Meet a Musician: Tattoo artist Nate Hall joins co-workers in band

Nate Hall can’t say that he deliberately set out to start a band with friends Larry Wayne Slaton and David Self.
Rather, the three were working together as tattoo artists. In their downtime, they would jam with acoustic guitars. And sometimes, afterward, they would go over to Hall’s house and write songs while sitting on his porch.
What resulted was Old Heavy Hands.
“Me and Larry had played together for a while, but Old Heavy Hands just kind of formed from the three of us hanging with each other with our acoustic guitars in the shop,” Hall said. “It’s not like we said, ‘We’re going to start a band.’ Instead, it was like, ‘We have all these songs, let’s start a band.’”
The band’s current line-up also includes drummer John Chester and bassist Josh Coe.
The pandemic shut down Hall’s tattooing business and live performing for a while. But in a recent interview, Hall spoke about trying to make up for lost time, along with recording some new music, and crafting a sound that’s not really rock, not really country, but something that can be described as a hybrid.
How did you get your start in music?
I grew up in Elon, went to Western Alamance High School. Left Elon the day I graduated, moved away. I traveled a lot, went to Wilmington for a while.
But, I started playing music with other people in high school, in small little punk bands with my buds. Once I got out of high school, I started touring, getting wild. While living in Greensboro, I met Larry. His band had played a show, and we just kind of became friends. He stayed at my house for a week, we partied, and I played a couple of shows with him here in town. I eventually played bass in his band in Chicago, and once that band was over, I moved back to Greensboro, about 2003, 2004.
Who are some of your inspirations?
The one that really kicked it off for me was (rock band) Hot Water Music. I never really experienced anything that intense or emotional, where it was such a sense of solidarity at the show that you just couldn’t not be into it.
I’ve always listened to all kinds of stuff, but Hot Water Music really kicked it off, where it made me think, “I want to be in a band like this.”
How would you describe your music?
Very honest. It’s not really Southern rock, it’s not country, it’s not really punk, but it’s kind of all of those mixed together. I feel, though, it has a very Southern sound to it. It’s very honest, and very real.
What’s your creative process like?
It’s always changing. It’s an ever changing thing to get songs out. Sometimes, it takes me being alone, being completely by myself and making it all happen. Sometimes, it takes me reflecting on past things and experiences. It’s an odd thing. Sometimes, it’s really easy. Sometimes, I have to work at it. And sometimes, it takes a bottle of whiskey. And sometimes, it don’t.
How did you get interested in becoming a tattoo artist?
When I moved back here from Chicago, my roommates were tattooers. They had seen some artwork that I’d done, and I was at the shop everyday. And I never really thought about a career where I could draw. That never crossed my mind. At that time I just wanted to play in punk bands. But, I was at the shop everyday for a year, and I ended up apprenticing. I’ve been tattooing 16, going on 17 years now.
I do a lot of Japanese-style tattoos, larger scale sleeves, back pieces. I also do a lot of American traditional style tattoos as well, eagles, snakes, roses, skulls, all the hits.
What has Old Heavy Hands been doing during the pandemic?
It was definitely few and far between as far as when we actually got to play together. But, Larry is a songwriting monster. He writes constantly. I don’t write as much as he does, but I try to write as much as I can. We brought a lot of songs to the table during this go-around. We weren’t able to play as much as we would have liked, didn’t really work out. But, we’re planning to catch up.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I definitely sing in the shower, usually old country hits, Waylon (Jennings) or Conway Twitty.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
There’s been a lot over the years. But, we played once in Huntington, W.Va., and our drummer John Chester, had filmed some dude telling him that, “I really like Old Heavy Hands, but I just can’t get over that singer sounding like that dude from Staind.” I thought that was hilarious.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
I like all of them, but I feel I like playing Larry’s songs a lot more than I do my own songs. I have to say “Evergreen” is one of my favorites, and it’s really fun to me. And “Long Long Gone” also, another one of Larry’s songs.
What’s next for you?
Hopefully, we’ll be recording a new record in the next couple of months. And then, I’ve got a lot of songs that are slower, more acoustic jams. I’m going to try to focus on that once we get the Old Heavy Hands stuff rolling pretty good.
And just playing music and tattooing.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com