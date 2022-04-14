Meet a Musician: Tori Elliott has found a 'generous' music scene in the Triad

Tori Elliott moved to Winston-Salem from Ohio after graduating from high school and found what she describes as a “generous” music scene.

“People were willing to support one another, and help each other and write together,” she said. “That feels really inspiring to me. When you get into bigger cities, you feel that overarching sense of competition. You don’t really get that here.”

Her indie-pop band Victoria Victoria came together in that spirit of cooperation, when she was recording her first album and friends were offering to play for her.

In a recent interview, Elliott talked about how the group started, about finding inspiration in Broadway musicals, and about releasing her music on cassette.

How did you get interested in music?

I’m originally from Ohio, and I grew up south of Columbus, Ohio. And my parents are both musicians, so I grew up playing music, and singing with my siblings. Once I graduated high school, I moved to Winston-Salem with a good friend of mine, who had a good friend who lived in Winston.

When I got here, I got plugged into the community here and ended up playing music in some churches and coffee shops. I hooked up with some people, made an album with them, and ended up staying.

Who are some of your influences?

I was super into Broadway and musical theater. That was mostly what I listened to in middle school through high school. I’ve definitely branched out, and I love Regina Spektor and Lauren Mvula, and these female-fronted bands with powerful vocals. But when it comes to songwriting, I’m still very much inspired by the storytelling that happens with musical theater.

How would you describe your music?

I guess soul pop. Indie pop, maybe. I would say more like soulful pop.

How would you describe your creative process?

When I think about the creative process, I primarily think of songwriting. And unless I am writing for or with someone else, I rarely sit down and say, “OK, today I am going to write this song and I am specifically writing this thing.”

Instead, it’s more along the lines of being in my car driving or being in the shower and getting a melody stuck in my head. A lot of times, I’ll put on my Voice Notes app and record until I feel I have an idea that’s ready to be fleshed out.

So really, the creative process for me is about being open in the moment and ready to capture whatever presents itself.

How did Victoria Victoria come together?

Victoria Victoria started off as an idea for my stage name, instead of Tori Elliott. Then, when I was making my first album, I had a ton of friends in the Winston-Salem community who were so generous and just offered to play, and booked me at different gigs.

So I just started playing with some of my friends. And it became clear that people enjoyed listening to us. It just kind of started as a place of friendship, with people who wanted to hang out and play music, and who were willing to play my songs.

Do you ever sing Karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I have never done karaoke, but it is on my bucket list of things to do.

I do sing in the shower, but I’m not sure that it would be anything that people would necessarily want to hear, because I have my voice that’s presentable, and then I have my voice that’s my shower-singing voice.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I actually have a playlist that I make of artists I want to open for.

And if I could open for anybody right now, it would be a British rapper named Little Simz. Her vibe and her energy is unmatched, and I love her writing style and the words that she uses. She’s the epitome of an artist who can bring people in.

You’ve released music on cassettes. Where does one go nowadays to get cassettes made?

Well there are some online distributors, but the turnaround times are kind of slow. So my husband actually bought this old cassette tape recorder, and we just do them manually. We can do a batch of 10 in about 30 minutes. We just do a couple of batches before each show, and we’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll.

I actually stole the idea from my brother, who’s also a local artist. For Christmas a couple of years ago, he made these instrumentals that he called “Pocket Tunes.” And he bought each one of our family members a cassette player, and gifted us with the cassettes he had made.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

I was playing at a bar with my band, and there was a food truck outside. And we were playing within the garage doors, and we were about to play a song that was pretty sentimental, and I was describing what I had written the song about, and it was this somber moment.

Then, I look over, and one of the cooks from the food truck took the background vocalist mic. I had just finished talking about how this song was about spiritual exploration, and over the speakers the cook says, “Order 351, order 351, your food is at the window.” It’s kind of hard to bounce back from that. Makes for a good story, though.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I think my favorite song that we’re performing currently is an unreleased one called “Over My Shoulder” from my new album that’s coming out this year.

It’s just really groovy, and it’s easy for people to catch on to the lyrics. It’s a good one to connect the audience to what we’re doing.

What’s next for you?

I’m finishing up my newest album. That was a collaboration album I did with Charlie Hunter, another musician based in Greensboro. That will come out this year. So, I’m just gearing up to release new music, and I’m excited for everyone to hear it.

— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com

