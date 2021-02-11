Meet a Musician: Rachel Wilson sees her mission as “inspiring with love”

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Right now, I would probably say Mary Mary. I really love their style of gospel music, their flow.

Another one I admire is (gospel singer) Adriann Lewis-Freeman. I’m signed to her label, DAF Records. We were supposed to do a tour in 2020, and I was supposed to be the opening act. But, of course that got pushed back. But, in the near future, I’m looking to do some collaboration with her.

Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I’ve done karaoke a few times with inspirational songs, but I don’t remember just what songs. But, I do remember it was very fun to do.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

There’s one thing that was funny, but wasn’t funny. It was a major event I was doing, and it was when I was younger and I had to sing live, and I ended up forgetting some of the words, and I was trying not to laugh. Some of the people didn’t know my songs, the words and lyrics, but those who did were kind of confused. So, I kind of changed the lyrics.

What’s next for you?

There’s a musician Ben Tankard, he rearranged a song for me. The first time he did this song, it was for Yolanda Adams. He also wrote some material for me. I just got signed with Warner Distribution, which means the newest single will be released globally.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com