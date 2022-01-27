Meet a Musician: Ranford Almond

This will be my first full-length album. I released an EP in 2020; it was a five-song EP. The EP, I’d say, came from a much different headspace. The songs were pretty laid back and stripped-down. It featured me and my four-piece band I play with: Wes Allen, who also plays in Viva La Muerte; Justin Able, who plays bass; and Julian Sizemore on keys. It’s been great to record this full-length album. The songs are a bit more lively. They’re more instrumentally complex, and make you want to dance more than the EP. But I also feel it’s some of my most introspective writing. They’re some of the songs that I’m most proud of that I’ve ever written.