Meet a Musician: UNCG students, alumni gather to create funk band Reliably Bad

So we came in, did covers, and we were the band that had three horn members, and we all tried to squeeze into the room together. So we definitely stood out. You didn’t see a lot of bands come into the house band scene with three horn members, or eight members in general.

Laird: At first, we didn’t even know what we sounded like. It was in these houses, where nothing would ever work, and we didn’t have that much time to practice. It was more about the energy.

Schneider: We just wanted to cover Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind and Fire, and just be a cover band and dance and have a good time. It started off pretty casual.

Who are some of your inspirations?

Laird: There are eight of us in the band, and while we all like some similar things, we all also have our different things that we’re into. The horn section were all jazz majors, so they were all checking out straight-ahead jazz stuff. But Jimmy (Washington), our guitar player, is into older soul stuff. Combined, we all like old Motown stuff, Stax Records and the Soulquarians (experimental musicians during the late 1990s and early 2000s).

Schneider: In terms of modern music, anything neo-soul, which can range from Moonchild to Erykah Badu.