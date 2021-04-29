Meet a Musician: Nicholas Rich makes his home in several musical worlds

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I think maybe Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings. They’re heroes of mine and I would love to see them soundchecking, and I would love to just hang out with them.

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I definitely don’t do karaoke. But, I’m always humming to myself when I’m alone in the house. I constantly have fragments and ideas for pieces floating through my head. As far as singing in the shower or singing a pop song, I typically don’t do that.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

During a Winterbirds tour, we had been playing this tune by a Brazilian jazz composer, Hermeto Pascoal, it was called “July 21,” from his collection called “Calendario do Som,” or Calendar of Sound. It’s one song for each day of the calendar year. He said he wrote it, so everyone would have a song for their birthday.