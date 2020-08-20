For Michael Kinchen, listening and “absorbing,” as he puts it, is a vital part of creating music.
“For me, it’s an organic approach,” he said. “You don’t want to be forceful. You want to let the music happen. And that’s where the listening comes into play. That gives you a lot of different influences to draw from.”
Kinchen, a jazz artist who’s done a good deal of musical experimentation, has performed solo and with Winston-Salem group Vintage Astronaut. In a recent interview, he touched on the importance of listening and how he’s been influenced by the great American songbook, and by an array of classical composers and jazz artists.
How did you get your start in music?
I got started with piano at the age of 3, saxophone at 10, bass at 15. And I have varying degrees of experience with other instruments. I went to UNCG, where I studied jazz saxophone.
Music has always been sort of a natural proclivity of mine. I don’t come from a family of musicians, but I do come from a musical family, in that I always heard singing around the house when I was growing up.
And my mother, her alma mater is Davidson College. They used to have a system where, when they replaced the pianos in their practice facilities, they would offer the old ones to alumni at a discounted price. So she bought one, and one of my earliest memories is the day the piano movers brought the piano to the house.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
There’s a good bit of overlap between the compositional influences and the playing influences.
But, Wayne Shorter would be one of my biggest compositional influences for sure, alongside Stevie Wonder. Also, Harry Connick Jr. There’s a lot going on there in terms of his approach to big band that I’ve adopted, and that I’ve learned a lot from.
And at UNCG, in the classical study that I did there, I found Igor Stravinsky and Bela Bartok and Darius Milhaud, who have had a big influence in the way I see the relationship between melody and harmony.
Of course, there’s also the composers of the Great American Songbook, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin.
How would you describe your music?
Almost everything is some degree of fusion these days. I hail mostly from the jazz idiom. I came up playing in church, so there’s going to be some gospel influence as well. I’ve been informed a whole lot by Motown and old school R&B, not necessarily always in the composition, but in production.
Though at my core, I consider myself a jazz musician, I don’t limit myself to that in terms of self-expression.
What is your creative process like?
I always try to start from as clear and open a head space as I can. I’m trying to achieve a headspace where I’m not being forceful. I think in purist terms in that way. I try to let the music be the music, and try not to influence it too much with what I consciously think should be there. I think there’s more to music than what you can consciously grab.
And I attempt to listen to things that will create a spark in whatever idiom I need to be working on.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Opening for St. Vincent would be a blast. I appreciate well-crafted, well-informed lyricism. She cares a lot about tone. She’s not bound to staying in the box, but at the same time, she’s not eschewing the box simply for the sake of not being there.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?
I don’t particularly enjoy karaoke, but I do enjoy singing to myself. I sing at home quite a bit. I sing standards a lot, jazz standards. And I love Radiohead and St. Vincent, and I spend quite a bit of time singing along with them. I can sing the melody alongside or sing harmony. That’s always fun for me.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
There was a Christmas gig, a corporate gig, where there was this guy, whose thing during the Christmas season is to go around dressed as the Grinch. He’s got really high quality prosthetics, and the full suit. And we spent some time talking to this guy, and he was actually pretty cool.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on a solo project, hoping to get that finished up in the next couple of months. In the midst of all the uncertainty, original output is one of the things I can be in control of, so that’s where a lot of the focus is going.
There are travel plans, but we will just have to see how the world does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.