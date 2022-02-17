Meet a Musician: Stanley Bryant, aka Stan the Man hopes to create a musical legacy

You can have fun, you can live for today, hip-hop artist Stanley Bryant, aka Stan the Man, says.
But he always has the future in mind, which is the concept behind his new album, “Always Remember Tomorrow.”
“Regardless of how you live your life, if your life ends today, your children and your family are still going to be here,” he said. “Somebody that loves you is still going to be here after you go away. So, it’s not just about today. It’s about tomorrow. Tomorrow is a day for somebody, even if it may not be for you.”
In a recent interview, Stan the Man spoke about the new album, about his forays into acting and about making pickles.
How did you get your start in music?
Well, I’m originally from Pittsburgh, Pa., born and raised.
My start in music, I can’t even remember. I’ve been doing it for so long. But I was around 14 or 15 the first time I actually went into a recording studio.
What brought you to Greensboro?
I lived in South Carolina for about 10 years, and after my dad passed, my mom had moved down to help me out. I learned we had family in North Carolina. I had my daughter full time, and I needed some type of support system. So we ended up in Greensboro. We’ve been here about five years.
How do you like the music scene around here?
I feel like everybody is really supportive here. It’s definitely something to get used to. I’ve been at shows where I’ve seen people mess up onstage, and everybody will cheer them on and clap for them. That doesn’t happen where I’m from.
Who are some of your influences?
Tupac for sure. Also Outkast, and UGK.
How would you describe your music?
I would say the main focus or direction of my music is reality — things that I go through. My music is really personal to me. It’s a thing that I go through on a day to day basis, or things that I think about on a day to day basis. I don’t try too hard to be relatable. I just say what I say, and people seem to gravitate to it. That’s pretty cool.
How would you describe your creative process?
I might jot down a few lines that I was thinking of while I was driving my work truck. I’ll save them, and I might not see those lines again for three or four months.
But, usually I’ll make the music first. Once I hear the right music, it’s undeniable. At that point my brain gets going, words start popping up, concepts, hooks. How I want to construct the verse, how I want to start it, how I want to end it. And before I know it, I have a whole song.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I sing in the shower. I might sing some ‘90s R&B, maybe some SWV or Usher. Maybe Michael Jackson.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Maybe someone like Outkast, if they would ever go on tour, because I grew up on their music. It would be cool to be around that which was a foundation for my style.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?
I’ve had people jump on the stage and put their arm around me like I know them. That’s just weird. It’s like, “Well, I guess this guy is with me today.”
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
Not so much. I just kind of go with whatever. It just depends on what the crowd is like, and I kind of just go from there. I will say, though, that one song that tends to pop up at most of my shows is one called “Came Up,” and that was on my last project (“To Be Continued ...”).
What are you trying to accomplish with “Always Remember Tomorrow?”
It’s out now. It’s on Bandcamp. “Always Remember Tomorrow,” it starts with the letters A-R-T. Music is art. I use one of my daughter’s paintings for the cover. So it’s just all around artistic. I didn’t want to choose the name “Artistic,” but “Art” kept sticking out to me, and then it just happened — “Always Remember Tomorrow.” It was just a concept. I was trying to make each letter in “Art” mean something.
What do you want people to walk away with when they listen to your music?
Hopefully, they walk away with an open mind — wanting to do, wanting to see things differently. I would really just want them to say, “That was great, and I get it, I understand, I need to hear more of that.”
You’ve done some acting, how did you get interested in that?
I’ve always wanted to be in a movie. It just made sense to me. Being a really big Tupac fan when I was a kid, I idolized him. And he was also a great actor. I wanted to be able to switch roles and do different things like him.
What’s next for you?
I’ve got a couple of movies that I’m in. There’s a movie that was made at the end of 2021, “Sacred Path,” produced by Copper View media. There’s another movie, we shot a few scenes for last weekend. And there’s a series coming up I’m a part of, that’s a spinoff of the first movie.
Other than that, I’ve got some more music that I should be releasing shortly. And I’m trying to do some more videos. We’ll see what happens.
I also have a pickle business. Pickle Stan’s, you can find it (on Instagram) at Picklestandotcom. We’ve got six flavors of pickles.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com
