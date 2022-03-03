Meet a Musician: William Hinson counts Paul McCartney and The Beatles as big influences

William Hinson never understood why people cried at concerts.
“I was always like, ‘Get a grip, get a hold of yourself,’” he said. “But, then I went to see Paul McCartney, and he’s up there playing ‘Blackbird.’”
That was in 2019, and by the end of the show Hinson had tears streaming down his face.
The former Beatle’s influence makes itself apparent in much of Hinson’s own music. And Hinson plans on being in the audience again May 21 when McCartney performs at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.
In the meantime, he’s promoting a new single, “Social Fitness,” and working on lining up some gigs for later in the year. He also has a show with Kate Yeager at the Flat Iron in Greensboro at 9 p.m. Friday, March 4.
In a recent interview, he spoke about the inspiration he’s drawn from McCartney, the types of venues he’s played in, and singing Hall & Oates
How did you get interested in music?
I’m from Winston-Salem, went to West Forsyth for high school, and then to UNC-Asheville for college.
My parents are both very musical people, are big James Taylor fans and Beatles fans. And I really got hooked on The Beatles at a very young age.
My uncle is also a musician and a songwriter, so there was always encouragement in that way from him. If I had any questions about being a musician, I always had a resource to go and ask.
I started playing the guitar in second grade, also, and I’ve been playing ever since.
Who are some of your
influences?
The Beatles are huge. I’m a big Paul McCartney fan. Also, John Mayer for sure. There’s also a band called The 1975. Ben Folds is also a huge influence, given that he’s from Winston. And Hall & Oates, who made some good pop songs.
How would you describe your music?
It’s like indie pop, singer-songwriter-type stuff. Bob Dylan is also an influence. There are some songs of mine that are kind of folky.
But I think I’m on the same journey as McCartney, because McCartney, his whole career is wanting to write that next great, unifying pop song.
What’s your creative process like?
I record and produce and mix my own stuff. I went to college for audio engineering and record production. The creative process is very involved. I love to write with other people, and sometimes you’ll knock out a really nice tune in a couple of hours.
But in general, I think the creative process is having a chord progression and trying to set some words to it, or having some words and trying to set that to music. Because I produce it, I’ll walk away with a demo of the song that has all of the aspects of the tune and not just the chords and the words. I’ll walk away with a demo that has a full-backing track. That’s the way I’ve been functioning during the pandemic, because I have so much time to sit in my studio and write.
Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
You have to go sing karaoke for friends’ birthdays. I love to sing some Hall & Oates, whenever I go sing karaoke, because they always have it.
But you have to sing something in the original key that you know you can sing. I know I can always sing a John Mayer song when I go sing karaoke, because I know I can sing in those keys. I can’t sing “She’s My Cherry Pie” or something way high like that.
In the shower, I tend to come up with a lot of things, either whistling in the shower or singing nonsense. So the shower is actually a songwriting tool.
Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?
I have a song called “Ireland” that’s just sort of a quiet, acoustic tune about my girlfriend going to study abroad. And I always like to play that one, especially being on tour like I am right now. The song is about her leaving, and now I play it because I’ve left for a month or so.
There’s a new song that I have, also, called, “Why Won’t You Be My Girl.” Whether I’m playing by myself or playing with a full band, that’s one that gets people to sing along. So, anything that gets people involved in the set is really fun.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?
Well, I’ve played in some interesting places. I’ve played in a 1940’s bowling alley in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Slovenian National Home, in 2019. That was super fun.
I’ve played on a basketball court in the financial district in New York City. But every gig is a new experience.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Obviously, I’d love to open for McCartney, just to meet him. But, in terms of a pairing, I think it would be really fun to open for Cher or Beyonce, something for which I should totally not be there.
But, also, I would like to open for John Mayer or The 1975, just because I feel like so much of my music is built off what they have done.
What’s next for you?
I’m on tour right now. We just played two weeks of shows. We’re playing Worcester, Mass.; Syracuse, N.Y.; New York City at the Mercury Lounge. And then on Friday, which is my birthday, I’m playing at the Flat Iron (221 Summit Ave.) in Greensboro.
I’ve also got a single coming out this spring, and I’m gearing up for more tour dates in spring and summer.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez,