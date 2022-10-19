Meet a Musician: Shiela Klinefelter found her home in the blues and has lived there for more than 30 years

Shiela Klinefelter has spent more than 30 years immersing herself in the blues. In a music store she ran with her husband, she picked up bits of knowledge from many of the artists who shopped there. And over the years, she helped start several groups, among them, the Gate City Divas, The Ladies Auxiliary Blues Band and Shiela’s Traveling Circus.

“I’m all about the blues,” she said. “I love pretty much every kind of blues. Now, with my shows, we throw in some other stuff because there’s all kinds of great music out there. But for me, I would say it’s really all about the blues — from Chicago to Texas to swamp blues from Mississippi to Louisiana. I love it all.”

In a recent interview, she spoke about helping form the Gate City Divas, about how working at the store helped her found her first band, and about an unsuccessful attempt at singing “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

How did you get your start in music?

I always played music in band and orchestra, but as I grew up and went to college, I kind of let all that go. I moved to North Carolina, went to UNCG, and I started going out and hearing live blues, and I could not get enough of it.

Around that time, I met my now-husband, Big Bump or Bubba, and we’ve been together 30-some years. He’s a local artist, too, plays with Big Bump & The Stun Gunz. We eventually opened a music store together, and I took advantage of that. I had all the guitar players and other musicians coming through show me something. Out of that store is where my band, The Ladies Auxiliary, started. A girlfriend and myself were like, “Let’s get together once a week to practice to push each other.” And then we ended up meeting some other female musicians.

How did the Gate City Divas get its start?

All of us in it, all the women in the Divas, have been friends for years. I’ve known all of them for at least 20 years.

We were out celebrating (musician) Allison King’s birthday, and we were talking and saying, “We should do something together.” And (singer-songwriter) Kristy Jackson said, “Why don’t you apply for a grant.” And we did. We got the grant and that started the recording project.

On the first CD, we did all original music, and on the second one, mostly original. The whole project probably had 24 musicians involved. Basically, I invited people that I love to play with to come be part of it, and use their strengths to get it just the way I wanted it.

The Divas are not performing a whole lot right now. We were supposed to have our CD release right around the time COVID-19 hit. So, I have lots of CDs. It’s kind of a large group, but it’s not a regular working group. But it’s a bunch of amazing singers and musicians. That’s for sure.

Who are some of your musical influences?

Of course, it starts with my husband. I’m also a big fan of (local guitarist) Bob Margolin. There’s Jimmy Vaughan, Stevie Ray Vaughan’s brother. Albert Collins, B.B. King. Roy Roberts is one of my local heroes. Of course, Bob and Roy have helped me over the years in a mentoring way.

What’s your creative process like?

A lot of times, you get an idea and you write it down. A lot of times you might get an idea for a line from a song that you’ll build a whole song around, or you’ll just see something that gets you going.

A lot of times, I’ll do a little praying for help, for help to focus, especially if I’m trying to write anything that’s Gospel-oriented.

Now my kids are grown, but for a long time, if I had 10 minutes of quiet, I would do what I could with it.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

A friend of mine that I love, Billy Branch and his band, the Sons of Blues. I would love to open for them sometime. They are straight up Chicago blues. Great musicians, great people.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I did karaoke twice, and I was really bad at it. I tried to do “I Heard it Through the Grapevine.” It’s a whole different kind of science musically. When you play with a live band, if you forget a word, or you don’t come in on time, it’ll come around again, and you can catch it. With karaoke, those words just keep scrolling.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I don’t really have just one. But, whatever I’m working on, that’s what I feel like doing.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

It’s usually just people dancing, having a good time. But, I haven’t really had anything crazy happen.

What’s next for you?

Well, I’m focusing right now on the Ladies Auxiliary, which is the band I’ve been with for 30 years. There’s also another band that’s four years old, called Shiela’s Traveling Circus. And that’s me and guys that I’ve gotten to know through the blues jams that I run. It’s the kind of group where I can call them up and say, “Hey, let’s do this song Friday night,” and they’ll learn it. It gives me a lot of artistic freedom, and it makes me really happy.