Meet a Musician: Soul singer Roy Roberts still doing what he loves at 80 years old

In 1963 Roy Roberts hit the road with soul singer Solomon Burke after impressing him with his bass playing at a Greensboro nightclub.

He went on to play with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Otis Redding. He’s put out 25 albums of his own over the years and has also dabbled in producing.

And at the age of 80, he still gets quite excited when he hears people say, “That ol’ Roy Roberts, man. He’s a darn good player.”

In a recent interview, Roberts spoke about hanging out at legendary Greensboro club El Rocco back in the day, about how watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” inspired him, and about how he hopes to score a gig for New Year’s.

How did you get your start as a musician?

My mom taught me how to play piano when I was about 11 or 12 years old. And the next thing, I was living on a farm, and I didn’t like farm work. So, when I turned 18, I left home, and my granddad brought me to North Carolina to stay with my uncle.

And when I got here, the boys that lived next door, we were going to go out on a Saturday night, about six of us in a car, and we were going out to find some women. I don’t know where we would have put them if we had found any. But we go by this club called the El Rocco in Greensboro, and it was jumping, man. That was the first real nightclub I had ever been in.

(Soul singer) Jerry Butler was appearing that night, and the band that was backing him was the Swinging Five. The band got ready to take a break, and Jerry got off the stage, and women were all over him. I turned to the guys that I was with, and told them, “I’m going to learn how to play guitar because I see those guys ain’t having no problem trying to run down women.” And I’ve been in trouble ever since. That’s when I started learning to play guitar. In 1961, I met up with a couple of guys, and we started trying to practice and learn how to play, and we started sounding really good.

In 1963, Solomon Burke came out to Greensboro, that same club, El Rocco. I went in the club, and when I did, a bass player called me over who was having a hard time playing a song. So, I showed them how to play it, and Solomon looked at me and said, “Do you know how to play all my stuff like that?” I said, “I can play everything you’ve recorded.” Solomon said, “What are you doing tonight?” I said I wasn’t doing anything. He said, “Well, can you sit in and play behind me.”

But that night after we finished, he asked me if I could go on the road. I said, “Yeah, I can go on the road.” He said, “Can you leave now?” I said, “If you take me by my mom’s house, so I can get me some clothes, I can go right now.”

What he needed at the time was a bass player, but he didn’t know I was also a guitar player. I was with him for about four or five weeks, and we were in a motel, and he saw me practicing with the guitar player’s guitar, and he said, “You didn’t tell me you played guitar ... I need you on guitar.”

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

Back in the day, my grandfather was the first person to get a TV in our town. He had a service station and a restaurant.

So, on the restaurant side, he put a big shelf up on the wall, and he put a TV up there. And every Friday and Saturday night, his restaurant would be like going to the movies. His restaurant would be full of Blacks and whites. Everybody came in there to look at that television. And so, I started watching “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Fats Domino came on one night and started playing. And then Jerry Lee Lewis, he came on playing piano. And then Elvis, and then Chuck Berry. And when I saw them moving around, that’s what I wanted to do.

How would you describe your music?

They call me a blues player, but I’m not really a blues singer or a blues player. I did the old school R&B my whole career. So, my music is really more like soul music. I did have a few blues tunes, but I consider myself more of a soul singer.

What is your creative process like?

Well, it just comes natural. I can be riding down the road and all of a sudden these lyrics pop up in my head, and I pull off the road. I always keep a pad and pen in my car, and I’ll just start writing.

How did you get interested in producing?

I saw guys at King Records in Cincinnati where James Brown used to record, and then Chess over in Chicago. And I wanted to be a producer. Back in the day, they’d have a producer in the studio along with the musicians who were playing, and if anyone played a bad note, he heard that, and everybody had to straighten it out. And, so I wanted to be a good producer.

I’ve produced a lot of artists on my Rock House record label. I’m not doing too much with the label now, though. But sometimes somebody does call, and if they’ve got some money, we’ll record them.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?

About all the artists in my age group are dead and gone. But, there’s William Bell, who is a soul singer. Me and him have been friends for years, and if I had to open up for anybody, I would open up for him.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I’ve got a lot of favorites, so it’s hard to pick. But I do like “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. I always do that. Also, “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers. Those are two of my favorite soul songs. And especially when you’ve got an older crowd, people remember those songs. People get in there and try to sing along with you.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

I was playing country music from 1980 to 1989. (Country artist) O.B. McClinton, me and him were like brothers during that time.

And I was onstage one night. My pants were always creased. And this guy, he walks over to the stage, reaches over to where I was, and just starts running his finger down that crease on my pants. And I just looked at him, and he just kept going down that crease on my pants. I got tired of him doing that, and I backed off. And he smiled and then went on. My guys picked on me about that for the longest.

What’s next for you?

Since COVID-19 started, I haven’t played but about five small gigs. I just take it day by day.

I did get a call about a New Year’s Eve gig that we might be doing down in Pittsboro. As musicians, we have an old saying. If we play New Year’s Eve, that means we’re going to be playing gigs through the year. If we don’t play New Year’s Eve, we won’t be doing too much of anything. And that’s what has happened for the past three years.

I’m 80 years old. I’ll be 81 in February next year.

I took care of myself. I’ve been on the road 60 years. I never drank, never smoked, never used drugs. A lot of the guys used to laugh at me, said I was a square because I wouldn’t join them, and let them shoot heroin in my body. And I didn’t do it. And where are they all? Dead and gone. So, I’ve tried to take care of myself over the years.