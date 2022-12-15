Meet a Musician: While in the Peace Corps, Michael Parris fell in love with singer-songwriter folk music

Michael Parris’ uncle didn’t want a normal funeral.

When he was diagnosed with cancer, he set about writing some songs that people could play after he passed away, and he asked Parris to join in the creative process.

“I had actually started writing before he got sick, just messing around with my friends,” he said. “But when me and my uncle were writing songs, he made me promise to get my own songs out there. So, before he passed away, I started posting on Facebook because when he got really sick he could see them better that way.”

Some live gigs followed, and Parris soon got his big break when folk artist Todd Snider called.

In a recent interview, Parris spoke about getting up at 4 a.m. to write, the artists he listened to while serving in the Peace Corps and drawing inspiration from a purple crochet shirt.

How did you get your start in music?

My uncle and I, we played together a lot, but just in front of family members, like at Christmas.

After he got sick, and I posted on Facebook, other people heard the songs, and I got some good feedback. A guy named Will Kimbrough liked one of my songs on a Todd Snider webpage — Todd Snider is a folk singer who toured with John Prine. And Will Kimbrough used to be in his band, The Nervous Wrecks, and now plays guitar for Emmylou Harris.

This was during COVID-19, and Will started a Zoom songwriting class. So, I took that, and he encouraged me. And I started posting more on Facebook. Then a guy named Frank Pierce at the Flying Biscuit in Raleigh saw me and asked me to come do a song. And by the end of the week, he asked me to do a whole show. I had never played in front of anyone before, but I went down there and did 19 songs in a mask.

I got a phone call on Facebook, and it was Todd Snider. He said his opening act had COVID and asked if I wanted to open for him. So, that was my first real show besides Frank’s and some open mics. I got to go to Charleston and open up for Todd Snider.

Who are some of your influences?

Before I went into the Peace Corps, my uncle took me to a John Prine concert, and during my time in the Peace Corps in Jamaica, I listened to a lot of John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Todd Snider, singer-songwriter folk music, and I really fell in love with that genre. If it’s just me and my guitar, it’s more of that folky storytelling kind of music.

How would you describe your music?

Americana-folk. Kind of like John Prine. And I’m not saying that I’m anywhere close to John Prine. He’s so amazing.

There’s also Woody Guthrie and Arlo Guthrie, guy with a guitar telling a story kind of thing. I kind of try to do that with my music. I try to give you visual clues to make you feel something in my songs. And the way I play lends to that style. I can’t do all the riffs and the craziness.

I play uniquely. I cut my finger really bad once, so I play the guitar in my lap.

What is your creative process like?

I write everyday. I go to sleep pretty early, and get up around 4 a.m. to write. And I’m always trying to write something different. I might just look around outside and see something I want to write about. Maybe the day before, somebody said something at the grocery store, and I’m like, “Oh man, that might make a good song.”

One particular song I wrote is called “Purple Crochet Shirt.” I was at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro at a songwriting circle. And I saw a purple crochet shirt in a window while walking there. And I thought nobody has ever written a song about a purple crochet shirt. So that was my inspiration for that week, to write a song about a purple crochet shirt.

What drew you to the Peace Corps?

When I was a kid, they used to have these commercials on all the time, “the toughest job you’ll ever love.” And, I had a neighbor who joined the Peace Corps and went to India.

I had left a job I had been at for a long time, went to a place making good money, and I got fed up and thought, “What would make you happy?” I saw a booth up in Greensboro that said Peace Corps. Filled out an application, and actually got accepted. But I wasn’t going to go. Everybody I talked to said, “Why would you leave your job?”

But, then I went to a John Prine concert. My uncle asked me if I wanted to go, but I was tired. Then he told me he had someone opening for him, John Schneider, who was on “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He was one of the Duke boys, so I had to go. I can’t miss that. So we went to see the show, and it was actually Todd Snider who opened for him. During the show, he played a song called “Horseshoe Lake,” and one of the lines was, “I want to make a difference, what difference one man makes.” I looked over to my uncle and said, “That’s my sign. I’m going into the Peace Corps.” That’s what pushed me over the edge to go ahead and do it.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I guess it’s already kind of happened with Todd Snider. Other than that, John Prine before he passed away. But, also Emmylou Harris, who is incredible.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I do not sing in the shower or karaoke. But if I ever sing a song that’s not mine, it’s “Long Black Veil.” Or maybe “Clay Pigeons” by Blaze Foley.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

When I opened for Todd, I had to drive all the way to Charleston, which was four hours. Halfway down, I stopped at a Walgreens and went in and got some Biofreeze spray. I sprayed a little on my sore back. It felt like it helped. And right before I went onstage, my back was locked up and was killing me, so I took that Biofreeze and just sprayed the heck out of my back, and it felt better.

Then I sat down because I play the guitar on my lap. And when I sat down all that Biofreeze ran down my back and into my pants and onto my butt. So my rear end is frozen.

The whole time I was thinking, “How stupid could you be to do that?” But, it also kind of relaxed me.

What’s next for you?

What I’m really looking forward to is “The Martha Bassett Show” (which is recorded in Elkin, and broadcast every Saturday on WFDD 88.5 FM). She is an amazing person, uses music to spread the love. It’s really cool to be asked to be on the show (Parris will play the show on May 4).

Then, I’m just going to start doing shows around here. I have a few singles I’m working on, probably won’t release an album, but will be doing singles. And I’ll just keep writing songs.