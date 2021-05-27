Meet a Musician: Tattoo artist Nate Hall joins co-workers in band

It’s always changing. It’s an ever changing thing to get songs out. Sometimes, it takes me being alone, being completely by myself and making it all happen. Sometimes, it takes me reflecting on past things and experiences. It’s an odd thing. Sometimes, it’s really easy. Sometimes, I have to work at it. And sometimes, it takes a bottle of whiskey. And sometimes, it don’t.

How did you get interested in becoming a tattoo artist?

When I moved back here from Chicago, my roommates were tattooers. They had seen some artwork that I’d done, and I was at the shop everyday. And I never really thought about a career where I could draw. That never crossed my mind. At that time I just wanted to play in punk bands. But, I was at the shop everyday for a year, and I ended up apprenticing. I’ve been tattooing 16, going on 17 years now.

I do a lot of Japanese-style tattoos, larger scale sleeves, back pieces. I also do a lot of American traditional style tattoos as well, eagles, snakes, roses, skulls, all the hits.

What has Old Heavy Hands been doing during the pandemic?