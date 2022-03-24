Meet a Musician: Steve Blake says he's looking forward to live performances again with West End Mambo

For horn players looking to show off their stuff, Steve Blake says, salsa is hard to beat.

“With salsa, the arrangements are created so that the horns are integral to the musical form,” the saxophonist said. “In a lot of R&B stuff, the horn section is often playing backgrounds. Occasionally, you’ll have an intro or a horn solo. But in salsa, the forms are baked into the format. As a horn player, it’s a lot of fun to play because of that.”

Blake has played with The Temptations and The Four Tops, but locally is probably best known for performing with Winston-Salem group West End Mambo.

In a recent interview, he spoke about the early days of West End Mambo, about trying to book post-pandemic gigs and about being inspired by bootleg jazz recordings.

How did you get your start in music?

I grew up in Winston-Salem, was born in Little Rock, Ark.

I went to UNC-Chapel Hill for a couple of years. I had gotten more and more interested in music there and really got into jazz. There was a guy from New York City in the dorms there, who would bring bootleg recordings of jazz performances. And we got a chance to hear a lot of cutting edge stuff like Mahavishnu Orchestra. And I worked my way backwards from the fusion stuff to John Coltrane and Charlie Parker.

I wound up at UNC-Charlotte, about 1973 or 1974, and we had a little jazz band down there, and then went to a two-year jazz program at the University of Maine at Augusta. I eventually graduated from Berklee College of Music in 1980.

How did you get involved with West End Mambo?

I played with some local jazz folks like Joe Robinson and Matt Kendrick in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

As far as West End Mambo, Andrew Valentine, who came from Ukraine, put the band together for a gig. He happened to live next door to a Cuban timbalero (someone who plays timbale drums), and sort of threw this band together on a whim, and we picked up a few gigs.

Andrew, who was bassist for the band, started going back and forth to Ukraine, and I inherited the band, and the guys in the band decided we were interested in continuing it. That was around 1998. Cesar (Oviedo), who played bass and salsa piano, got involved, and the band evolved from a Latin jazz venture to a full-blown salsa band. The Buena Vista Social Club had hit about the same time we were launching the band in that direction.

Who are some of your musical influences?

As far as the band is concerned, the Buena Vista Social Club, Johnny Pacheco, El Gran Combo.

How would you describe your music?

We aren’t doing a lot of original material but rather covers of classic salsa. We’re trying to capture the energy and feeling of those styles, as opposed to some of the more romantic stuff, which came after that. There’s a little bit more of an energy and an edge to the old-school stuff. What we’re really trying to do is capture that energy. We’ve done some recordings, but live performances are where it’s at.

And it’s great to have a place where folks can dance. When we go down to Charlotte or Raleigh or even Roanoke, Va., there is substantial salsa dance happening in those areas.

Can you tell me about playing with The Temptations and The Four Tops?

I’ve played in the horn section with them. I’ve done a few road trips. There’s a contractor out of Charlotte who contracted their horn sections back in the ‘90s. I played some of those shows. They were a lot of fun. They have a nine-piece horn section.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Well, right now, I’m just looking for any gig I can find. During the pandemic, we were able to do outdoor gigs, but that season ended in November. Right now, we’re booking stuff for the summer, but we’re still waiting for the indoor venues.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

We had a keyboard player, a young guy from New York, who went off on a timbalero. The timbalero had studied charanga in Cuba, which is very old-school society music. It’s not salsa music. And the keyboard player went off on him in the middle of a gig because he was dragging. But if you’ve played in bands, you’ve seen that kind of thing before. It happens.

Do you have a favorite song you like to play?

One of my favorites is “Abran Paso,” which was transcribed from a Larry Harlow chart.

I also like “Don Goyo” by El Gran Combo, which is a classic. And it has excellent horn arrangements. Very simple, but very effective.

What’s next for you?

Getting back to playing. Thankfully we are booking stuff for the spring and especially the summer. I’m looking forward to getting back out there. We’re busiest during the outdoor festival season.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com