Meet a Musician: Shutdown allowed time for Terry VunCannon to work with other musicians

Terry VunCannon fell in love with the lap steel guitar in the ‘70s, listening to legendary player David Lindley. But he didn’t actually learn to play it himself until the early 2000s. When he did, though, it quickly became his sole instrument.

“I had been a guitar player all my life,” he said. “But with the lap steel — that led to one of the most creative periods of my life. It’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Today, VunCannon runs a company called V-Muse Lap Steels, for which he designs the instruments.

In a recent interview, he spoke about playing the lap steel, about working “six-nighters” in years past, and about the time he hit someone with a Les Paul.

How did you get your start in music?

I started taking lessons on guitar at 10 years old in my hometown of Asheboro. My mom played piano, so I grew up around her playing.

By the time I was in high school, I was in bands playing school dances. I went to college for one semester at UNC-Charlotte and decided I wanted to play music for a living. I came home, talked to my mom and dad, and they said to go for it. Three months later, after quitting college, I was in a road band, touring up and down the East Coast doing six-nighters. I played from New York to Florida, Georgia, Alabama, all up and around.

What are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen in the music business?

I’ve been lucky. Young people today don’t have that chance of hitting the road for six-nighters. It’s all one night or two nights at the most.

When I started in the ‘70s, you’d come in on a Monday, set up, play through Saturday, and then move to another city. Up through the ‘80s, almost every city that had an airport had one or two clubs that did six nights.

Who are some of your influences?

Jeff Beck, The Allman Brothers. I was very early into Queen, and guitar players like Brian May. Jackson Browne really changed my perception of music, in particular a guy in his band named David Lindley, who played lap steel.

How did you get your start designing lap steels?

I’m a great fan of lap steel, and collect and have a lot of vintage lap steels — old National Dynamics, National New Yorkers. I’ve got a 1964 Fender Double Neck D6 lap steel. But I kept noticing that everybody who built a brand new lap steel these days — they were ultra-expensive.

And I envisioned something more for a working musician and keeping the price down. So I came up with my personal design of the V-Muse. It’s made from mahogany wood with a custom design pickup on it. It’s got a custom design aluminum fretboard, aluminum nut and bridge, and it’s priced right now around the $800 range.

Since I started making them about five years ago, all of my vintage lap steels are collecting dust, because I truly do play the V-Muse all of the time. It’s on all of my recording work from over the past five years.

How would you describe your music?

I’m serious about this, but I call it North Carolina swamp roots lap steel music. It’s a combination of rock, R&B, Americana.

And I’m a big fan of people like Little Feet, Steely Dan. I like music with a good rock, funky feel to it. I’ve experimented even with reggae tunes and heavier instrumental metal.

I’ve been very lucky with the online distribution of my music with streams, downloads and radio play in 164 countries around the world, and that was made possible by a couple of radio DJs playing my music. It spread from there. Currently, I’m getting play on Galaxy 107-FM out of New Zealand. And the New Zealand connection takes me into Europe.

What is your creative process like?

I write music a lot of times during practice sessions. I sit around messing with progressions, inspirations. I’m constantly writing lines down on scrap paper to be used later for lyrics. If I hear something good in conversation, I’ll write it down. Sometimes a music phrase that I wrote will make me feel a certain way, and the lyrics will come. Other times, you’ll have a lyric or a theme, and it inspires a certain style of music to go with it.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Right now in my life, I think I would love to open a show for Jeff Beck. After Jeff Beck, it would have to be The Rolling Stones. I’ve seen the Stones eight times in my life. Some people say they’ve become sloppy and out-of-tune, but I love them.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

If it’s one of mine, it would have to be a song called “I’m Walkin’.” It’s a homeless person’s story. My wife and I co-wrote that one for the “Healing Blues” project five or six years ago.

As far as other songs, I have a weakness for “Sleep Walk” by Santo & Johnny because of the lap steel.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

Well, I once hit a guy with a Les Paul.

I was in a band years ago, and I always played either a Les Paul or a Flying V.

There was a woman singer in the band, and there was an obnoxious college boy who kept trying to dance up on the stage and brush against her. She was married, and her husband was a weightlifter and runner, a very physical guy, and he did lights for the band.

Anyway, after the guy had backed up and rubbed up against her twice, she looked over at me, I reached over and pulled her by the back of her blouse toward the drums. The third time that guy danced his way onto the stage, I caught him on the left elbow, the funny bone, with that Les Paul. He turned around and looked at me. And as I was looking at him, I could see the singer’s husband coming around the dance floor. I said to the guy, “Never again,” and he went back into the crowd, and we didn’t have anymore trouble.

Another time, we were playing a gig in the mountains for a college social, and we were doing Peter Frampton’s “Do You Feel.” It was a 12-minute song, with five to eight minutes of it on a talk box.

And I’m sitting there playing, and we’re on a 4-foot high riser, and the bass player had fallen off the stage, and was laying on his back on the ground, still playing along. So a combination of him laying on the ground, and me trying to work the talk box with my mouth and the mic and trying not to laugh, that was a pretty funny moment.

What’s next for you?

Well, I’m mixing a song right now for release in April. It’s a song that I wrote with my publisher out in Nashville, Ron Hutchens, and Doug Davis from Winston-Salem is going to sing it for me.

I’m also working on material for local band Rich Lerner and the Groove.

And I got a song I co-wrote with Cory Luetjen and the Traveling Blues Band that will probably come out in the next month or so.

I found that during the shutdown, it’s been fun to work with other artists in other bands. Before we were all doing different things. But during the shutdown, I was able to work with Kristy Jackson from Greensboro, who wrote “Take It Back” that Reba McEntire recorded a few decades ago. And we got a song “Carolina Blue,” she sang it for me, it went to No. 1 on the beach and blues charts. And Clay Howard from Winston sang my song “Juke Joint.”

I’m working on a song with a performer from around here, Snuzz. His real name is Britt Uzzell. He used to tour with Ben Folds Five.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com