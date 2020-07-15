“Free improv” is how John Ray describes the music of Vintage Astronaut.
They start playing with no concept of where they’re going, “not even a key signature.”
“We just try to capture the vibe of the moment in a piece of music,” he said. “We’re throwing all this collective experience we have to just really create something totally new, and let the music dictate where we’re going.”
The Winston-Salem group, made up of Ray on bass, Jonathan Greene on drums and Michael Kinchen on keyboard, makes use of synthesizers and computer elements in crafting a sort of freeform progressive jazz.
Ray recently spoke about the band, the importance of listening and his desire to share the stage with Herbie Hancock.
How did you get started?
We’ve all been playing in various groups for about 10 years, and Vintage Astronaut is a specific project. We all play in a wedding band together, doing pop music, dance stuff. We’ve done studio work together. I’ve had this idea for a long time. One of my dreams since I started playing music is to do this particular project, and I’d never been able to find people who were willing and capable of doing this kind of thing with me. It requires a lot of listening. The keyboard player might play a note that leads to a different key, and we have to be able to listen and modulate to that key with him. Or the drummer might cue a different time signature, and we have to listen and follow and kind of go along with that. It takes a particular skill set, and a really particular talent level to do this. Michael Kinchen and Jonathan Greene are the first people I’ve been able to play with on this level before.
How did the name Vintage Astronaut come about?
Since the early 2000s, I’ve been making a list of (ideas for) funny band names. I have about 2,000 that I’ve pulled from conversation, and really from all over the place. Anytime I need a name for a song or a project like this one, I scroll through the list and look for something funny.
Who are some of your inspirations?
One of my biggest inspirations, in fact the person who probably gave me the idea for this project, is a guitar player named Wayne Krantz. He’s been doing this kind of thing since the mid-’90s up in New York. But, he’s the first person I heard who really improvised with a band on this level. And I’ve kind of been trying to recreate that with a lot of other influences as well. There’s another guy named Zach Danziger, who’s a drummer out in L.A., and he’s doing a similar type thing and incorporating a lot of electronics into it.
How would you describe your music?
Progressive jazz. It’s jazz in the sense that we’re all jazz musicians, and there’s a lot of jazz improvisation elements. And it’s progressive in the sense that we’re using a lot of different sounds. A lot of synthesizers and computer elements in our music.
What’s your creative process like?
It’s all in the moment. What we practice is different elements of improvisation. There’s one thing called metric modulation, where we play in a certain time signature, and we can modulate to a different time signature, keeping the same tempo and the same beat. It’s basically like playing one time signature over another one. So that’s the kind of thing that we practice, so that we can become fluid as a group. And then when we’re together improvising, those kinds of things are able to just come out. They happen as they happen.
The main element that allows us to do what we do is just listening, and listening really, really intently. And that’s something that we practice also. We’ll get together and do listening exercises and let one person kind of dictate for a while, and the other two have to listen to what that person is saying on the instrument and follow and respond to that.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I think it would be Herbie Hancock. He’s a legend at this point in the jazz scene, but he attracts a particular crowd that I think would be really receptive to our music. Anybody who’s into Herbie Hancock is into progressive jazz, and Herbie has always been in the forefront of jazz and technology. So people who would be interested in that are also going to be interested in what we do. Also, Herbie Hancock is amazing, and I would love to meet him and hang out.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?
I’ve only had a few very embarrassing karaoke experiences in my life. I sing background vocals in a lot of bands, but singing lead is outside of my comfort zone, and I haven’t conquered that fear yet. So I would say I’m not much of a singer.
What’s your favorite song that you like to perform?
We do have some composed music. My favorite song is off our first album and it’s called “Waffle Time.” It’s really challenging, but it doesn’t sound like it. When it’s played well, it sounds simple. It’s really fun to try to make that difficult tune sound easy and beautiful and really accentuate the melody and let it flow.
What’s next for you?
Last July, we did a five-night residency at the Southside Beer Garden, and recorded all five nights, all free improv music, and I’ve spent the last year condensing that into four albums that we’re releasing this year. I released the first one a couple of weeks ago, and the next one will be out in a month.
And hopefully, we’ll be able to play live music again. We’ve got a couple of livestream dates set up. But, playing in front of an audience is really almost necessary to bring about the energy we need to do this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.