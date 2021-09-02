Meet a Musician: Van Anthoney Hall looks to Harlem Renaissance poetry as one inspiration

How would you describe your music?

I think I’ve come to terms that my music is rather blues oriented. It’s still attached to what I call the Black vernacular sound.

How would you describe your creative process?

This process sort of solidified itself in grad school. I was working on a Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, and I had a habit of doing a lot of reading in the early hours — some people would call it late — between 4 and 7 a.m. And at the same time, the reading would lend itself to what I call “vibratory expression.” It leads me to the piano. Based on the words, or groups of words I had been reading, they led me to express them melodically at the keyboard.

It was my research inspiring me, and having my art and mode of expression connected with my scholarly activities.

My process comes out of situational reading, albeit for my own spiritual uplift or my scholarly research.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?