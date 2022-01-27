Meet a Musician: Ranford Almond

Ranford Almond began taking guitar lessons when he was 3, and by the time he was 12, he had already played MerleFest and his music was being heard on Guilford College’s radio station, WQFS 90.9 FM.
“I was playing the Little Pickers Stage (at MerleFest), and that was always a great time,” he said. “I took a little hiatus in high school, then started playing live again as a freshman in college, and it’s been my main focus since then.”
Lately, Almond has been playing with local group Viva La Muerte, and has been recording an album titled “Old Soul.”
In a recent interview, he spoke about how that album came together, about playing with one of his favorite groups, and about finding inspiration in nature and isolation.
How did you get your start in music?
I’m from Greensboro originally, and I’ve been living the last few years in the Boone area, but my music is still based in the Triad. I’ve been playing 10 to 12 years now. I started playing live when I was 10 years old.
I’m constantly adapting. I’ve really been diving more into improvisational jamming, as well as aspects of folk, bluegrass and country. I’ve been trying to combine all those together.
Who are some of your influences?
For the songwriting aspect, my three main ones are John Prine, Bob Dylan and Townes Van Zandt. But, I’ve also learned to jam by studying Jerry Garcia, Dickey Betts and Billy Strings.
How would you describe your music?
We’re a pretty good combination of many genres, but I’ve described it as combining folk, bluegrass and Americana music with conversational and improvisational jamming. There’s a mixture of John Prine and Bob Dylan-style songwriting with the jam style of The Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers.
How would you describe your creative process?
As far as songwriting, there’s not really one set-in-stone process for me. Sometimes lyrics come first, so I’ll start with a verse or just a chorus and build around that. Sometimes I’ll start with a progression or an instrumental piece, and sit on it for a year before it really materializes into a song. And sometimes, it’ll come pouring out of me in 20 or 30 minutes. There’s no real rhyme or reason to any of it.
But I found recently that I like to start with one piece. I record myself playing a progression, put the guitar down and listen for a while.
Also, setting is really important for me. Being out in nature and isolation is really important, having space to think and dive into yourself before you put pen to paper.
How did you get involved with Viva La Muerte?
I’ve been playing lead guitar with Viva La Muerte in Greensboro since 2018. (Lead singer) Matt Armstrong reached out to me. I grew up next door to Tayler Coldiron, the violinist for the band, and that’s how I got connected to them.
I’m so grateful for their whole community. They’ve got a great family around them, for sure, in the Greensboro area. I feel like I’ve really grown as a guitarist playing with them. And, I’ve made some amazing relationships.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I always sing in the shower. It’s the best acoustics you can get. I usually have a speaker in there with me, and I’ll be singing along to whatever I’m listening to.
Karaoke, though, not so much. I’ve definitely dabbled, but I’m not a big karaoke guy.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I’d be grateful to open for any of my influences, really. I actually had the opportunity recently to open for (Burlington-based rock band) Big Something at the Lincoln Theatre (in Raleigh), which was an awesome time and great honor. I was blessed to be playing an acoustic duet with Nick MacDaniels from Big Something. They’re one of my favorite bands.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
Not necessarily a favorite song, but I definitely enjoy playing my original music the most, and I’ve had the opportunity to play it with a bunch of different musicians over the years. I’ve picked a lot of brains on different sounds that fit in with the music.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
We’ve had some weird stuff happen musically, which I love, which is one of my favorite parts of playing music, taking risks and taking songs really out there.
I have had some memorable, unique gigs. I played at a roller derby match one time. That was really cool. There’s also Fleetwood’s in Asheville, which was a wedding chapel that also sold vintage clothing.
What makes your new record, ”Old Soul,” unique from what you’ve done before?
This will be my first full-length album. I released an EP in 2020; it was a five-song EP. The EP, I’d say, came from a much different headspace. The songs were pretty laid back and stripped-down. It featured me and my four-piece band I play with: Wes Allen, who also plays in Viva La Muerte; Justin Able, who plays bass; and Julian Sizemore on keys. It’s been great to record this full-length album. The songs are a bit more lively. They’re more instrumentally complex, and make you want to dance more than the EP. But I also feel it’s some of my most introspective writing. They’re some of the songs that I’m most proud of that I’ve ever written.
What’s next for you?
I’m actually out in Colorado for a little bit right now working on writing, taking a few weeks off to write and prepare and come up with new material and finish up some of the stuff on the record. But we do have plenty of shows lined up in early March and all through the rest of the year. I’ll have the chance to play with a lot of great musicians that I really look up to and learned a lot from.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,