Meet a Musician: Saxophonist Shane Wheeler considers his music an extension of modern jazz

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I actually am trying to sing more, but as a saxophonist, I find myself humming language or humming sax lines, or little melodies that I really like.

How do you care for your saxophone?

Kind of like everything else. You just build little habits. The biggest thing is you have to routinely take your sax in to get pads replaced and stuff put back into place.

I have this silk swab, run it through my horn after I play. That gets rid of all the water in it and that also keeps your pads dry. And you have to place it down just right, otherwise stuff will get out of alignment. It’s a very fragile instrument.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?

With the wedding band I’m in, we like to end with “Shout” most times, and there was a guy, one of the fathers, who knew every word, and he got up on stage and finished out the concert with us because that was his song. That was his jam.

What are some other songs people like to have played at their weddings?