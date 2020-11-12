Meet a Musician: Saxophonist Casey Cranford finds inspiration in improv jazz

Often, when I’m composing, it will come to me in my head. I will hear the melodies or baselines in my head. Lately, I’ve been trying to sing them out, sing out the melody or baseline into my recorder and then transpose that to an instrument, present it to whoever I’m collaborating with, whether it’s Big Something, or my band the Comrades. That’s where the collaboration is huge, bouncing ideas off other musicians until we agree on a form.

I’ve been doing more in-studio writing. In the past, we’ve kind of run our songs on the road and kind of tightened them up that way. By that I mean we’ll play the songs live a number of times before we get them right and change them along the way some. In the studio, we can kind of do it differently. We rehearse in the studio, play back what we recorded, and if that doesn’t seem right, we’ll go back and change what we think needs to be changed until we’re satisfied, which sometimes takes a while. Some music I write, I take very seriously. Some music is a bit more fun, casual. But on the more serious stuff, it takes time.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?