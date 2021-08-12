Meet a Musician: The Dryes have found harmony in their music and their marriage

Derek and Katelyn Drye met on a blind date at Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill in Winston-Salem in 2008. The two had grown up in the Piedmont. They both liked making music. And they knew not long after sitting down to eat, that they would be getting married.
The duo, who perform as The Dryes, have also formed a good working relationship. They released an EP, “Vol. 1,” in 2018. Their single “War,” the video for which featured footage of Derek’s mother (who died when he was a baby), earned a good deal of acclaim. And, a new single, due to be released on Aug. 20, pays homage to Dolly Parton.
The two recently bought a house just outside Nashville, but will return to Winston-Salem for a show on Saturday (Aug. 14).
In an interview they spoke about the importance of listening to one another when collaborating, about working out of a studio in their new home and about drawing inspiration from Dollywood.
How would you describe your music?
Katelyn: I would say we are more modern country.
Derek: There’s always a pedal steel in there.
Katelyn: That’s always a must, pedal steel guitar.
Who are some of your influences?
Katelyn: Dolly Parton is a big one. I love Dolly Parton. My family loved her. She’s an icon. Also, we love Little Big Town. It’s old school, but with a modern sound.
What’s your creative process like?
Derek: Katelyn and I have written together for years. Here (in the Nashville area) we’re around so many great people, so we usually involve a third person when we’re writing.
But, I’m usually building the tracks and producing and throwing lyrics out there. Katelyn is definitely great at melodies.
Katelyn: We love to write from our experience in life. I would say every single song we have released and will release is about something that we’ve gone through personally. Songwriting is the sum of what you go through in life. That’s kind of our motto. Go through life, do things, be vulnerable with your writing and share what is in your heart, because everybody on this Earth has a different story. You can be talented all you want and sing well and play great instruments, but you need to have a story to tell.
What’s key to having a good working relationship as a couple?
Derek: That’s the question of the day right there. One thing, you shouldn’t think your idea is the only idea.
Katelyn: That’s true. Honestly, you have to let your pride down. We’ve been together 13 years doing this. We’ve learned that just because we have a great idea doesn’t mean it’s the best. We should always listen to each other. I should listen to what Derek thinks. He should listen to what I think.
But, you show up with open hands, and go wherever the moment leads, and not be so set on, “Well, this is what I think, and this is the only way.” There’s many ways to say things and to make our sound.
Derek: Katelyn is pretty passionate and is pretty vocal about her ideas, which is great. But she realizes that I see the world differently, too. And vice versa. I think it gives us a leg up on compromise. We have a lot of friends who have kids, and it’s almost a similar kind of thing, where our career is our baby, our songs are our babies and we have to constantly communicate.
Katelyn: Some days it’s easy, some days it’s hard, but we wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Derek: For me, I would say Eric Church. It’s rootsy, but it’s modern. It’s the type of music that excites me.
Katelyn: We got to open for Little Big Town in 2011 in Winston-Salem. But we would love to go on tour with them. That’s been one of our dreams. Let’s get on tour with Little Big Town.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
Katelyn: Actually, I don’t like karaoke, which is hilarious. We just moved into a house and have group texts with our neighbors. And one of our neighbors said, “I see karaoke in our future.” And I said, “Ehhh, I don’t know about that.”
Derek: We both do vocal warmups in the shower.
Katelyn: Something we do a lot, which is so cheesy, is we’ll start randomly singing the same song at the same time, like in the car or the kitchen. I think that’s just from working together or living together for so many years.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Derek: Katelyn was near the front row with the mic, and someone threw their hands up in excitement and hit the mic and chipped her tooth. She had to get it filed down and straightened.
Katelyn: My dentist said, “Well, good thing your teeth are long.”
Derek: I’ve had beer spilled all over my pedal board, and I would put that in the same category as, “Not funny in the moment, but maybe funny later.”
How did your new single “Dolly Would” come about?
Katelyn: I had wanted to write a song about Dolly for a while, because I relate to her in many ways. As a young girl, she grew up doing her own thing, when a lot of people didn’t believe in her. Our families believed in us. But, it’s been a long road, getting a lot of noes and some yeses along the way.
And being a blonde my whole life, I’ve always had people make dumb blonde jokes, and after a while, it gets annoying. People underestimate someone who cares about fun things like dressing up in rhinestones.
The whole song is really kind of an anthem for women who have felt the same way in the industry.
Derek: Dolly really has a lot of depth. Her routine is getting up every morning at 3 or 4 a.m. and writing songs. And you go to her shows, and you see people from all walks of life there. That’s how you know you’re on to something.
Katelyn: And driving from North Carolina to Nashville, we always pass Gatlinburg, and we always see the sign for (Parton’s theme park) Dollywood. And we had been wanting to write a song about her for a while, I just couldn’t figure out the right thing to say or how to approach it. But we passed the sign that day, and Derek said, “We should write a song about that, but not like the place Dollywood, but ‘Dolly Would.’”
We took the idea to two of our co-writer friends, and we just pieced together one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever written. And supposedly Dolly has listened to it ... We haven’t heard anything back yet, but we’re really hoping that she likes it and gives us a call one day.
What’s next for you?
Katelyn: Releasing more music and playing more shows.
Derek: We have a show at Old Homeplace Vineyard (623 McGee Road in Winston-Salem). That’s Aug. 14. That show will start at 7 p.m. It’s $10 at the gate.
Katelyn: “Dolly Would” comes out Aug. 20, and we’re actually performing at Dollywood that weekend. And we didn’t plan it that way. It just happened to work out like that. That’s part of the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival.
Derek: Our house that we bought a couple of months ago has a makeshift studio. We love our bonus room, and we’re basically in there recording everyday, and we have some nice equipment that we’ve been able to finally get, and we can record some stuff from home. When we’re not on the road, we’re here at the house and getting some work done.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.