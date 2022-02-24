Meet a Musician: Sam Foster changes the focus of his songwriting for newest album

I’m always trying to make notes. I keep a list of notes on my phone or on a notepad. Sometimes a line will hit me if I hear someone say a certain phrase, or if I see something that’s going on. I’ll jot it down and keep thinking about it. If I go back and look through everything, sometimes a melody will strike. Then, I’ll sing with that melody and kind of hum it to myself, and start trying to jot down lyrics. I’m continually editing myself until I’ve got the lyrics to where I want them.

Is Whiskey Foxtrot still performing?

We just came to a point where we had some differences and we just felt it was a good time to split ways. When the band broke up, there were four people in it — me, Brad (Cardille), Seth (Williams), Jacob (Kuhn).

We wanted to do different stuff, and felt like it was a good time to just go ahead and split ways while we all still loved each other. You hear about so many bands breaking up and everybody hates each other, but that wasn’t the case for us, fortunately.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?