greensboro guitar artisan) Greg Musgrove invention. That was a four-string using, I believe, a 283 Chevy valve cover. There is an original at Bandcamp, where I play that in a soundtrack kind of format with other instruments around it.
It’s its own identity. The biggest idea about having a three- or four-string instrument is that when you have less strings you can do more with the strings. For example, on a regular guitar, you have six, seven or 12 strings. You have a lot of strings.
But, when you have a three- or four-string guitar, you’re able to strum up and down and hit things that you can’t do when you have all the other strings in the way. It simplifies in some ways, but it enhances in other ways.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
There would be an awful lot. But, off the top of my head, I would have to say Larkin Poe, a young female duo that does blues-based music. They’re not exactly the same as what I do, but the genre is similar.
When it comes to what I’m known for, doing the single blues act with harmonica and guitar, it’s easy for me to go up in front of groups.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
I have an old standby that I tend to play almost every night called “Flip, Flop and Fly.” I got started with it years ago in a duo, and it’s an easy song to get started for me. If I get the feeling going from that song, then usually the rest of the show goes great.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
No, I do not sing in the shower. I do not sing in the car very often, and I’ve never sung karaoke.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?
Well, weirdest, someone being stabbed at the back of the room, and I didn’t know it until after I got done with the set. I kind of realized there was a commotion, but did not know what had happened when I was playing.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on a new solo CD, and also possibly a new CD with other local musicians. I’m interested in an organist named Sam Fribush. You’ll see him around town, he’s really talented. I’m going to try to put together something with a band.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
