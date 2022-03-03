Meet a Musician: William Hinson counts Paul McCartney and The Beatles as big influences

But in general, I think the creative process is having a chord progression and trying to set some words to it, or having some words and trying to set that to music. Because I produce it, I’ll walk away with a demo of the song that has all of the aspects of the tune and not just the chords and the words. I’ll walk away with a demo that has a full-backing track. That’s the way I’ve been functioning during the pandemic, because I have so much time to sit in my studio and write.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

You have to go sing karaoke for friends’ birthdays. I love to sing some Hall & Oates, whenever I go sing karaoke, because they always have it.

But you have to sing something in the original key that you know you can sing. I know I can always sing a John Mayer song when I go sing karaoke, because I know I can sing in those keys. I can’t sing “She’s My Cherry Pie” or something way high like that.

In the shower, I tend to come up with a lot of things, either whistling in the shower or singing nonsense. So the shower is actually a songwriting tool.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?