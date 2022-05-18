Meet a Musician: Renae Paige is regaining her momentum after the pandemic

Renae Paige’s way of making acquaintances when she was little was to sing them a song. On the school bus, she would break out into song. Friends would often say, “Hey, sing this song.”

“I started writing when I was 10 years old, and that was before I even started playing an instrument, other than just plonking on a keyboard,” she said. “But I was feeling these songs in my head and started writing. I just knew I had a love for it.”

These days, she’s promoting her second album, “My Own Way,” and trying to put herself out there again, after two years of pandemic restrictions.

In a recent interview, she spoke about drawing inspiration from her grandmother, about singing “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes and about a windswept show she performed in Ronda.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m a Carolina girl. I grew up in Thomasville, out in the country. I graduated from East Davidson in 1998 ... my biggest inspiration was from my grandmother. She lived with my family taking care of my brother and myself, because my mother worked third shift, and my dad was a truck driver, so it was me and my grandmother.

Who are some of your musical influences?

Definitely U2. I’m a huge U2 fan. There’s also Sheryl Crow and Jewel. I have a lyrical bond almost with Jewel. Her writing style is very similar to mine. So, I’ve always really enjoyed her lyrics. There’s also her story. She lived out of her car, and then became a big success.

I love Leigh Nash from Six Pence None the Richer, The Corrs, Amy Winehouse, Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani.

How would you describe your music?

I describe it as a pop-folk fusion. I think I definitely have a pop alternative vibe. I play guitar. I like to do a lot of rhythm stuff on the guitar. So, I’m strumming the guitar, but then doing this rhythm stuff on top of the guitar. Kind of in between strums, I give a beat and do some different stuff. I just play what I feel.

What is your creative process like?

Every song is unique. They’re like a little child in how they’re all so unique ... Some songs come to me all at once. It’s just like a ton of bricks dumped on my head. I hear lyrics, I hear the melody, I hear the guitar parts, I hear the piano parts, I hear bass. And that’s really kind of an overwhelming feeling.

But other times, I’ll just have lyrics come to me first. It’s like it comes to me in pieces.

I always stop to capture the moment, though, because if you don’t stop right then, you’re going to lose it. So I always do that. I remember pulling over in my car, distinctly for certain songs to write them. Now, we have smartphones, and it’s so awesome that I can just stop and sing it. Then I’ll come home and fine tune it.

What has your performance schedule been like, as pandemic restrictions ease?

It was really hard for me and other musicians in the area. I’ve been performing live in this area for 26 years, and then the pandemic hits, and you lose all of your shows. Well now, I’ve got to get my shows back, and you call these venues and some of them say, “Hey, we’re not doing music anymore.” And you’re just kind of heartbroken. It’s like, “Man, I’ve been playing this venue for years.”

So you kind of have to restart your whole portfolio. But, really and truly, I feel like that can make you a stronger musician. It makes you ask yourself, “Do I really want to do this?” And, if you can answer yes, and you get out there and get those shows back, I think it means something.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

Oh, of course. I love karaoke. It’s so much fun. That’s what I did when I was younger. I would sing along to my cassette karaoke tape.

I love singing Gwen Stafani, No Doubt. I think I can pull it off pretty well. I’ll belt out some U2. I’ll do Stevie Nicks, the Eagles. It’s fun reading the crowd, seeing what folks are into, and figuring out what I can sing to make a connection. So, yeah, you’ve just got to have fun with it.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I would be honored, for sure, to open up for No Doubt, or Gwen Stefani. She’s an artist I have this little connection with, and I would love to just chat backstage in the green room and say, “Man, you were such an inspiration, and I love to sing your stuff, and I feel I have this thing in my voice that sounds similar to you.” I think that would be the ultimate coolness.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I would say, if it’s one of my original tunes, it would probably be “My Own Way,” which is from my album, which was released in March, which I’m super-excited about. It’s got a really cool vibe to it, a really good groove to it.

For a cover song, it would probably be “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes. One of my fans, years ago came up to me, and said, “Do you know this song?” And, I was like, “Yeah, I know it, but that’s a really hard song.” But they said, “Man, you can sing this song.” And now it’s like my favorite song. Everyone’s like, “I love what you do with it.” A lot of fans will say, “I love your version.” I’m not trying to make a cookie cutter song. Even as a cover, I’m trying to make it my own.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

It was something pretty recent. A couple of weeks ago, I played at Piccione Vineyards, which is in Ronda (in Wilkes County), and it was so windy. It was one of the windiest shows I’ve ever played. And it was kind of cold. My guitar case was open, and the wind came through there, and it slammed the case shut, and it was so loud. This lady was walking by, and I was in the middle of a song, and she had a $20 bill, and she was pointing like she’s saying, “Do I put it in there?” And I was nodding my head, while I was singing, like, just open the guitar case and put it in there.

What’s next for you?

Just promoting my sophomore album, “My Own Way.” I’m planning a big release party. I also have loads of shows in the area.

Also, before the pandemic, I was going to be the headliner at the Carolina Theatre for a show that I’d been working on for a while. When the pandemic happened, it got rescheduled three times. So now, I am waiting to reschedule that show, and that’s going to be a huge show.

But, I think a lot of exciting things are happening in 2022 for Renae Paige and my band.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com