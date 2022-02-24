Meet a Musician: Sam Foster changes the focus of his songwriting for newest album

On his third solo album, “Heatwaves,” Sam Foster is looking to make a slight departure from the Southern rock that has defined his previous efforts.
“It’s very much more straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll in the vein of Tom Petty or Elvis Costello,” he said. “But I also feel I’ve grown lyrically as a songwriter. Before I would just talk about myself, and how I was sad because some girl left me. But with this record, I tried to focus more on storytelling.”
Foster has been playing the local music scene since 2014 and performed for several years with the group Whiskey Foxtrot.
In a recent interview, Foster spoke about the upcoming album, about listening to Dwight Yoakam as a kid, and about what happened when a belligerent audience member asked him to play “Mustang Sally.”
How did you get interested in music?
I grew up in Advance, and ever since I could remember, my parents were music fans. Some of the first music I ever remember hearing was Dwight Yoakam. My dad had those records. Some of my earliest memories were of being in the car with my parents and listening to a bunch of those old Dwight Yoakam records. And I loved it. And seeing him in music videos made me want to play the guitar.
I took lessons when I was 7, but those didn’t really stick, because what 7-year-old kid is really going to pay attention. I was around 12 when I started taking lessons again, though, and I’ve stuck with it ever since. That’s been about 16 years now.
Who are some of your influences?
Dwight Yoakam is the big one. There’s also Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, American Aquarium, which is a band from Raleigh. Jason Isbell is another one. Those are the artists that I always go back to. I try to listen to everything and expand my palate, but if I ever feel like I’m in a creative rut, those are the ones I feel I can always go back to. They’re kind of my homing beacon.
How would you describe your music?
It’s a little bit of everything. Obviously, though, anything I do is going to sound country, just because of the region I grew up in. So it’s going to sound Southern. But it’s rock ‘n’ roll. Americana would be a good way to describe it. Alt-country, alternative country is a thing some people use. I try to incorporate as many different influences of mine as I can.
How would you describe your creative process?
It’s kind of always trying to be receptive in day-to-day life, just paying attention and observing the little things that people say or current events going on in the world and how that affects me on a personal level, or how it’s affecting a different group of people.
I’m always trying to make notes. I keep a list of notes on my phone or on a notepad. Sometimes a line will hit me if I hear someone say a certain phrase, or if I see something that’s going on. I’ll jot it down and keep thinking about it. If I go back and look through everything, sometimes a melody will strike. Then, I’ll sing with that melody and kind of hum it to myself, and start trying to jot down lyrics. I’m continually editing myself until I’ve got the lyrics to where I want them.
Is Whiskey Foxtrot still performing?
We just came to a point where we had some differences and we just felt it was a good time to split ways. When the band broke up, there were four people in it — me, Brad (Cardille), Seth (Williams), Jacob (Kuhn).
We wanted to do different stuff, and felt like it was a good time to just go ahead and split ways while we all still loved each other. You hear about so many bands breaking up and everybody hates each other, but that wasn’t the case for us, fortunately.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I haven’t sang karaoke in a long time, but I do sing in the shower, and it’s usually a song that gets stuck in my head. Like last night, for example, I had The Monkees’ “Pleasant Valley Sunday” stuck in my head.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I would love to open for someone like Dwight Yoakam or Bruce Springsteen, just because they’re my heroes. But I am fortunate enough to have a show booked May 21 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem, opening up for American Aquarium, and that’s a bucket list item for me because they’re one of my all-time heroes. So I kind of get to do the thing that I’ve been wanting to do for a while now.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
Usually, any of the new songs that I’m working on. It’s always fun to play the stuff you’ve been writing yourself and taking it to a band and fleshing it out and letting people hear what you’ve been working on. And you get to share that moment together, hearing something new and fresh here. It’s a beautiful thing.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
One time, pre-COVID-19, I got spit on. This was with Whiskey Foxtrot. We were playing a little bar, and I never saw it happen. I had my back turned. But this guy, all night long, had been yelling for “Mustang Sally.” And we were like, “Man, sorry. We don’t play ‘Mustang Sally,’ but here’s a song we wrote.” And, I turned around, we were playing a song, and I was really getting into it.
And I turn back around, and this guy is standing right up front at the stage area, and I see a few people in our crew get up and go over to him, and it starts getting a little bit heated. I was like, “What in the world?” We took a set break, and after that, they told me that guy spit on me.
What do you enjoy most about working in the music scene in this area?
I just enjoy being a part of it. It seems like in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, ever since I started hanging around and trying to play music seriously, there’s always been a good group of people around. Every single songwriter, musician, everybody, has always been so kind and generous and supportive. You always hear these horror stories about bands hanging out in L.A., and stealing each other’s gigs. It’s very competitive in that regard. But, I haven’t found that here.
When I started playing, I met a songwriter named James Vincent Carroll and he took me under his wing, and he kind of mentored me, and because of him, I met so many different people. I met Doug Davis, who I made a record with. Nobody, from what I’ve seen, has ever tried holding anyone back.
What would you say makes “Heatwaves” unique from what you’ve done before?
There’s some songs on there that are more narrative-like — like one about this fellow who had been harassed by a sheriff’s deputy, and he had had all he could take.
So, there are things like that, and talking about sobriety of my own, and also talking about the political and social issues we’re facing in the country today.
What’s next for you?
I hope to get this record out in the next few months. I also hope to start booking shows again because it seems like we’re in a better spot to be able to do that. The last two years have been a difficult time for that, to say the least. I’m also trying to put a backing band together. I’m working with a good group of guys now, and I love playing with them.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,