Meet a Musician: Van Anthoney Hall looks to Harlem Renaissance poetry as one inspiration

For musical inspiration, Van Anthoney Hall looks to the poets of the Harlem Renaissance.
“Even in the world of piano with my jazz ensemble, I’m inspired by poetic works,” he said. “And most of my music is in connection with particular poets, such as (Paul Laurence) Dunbar and Langston Hughes and most recently Countee Cullen. One of his pieces that’s speaking to me right now is ‘Any Human to Another.’ It’s a piece that makes us rethink how we are connected, how we’re all intertwined.”
A professor at N.C. A&T, Hall has taught voice, piano and the history of Black music, and has performed across the United States and in Europe.
In a recent interview, he spoke about how he became interested in poetry, about exercising his creative muscles in the wee hours of the morning, and about how he would like to have opened for Prince.
How did you get your start in music?
I’m from the foothills of North Carolina, grew up in Caldwell County in, I call it a village, Granite Falls.
I started like most musicians, playing in school, and playing in church. But, beyond that, I came to North Carolina A&T State University. I got a degree in music. Voice was my primary instrument and piano secondary. I graduated, went to Southern Methodist University, got a master’s degree in voice performance. I focused on opera and music theater, and sort of lived out of a suitcase doing apprentice programs and working for various small opera companies.
Fortunately, because I have two instruments — one that I carry on my person (pointing toward his neck and throat), and the piano — when there was little to no singing work, I could still express myself and earn a living as a pianist.
Do you write poetry yourself?
I do write quite a bit. Most of my instrumental compositions are based on poems that come to me. I will say that as a singer, I am still drawn to interpreting those who were part of the Harlem Renaissance.
All roads lead to that pivotal time in American arts and letters.
There was a series of events that involved being introduced to poetry, one, and then poetry by Black writers. It began to sort of resonate with me, regardless of where I was in life. The themes of humanity and the themes of social justice seemed to speak to me. And fortunately, it found its way into my study of music, my study of learning to sing better, and being able to not only use that material pedagogically, but also use it in terms of opening people’s eyes to lesser known works.
Who are some of your influences?
They’re very eclectic. As a singer, my influences range from the great George Shirley, an African American tenor I’ve had the opportunity to work with in various master classes, to (jazz composer) Sun Ra, the late Cecil Taylor and Thelonious Monk.
How would you describe your music?
I think I’ve come to terms that my music is rather blues oriented. It’s still attached to what I call the Black vernacular sound.
How would you describe your creative process?
This process sort of solidified itself in grad school. I was working on a Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, and I had a habit of doing a lot of reading in the early hours — some people would call it late — between 4 and 7 a.m. And at the same time, the reading would lend itself to what I call “vibratory expression.” It leads me to the piano. Based on the words, or groups of words I had been reading, they led me to express them melodically at the keyboard.
It was my research inspiring me, and having my art and mode of expression connected with my scholarly activities.
My process comes out of situational reading, albeit for my own spiritual uplift or my scholarly research.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Most of the artists I would like to open for are no longer with us. But I would have loved to have opened for Prince. I believe his aesthetic spirit is so phenomenal, and I respect his ability to be led by that aesthetic spirit — THE aesthetic spirit, the primordial vibration. Whenever we are able to organize these molecules and interpret these things as sound, that’s a great honor. Not everybody has that ability. He is one of the very special ones. His aesthetic spirit was incredible.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
Right now, I think my favorite piece is a piece I created, titled “Fractures.” I premiered it in 2013. I’m revisiting “Fractures” in the context of a modern-day social and political experience.What’s the most unusual thing that has happened during one of your performances?
I had a performance in a town northeast of Paris — Reims. And taking a train there, we had some delays, between my bass player and the drummer. So, I got there early. The bass player got there three hours later, and the drummer missed the train altogether.
At the venue, there was a young man I had met previously in Bordeaux, who was from South Korea. He doesn’t speak English, but he does speak French and a little bit of German. He plays a bit of percussion. My bass player, he only speaks German.
So long story short, we had to have this sort of United Nations interpretive piece going on here ... I had to speak in my very, very broken German, and the Korean gentleman, he understood enough to get through a rehearsal, so we could get the concert done.
By the time the drummer got there, we had already sorted things out. I don’t think we spoke any English, but we got the concert together without a hitch.
What have been some of the big challenges of working as a music instructor over the past year?
Technology is remarkable. It has allowed us to be able to proceed without feeling stagnant. But in the arts, we cannot divorce ourselves from the energy that we receive person to person. As a music teacher, or a theater teacher, or visual arts teacher, there’s an energy and a connection that’s part of the curriculum that people don’t realize. Even with Zoom technology, it’s difficult to make that spiritual connection. Students are accustomed to being online, but even for them that’s proven to be a challenge.
What’s next for you?
I have crafted a series of monologues based on Anansi, the West African trickster god, Anansi the Spider. I have compiled various poems and narratives that speak to just basically humanity, love, love lost, justice. Anansi provides piano, a music commentary. We are hoping to launch the first Friday in October.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com