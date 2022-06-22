Meet a Musician: Sam Logan and his new band, Nightblooms, tackle complicated feelings, emotions

Sam Logan, with his newly formed band Nightblooms, crafts what he calls “love songs for the apocalypse.”

They’re compositions that deal with climate change, with anxiety, with the “unraveling in our world.”

“We’re trying to grapple with not only the big feelings of how that works, but also how it works on the personal and emotional level,” he said. “So, I think these are sort of love letters to those feelings of displacement and anxious feelings that are lurking around the corner. It’s sort of psychedelic but filtered through a gentle lens with acoustic guitars and pianos, keeping a focus on melody.”

In a recent interview, Logan spoke about his evolution as a songwriter, about the band’s first single “Heart to Heart” and about his desire to play with alt rockers Wilco.

How did Nightblooms get its start?

I had been playing in a band for about 10 years called Lilac Shadows. It was a bit darker, more post-punk side. It was more angular, rhythmic driven, and I had been looking to expand sonically what I had been doing. And I’d had all these sorts of influences, songs that had been floating around for a while that I didn’t really know what to do with because they didn’t sound like the Lilac Shadows universe.

And then once the pandemic hit, and I had more time to sit with the music and think about it a little bit more, I thought it was time for me to shift directions a little bit, and so I started going back and thinking about old material. There was a song I wrote that I sent to some friends, told them I wasn’t really sure what to do with it.

And I felt it was time for a change, time to switch directions, and a new project was the way to do it. I was also finishing up the last Lilac Shadows record. That seemed like a good capstone, a way to put that to bed, and so the timing just worked out pretty well.

How long has Nightblooms been together?

We played our first show as a band in November 2021, and we had been rehearsing the songs since probably June of that year.

Who are some of your musical influences?

For me, George Harrison is easily one of my favorite songwriters of all time. He’s always been one of the people I’ve looked up to.

Elliott Smith is another songwriter that I have really admired for a long time. His ability to take sad subject material or challenging subject material and making it beautiful and accessible — I’ve always loved that.

The band The War on Drugs, I really love how they take emotions like melancholy and sadness and make them bright in a way, while keeping that sort of pop sensibility.

There’s another songwriter, she’s out of California, Weyes Blood who is incredible. I’m influenced by people who are able to take complex emotions and make them palatable and pretty, while keeping some elements of darkness. Those tend to be people I gravitate to the most.

How would you describe your creative process?

I would say that I try to play the guitar and piano everyday for some period of time. For a long time, I tried to force myself to sit down and be really intentional about writing a song.

I think now, by keeping that practice of everyday spending time with an instrument, things tend to bubble up every now and then. I’ve got dozens, if not hundreds of notes of lyrics, or pieces of recordings on my phone, or snatches of a melody, or snatches of an idea here. I’ll go back and revisit them occasionally.

Sometimes, I’ll be really lucky, and write something entirely in one sitting, and then I spend time in my home studio and demo it out, or work on the keyboard part or work on the guitar part.

It really depends on the song, but the biggest thing for me, is to just let things bubble up naturally, and not try to force it, and to be patient with the song.

How does the Nightblooms’ sound differ from what you were doing with Lilac Shadows?If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

My dream show is opening for the band Wilco at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Jeff Tweedy (Wilco’s frontman) is probably second only to the Beatles in terms of influence on me as a songwriter, having had such a lengthy and diverse career of music while always innovating and trying new sounds.

They can do experimental pop, twangy country, blissful dad rock, angular folk — the list goes on. And Red Rocks is easily my number one bucket list place to play in the world — the scenery, the history, the sound. There really isn’t anywhere cooler to me, and opening for Wilco there would be a true dream come true. So Jeff Tweedy if you’re reading this ...

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

My go-to karaoke song is the Thin Lizzie song, “The Boys Are Back in Town.” In the pantheon of classic rock, Thin Lizzie is very, very overlooked and underappreciated. And that song always gets people excited, and people can sing along.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

When we’re warming up, my guitar player Derek and I, we like to sing George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity.” It’s not only a beautiful song, but it’s also got some complex chords, and opportunities for harmony. It’s just gorgeous and sad.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

Well, it was not funny at the time, but it’s funny looking back at it.

One of the things that we do live is we use a laptop that has backing tracks that play string arrangements or keyboard parts that we can’t do because there are only four or five of us. But we work really hard to get a laptop with our drummer who plays along with a click track.

In our very first show, we were having a lot of technical issues trying to make that work and everything cut out in the third or fourth song, and we had to play the entire set of our first show without those tracks and without the laptop. It turned out it was actually just a bad amp. The amp had just given out.

So I had this really silly “what does it all mean” moment after the show. I was really sad, and it turned out that we just used an old amp, and we just needed to get a better amp. If you use a vintage amp, that’s what’s going to happen sometimes.

What’s next for you?

I’m going to be recording in Durham for about five days, starting work on our first full-length record. So we have five days to do basic tracking on the record.

And then, I’ve got a few dates through the rest of the summer to work on overdubs, and we’ll have some string work that we’re doing. And then the record is slated to come out in February of ‘23. We’re working with Sleepy Cat Records, which is our record label.

It will be called “The Slow Decline,” which is a song we’ve been playing for a while.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com