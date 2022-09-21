Meet a Musician: Tony Low works to create music that transports his listeners

For his ninth birthday, Tony Low received a Beach Boys album. On it was a song called “Please Let Me Wonder.” He took one listen to it and was floored.

“Even at a very young age, I thought it was like hearing angels sing,” he said. “And that was one of the first times where pop music really kind of transported me. And that’s really the best music, I think — music that takes you to another place.”

Low went on to become one of the founding members of New York rock band The Cheepskates, and these days, he lives in Greensboro where he continues to write music that he hopes will transport listeners.

In a recent interview he spoke about going to school at UNC-Chapel Hill, about how actor Sal Mineo’s mother inspired a song of his, and about sharing a bill with the Easter Bunny.

How did you get your start in music?

Well, I’m originally from New York, grew up in a town about 23 miles north of New York City, called Mamaroneck. I went to the public school system there. And for undergrad, I went to UNC-Chapel Hill because my father, who was also from New York, he went to UNC for two years, and he told me about it, and I got in on a music scholarship for the trombone. That was my first instrument. So, I went down there and auditioned on the trombone for the whole music department.

After I graduated, I went back to New York, but I moved back here to North Carolina in 2003.

What brought you back to North Carolina?

I just thought I needed a fresh start. I had been living in Los Angeles, actually, for three years. And I was part of the music scene out there.

But the way things happened, I wanted to give North Carolina a try. Things had not been going the way I had planned in Los Angeles. I had given it three years. I wasn’t married at the time — I was married in New York, but was divorced.

So I moved here in 2003, and met my present wife. We’ve been together since 2004.

Who are some of your musical influences?

Mostly pop music from the late ‘60s, early ‘70s. Folk rock, psychedelia, garage music, The Beatles of course, The Who, The Velvet Underground. But then again, I also love classical music, like Debussy, who’s actually a big influence on me, too.

But, for me, I’m influenced by music that’s very evocative, just has a lot of feeling to it, not bubble gum by any means, but just music that takes you to another place or makes you feel differently than how you felt before you listened to it.

How would you describe your music?

My music sort of sounds like a mix of Neil Young and Big Star, but that’s kind of a very simplistic definition of it. It’s really folk rock, though there are so many sounds and elements that go into the term.

But my music is usually based on true stories that sometimes take years to germinate into a song. I mention Mamaroneck, the town I grew up in, and there was this actor in the late 1950s named Sal Mineo. He was from the Bronx, but after he made a lot of money from movies, he bought his family a big house in Mamaroneck. A few years later, he bought his mom a health food store, and it was owned by Mrs. Mineo for years. Sal was actually tragically murdered in Los Angeles, got stabbed.

Anyway, I remember one summer going into Mrs. Mineo’s health food store, because my mom had an errand for me to do. She was looking at me kind of suspiciously from behind her desk because I was a young man, and she was like, “What is this young kid doing here?” I wasn’t even writing songs back then, but the story stuck with me a long time, as sort of a poignant moment.

Well, many years later, I wrote a song about that, called “Adonis Fell,” which is about Sal Mineo and his mom. And I’ve written a couple of songs like that, and they seem to connect pretty good today.

Another thing that describes my songs is that they have equal amounts of angst and beauty to them. And sometimes they’re pretty literal, and sometimes there’s a lot of symbolism. You may not be sure what I’m talking about, and you have to listen pretty carefully.

What’s your creative process like?

Sometimes I get a melody in my head, I’ll think it’s really cool and I’ll get my guitar and figure out the chords. And more often than not, the chords are real simple.

And then, if I’m lucky, the words will start coming out. I’ll have very little control over it. Sometimes my hand isn’t fast enough to write down the words as they’re coming out.

Sometimes, though, I struggle to find the words to fit a guitar riff I wrote, and I just have to be patient.

I’m working on four new songs right now, and the songs are pretty much all written musically, but the words are only starting to come to me.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

As far as artists working today, I would say the Fleet Foxes. Their music and mine are in the same vein. I think their audience would appreciate me.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I’ve never sung karaoke, and I don’t really sing aloud in the shower. But I might hum to myself, and sometimes with the water hitting my head, melodies will come into my head, and that might be the beginning of a new song.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

There’s a song called “Hum of the Neighborhood,” which was on my last CD. It’s just a really pretty song based on past experiences when I first lived on my own in Greenwich Village. It’s easy to play, and it’s easy to sing, and it’s got a really nice vibe to it.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

A couple of years ago, I was playing on Easter Sunday at this place in Kernersville, and there was this guy dressed as the Easter Bunny walking around greeting children. And here I am, playing my brand of folk rock, and in the corner are these kids walking around and the Easter Bunny walking around. I just thought that was a pretty bizarre setting. I shared the bill with the Easter Bunny.

Do you keep in touch with any of the people from The Cheepskates?

Not really. Shane (Faubert), who is the lead singer, he’s sort of a recluse, but he’ll call me once every year or two, and then we stay on the phone for about three hours and just talk and catch up.

A couple of the members, I keep up with on Facebook, but not as much as I would like.

What’s next for you?

I just put out some singles. One is called “Big Warm,” the other “Smokeflower.” They’re up on Bandcamp.

And I’m probably going to be recording a new CD. Those two songs are sort of the beginning of it, but I wrote a lot of songs during the pandemic. I’ve also got live shows coming up around the Triad and Research Triangle.