Growing up, Tom Troyer would ride his bike out in the country, humming to himself and singing lines and phrases.
“I would think, ‘I don’t remember where I heard that. Maybe I made it up, I guess that’s cool,’” he said.
To this day, a line will still pop into his head and germinate into a full song. He doesn’t quite know where it comes from, but the process has borne quite a bit of fruit for him.
Now 33, Troyer is lead singer for alt-folk group Farewell Friend. He also helps others create music as a songwriter and producer at Black Rabbit, the studio he runs in Greensboro.
Troyer spoke recently about his background as a musician, and the multi-pronged approach he’s taken in his career.
What got you interested in music?
I grew up watching my mom playing piano, and singing in church. That’s a big part of my background. My dad is a retired Wesleyan preacher. I also played flute in the marching band.
I started Farewell Friend in 2013, and started my business recording other bands in 2017.
I kind of joke that if only 20 people heard my first album, I think 10 of them have had me record theirs since. So, I think I’m doing all right.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
Right now, as a producer, I get really jazzed about my clients’ influences and I pick up stuff from them. But, as far as my own thing, I have always appreciated progressive bands and jam bands. Growing up, my favorite album that I literally burned a ring in because I played it so much, was Rush’s “Exit ... Stage Left.”
And in college, I spent a lot of time going to see jam bands. There was a band called Perpetual Groove. Their guitar styles have been really influential.
Coldplay is another big influence for me. I’ve also been listening a lot to The National. I follow the producer that’s in their band, Aaron Dessner. I’ve been pulling apart what he’s done with Taylor Swift’s most recent album.
How would you describe your music?
What I set out to do can be described as Appalachian Radiohead. You’ve got your more artistic side of grunge mixed with a folk storytelling background. I don’t try to preserve any kind of folk songwriting norms or an aesthetic. I think a lot of people who are into Americana say, “We’re going to preserve this bluegrass tradition or song or ballad.”
I kind of try to mash it into something that doesn’t belong, or reexamine it in a way that suggests an alternate underlying narrative, or maybe use it in a cinematic way, where it might feel like a soundtrack to a movie.
What’s your creative process like?
I tend to latch on to a line or phrase. It might be something like, “I’m no company man, I’m too proud,” or “It scares me when you show up like this, but it bores me to suffer your riddles.” I’ll have lines like these that came into my head, and they’ll really evoke an emotion for me. I’m not sure where they come from, but there’s a flow to the language that makes me want to unpack that.
Or maybe, sometimes it’s a guitar lick. I’ll just start with something that really gripped my attention and imagination and see where that goes. I’ll sit down, start experimenting and finding what’s comfortable for my hands to play.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I would say right now, it would have to be The National. Their musical backdrop is so good at giving this understated nuance to their vocal performance and giving an air of the grandiose. Their unique soundscape is really timely for what feels dystopian about our current political and social context. It’s about unpacking this sense of a confused, deflated masculine complex in the current American political system.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I would love to go to a karaoke bar right now and do some Oasis or Third Eye Blind, just some really good, fun ‘90s stuff, just really belt it out. It’s timeless, guitar-driven stuff. And I love that production. It’s so gratuitous and awesome.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
It’s a song called “The Pearl,” based on a John Steinbeck short story. It’s one of the most dynamic songs I’ve written and recorded. It is so easy to really pull off everything about that song that I want to pull off live.
Some of my other songs that I think are a little bit more experimental, I feel like I still haven’t quite gotten into the groove with how to pull it off. But “The Pearl” — at this point I’ve played it so much, that it just comes together, and it just feels right.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
We were playing a show, and there was this couple just making out the whole time. And it felt so weird, because this is folksy, political commentary we’re doing over here. I feel that we perform beautifully, and I guess the lyrics don’t get in the way if somebody finds a really romantic sort of environment.
A few months later, I got this Facebook message, and it was the guy from that couple. It was a really heartfelt thank you for how beautiful of an evening that was. And he said, “It was a really special memory for me, because my girlfriend passed away.” Oh my goodness, that was heavy. This guy, he was totally in love, and this couple was really happy together, and this was one of their last nights together. It was weird at the time, but beautiful in retrospect.
How have your at-home concerts come together?
When COVID-19 happened, I had a lot of projects and clients hit pause. I saw that there were people doing Facebook shows, where they just set their phones up.
So for me, it was an experimental process, just kind of troubleshooting. I started with a guitar pedal, and making sure Facebook’s interface worked with it.
My old attitude, if something like this had happened, would have been to disengage and be off the radar, but instead it pushed me to do Facebook Live. And then people started contacting me to have me help with their Facebook Live videos. They didn’t want to just shoot with an iPhone with bad sound. They wanted to do it right.
And then we had a weird happy surprise where a lot of royalties came in for one of my songs, and I had a little bit extra cash, and I invested in a nicer camera. And the Facebook Live shows have been my wheelhouse lately with production. Also, I was able to help a local church do their Facebook Live stuff a little better, too.
What’s next for you?
We have another album. I just need to do vocals for it. It’s called “Samson” and is kind of dealing with personal experiences, seeing friends come and go, and seeing people struggle with their faith, and looking at my own faith more critically, and looking at what Samsonian kind of ideas fit with my own masculine complexes. It’s a bit more of a subdued album, a little more acoustic. I’m looking forward to exploring a lot of vocal layers. That should be coming out in the fall or winter.
