Meet a Musician: Stanley Bryant, aka Stan the Man hopes to create a musical legacy

How do you like the music scene around here?

I feel like everybody is really supportive here. It’s definitely something to get used to. I’ve been at shows where I’ve seen people mess up onstage, and everybody will cheer them on and clap for them. That doesn’t happen where I’m from.

Who are some of your influences?

Tupac for sure. Also Outkast, and UGK.

How would you describe your music?

I would say the main focus or direction of my music is reality — things that I go through. My music is really personal to me. It’s a thing that I go through on a day to day basis, or things that I think about on a day to day basis. I don’t try too hard to be relatable. I just say what I say, and people seem to gravitate to it. That’s pretty cool.

How would you describe your creative process?

I might jot down a few lines that I was thinking of while I was driving my work truck. I’ll save them, and I might not see those lines again for three or four months.