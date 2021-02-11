Meet a Musician: Rachel Wilson sees her mission as “inspiring with love”

Rachel Wilson sees her mission as “inspiring with love,” something she tries to do in her many roles — life coach, image consultant, pastor at Kingdom Vision Life Center in Greensboro and gospel singer.
When people listen to her music, she said she wants them to walk away with a sense that they “are loved.”
“Gospel music should inspire a person to feel better. It should be motivating, edifying to the soul,” she said.
Wilson is preparing to release a single, “Anything,” featuring fellow gospel singer Carnell Murrell, and hopes to release another single in the near future on which she collaborated with producer Ben Tankard.
In a recent interview, she spoke about singing along to the First Lady of Gospel, the educational nonprofit she founded, Girl Talk International, and what happened when she forgot the lyrics to one of her songs.
How did you get your start in music?
I got started at the age of 5. My mother discovered me singing. I was basically mimicking (Durham native and “First Lady of Gospel Music”) Shirley Caesar, and my mother saw that I was trying to repeat what she was singing.
Who are some of your inspirations?
The primary one is Pastor Shirley Caesar. There’s also Yolanda Adams, Mary Mary, Aretha Franklin, who did a lot of gospel.
What’s your creative process like?
For me, it tends to stream from my process in life. For example, my first single was "H.A.P.P.Y.," but it came during a time when I was struggling with depression. I was 15 years old, was really down and upset and hurt, and just felt really offended in life.
As humans, we tend to get confused. For myself, I didn’t grow up with a father. That was something I was bitter and angry about. The result of that led our family into poverty. I remember going through that one day, while getting on the bus, feeling hurt and angry, and heard this voice, which I knew was God, letting me know that “true happiness comes from me.” That’s where my “H.A.P.P.Y.” song came from, feeling that love from God at the time when I needed it most.
How did Girl Talk International come about?
It came out of a passion of me being a young lady, with no father, and praying and asking the Lord to give me a ministry, something I can help women with.
We got a place together, a session together, where women could come, let their hair down and just relax and share what they’re going through. So basically Girl Talk is a healing center, a coping mechanism, a place where women can come together and share our testimonies and encourage each other, and celebrate our ups and downs. We’ve been doing that for 11 years.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Right now, I would probably say Mary Mary. I really love their style of gospel music, their flow.
Another one I admire is (gospel singer) Adriann Lewis-Freeman. I’m signed to her label, DAF Records. We were supposed to do a tour in 2020, and I was supposed to be the opening act. But, of course that got pushed back. But, in the near future, I’m looking to do some collaboration with her.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I’ve done karaoke a few times with inspirational songs, but I don’t remember just what songs. But, I do remember it was very fun to do.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
There’s one thing that was funny, but wasn’t funny. It was a major event I was doing, and it was when I was younger and I had to sing live, and I ended up forgetting some of the words, and I was trying not to laugh. Some of the people didn’t know my songs, the words and lyrics, but those who did were kind of confused. So, I kind of changed the lyrics.
What’s next for you?
There’s a musician Ben Tankard, he rearranged a song for me. The first time he did this song, it was for Yolanda Adams. He also wrote some material for me. I just got signed with Warner Distribution, which means the newest single will be released globally.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com